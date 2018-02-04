Trump’s “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of The Federal Gov’t and The Coming Defenestration of The Deep State
Posted by Trent Telenko on February 4th, 2018 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
So what did you all think of Pres Trump’s SOTU “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of the Congress? Trump’s systemic use of American symbols and American success stories, in short American Patriotism, had political and media elites melting down. The videos of the Democrats during and after Trump’s speech certainly showed a lot of people who were acting like they were smelling week old road kill.
So what was Pres. Trump up too and what does the Nunes Memo have to do with it?
On the surface, Trump mentioned nothing about the FBI and Department of Justice civil rights abuses of his campaign and the spying on him during the first six months of his Administration, detailed in the Nunes Memo. Despite the President reading and vetting it during his preparation for the State of The Union Address and executing plans against these scoff law internal security thugs.
Huge hint — It was part and parcel of Trump’s long term political strategy tree in setting up the Nunes Memo release last Friday (2 Feb 2018). So far only Daniel Greenfield over at Frontpage understands anything at all of what Trump was doing.
See:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269181/trump-divides-americans-and-un-americans-daniel-greenfield
The Nunes Memo and the Defenestration of The Deep State
The American Republic is about rule of law through constitutional process.
Publicly exercising those atrophied constitutional process muscles is another “American Heritage Pheromone” which will hearten and increase the size of Trump’s governing coalition while disheartening the Left, which hates America.
And Trump is not taking his time on process because he loves constitutional process for its own sake. There are structural reasons. He is multi-tasking like mad on every front — cultural, economic, political and national security. Plus major Federal espionage investigations that can survive real court challenge without spoiling sources and methods of intelligence — investigations of the type the Chairman Nunes and Inspector General Horowitz have kicked off — run a minimum of a year and usually closer to two.
Additionally, this isn’t a foreign espionage case. It is more akin to a major organized crime family case with a huge amount of political corruption and with an ideologically aligned national-corporate media support wing we have never seen before in such cases. The Federal prosecutor hand book is getting 10 new chapters for political & media corruption.
That said, the major behind the scenes investigative phase of this process is over. What is happening now is a choreographed dance of Federal prosecutorial pressure on the primary Deep State suspects while they are under surveillance to get the small fry to roll over for the big fish.
The signs and portents make clear Trump is running on a political-judicial process time line which will see many big fish in the FBI & DoJ indited and given very public hand and leg maniacal ‘perp walks’ in September 2018.
Another and related “multi-task for instance” here is Trump is party building like mad. The mass turn over of the GOP in the House is a purge of the sexual harassment abusers ahead of a mass release of sexual harassment pay out data by Speaker Ryan after most of the Democratic primaries are over. Likely in late August to have the maximum disruptive affect for setting up the Chairman Nunes/FISA Abuse perp walks.
The key thing here is the President Nixon and Watergate example. The GOP did not double down to save Nixon and took the Presidency and Senate seven years later in 1980.
The Democrats are Leftists who live inside an identity bubble. Per the SJW handbook, they are going to double down and double down some more. This is setting them up to suffer a post-1860’s generational run of being out of power as the “Party of Sedition.”
IMO, Trump has his priorities right — the economy, disassembling the Left’s internal security state, closing the border, taking down the “Axis of Evil” abroad and re-branding/rebuilding the GOP in his populist “Heritage American” image for the long term.
Deep State Schadenfreude & Popcorn Giggles
Now for some popcorn eating giggles — remember that Federal prosecutorial pressure template? All the Leftist Deep State perps in the DoJ, FBI and wider intelligence community are utterly familiar with it and have executed it for decades.
February 4th, 2018 at 2:26 pm
The major question in my mind is whether targeting the Justice-Intelligence complex was his principal intent all along or whether it got top priority after Adm. Rogers told him what was going on. I suspect he didn’t really know how deep the swam was. But he’s doing a heckuva job of draining it. Great learning curve. Second term should be a dusie.
February 4th, 2018 at 2:34 pm
Mrs. Davis,
See a Trump Defenestration plan coming together here:
Devin Nunes open to releasing transcript of Andrew McCabe testimony about FISA application
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/devin-nunes-open-to-releasing-transcript-of-andrew-mccabe-testimony-about-fisa-application/article/2648001
February 4th, 2018 at 2:47 pm
He’s spent over a year orchestrating this production. It will be interesting to see what Adm. Rogers has to say after he retires. Grassley and Horowitz are teed up. This slow roll out is really giving the uniparty swamp dwellers an opportunity to self identify. It didn’t take McCain long to show his colors.
One other big question in my mind is will Strock get the Manafort wake up call? And who will per walk McCabe? FBI, U. S. Marshalls or JSOC?
February 4th, 2018 at 2:51 pm
The following is for Death 6 and Mike K —
“The Spanish Civil War Is Coming” is a term an e-mail correspondent of mine and I coined in 2007 about the times we have faced from 2007 to 2 Feb 2018.
The Nunes memo means Left has done something serious enough to trigger a fight for all the marbles – NOW – but not definitive enough to the “Normies” to be an obvious act of war.
The Nunes Memo was the Rubicon, and everything from here on out is battlespace preparation.
America’s 2nd Civil War is not only inevitable. The bottom line of the failed FBI-DoJ intervention in the 2016 election results is that the 2nd American Civil War is here.
Right.
NOW.
It was a straight up “Fire on Ft. Sumter moment” because it said the Left — those who are no longer our fellow citizens — don’t accept the results of free and fair elections they lose.
Especially when they worked so hard to fix the outcome for Hillary and still lost.
When I wrote this in the post above —
“It is more akin to a major organized crime family case with a huge amount of political corruption and with an ideologically aligned national-corporate media support wing we have never seen before in such cases.”
It means America has a political corruption problem in the capitol and wider ruling class much more akin to the scale of organized crime faced in Mexico and Colombia.
Which is to say, we’re now in a low grade civil war.
If Trump’s legal prosecution strategy of the Left’s entrenched Federal internal security wing goes well enough, we may yet win with minimal armed conflict.
But, minimally, we should expect there will be large multiples of the “Black Lives Matters” terrorism we saw here in Dallas before this is over.
February 4th, 2018 at 2:54 pm
>>And who will perp walk McCabe? FBI, U. S. Marshall’s or JSOC?
It’s trending U. S. Marshall’s with JSOC back up.
The question on the table is whether there is an FBI in 5-years,
February 4th, 2018 at 3:33 pm
Trent, very thought provoking, they are coming.
Mike K, you got my attention as well. Very clarifying for me. I trust for others as well.
Getting out my cleaning supplies and inventorying my conflict assets.
“…we may yet win with minimal armed conflict.” Let it be so.
Death6