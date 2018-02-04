 
    Trump’s “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of The Federal Gov’t and The Coming Defenestration of The Deep State

    Posted by Trent Telenko on February 4th, 2018 (All posts by )

    So what did you all think of Pres Trump’s SOTU “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of the Congress?   Trump’s systemic use of American symbols and American success stories, in short American Patriotism, had political and media elites melting down.  The videos of the Democrats during and after Trump’s speech  certainly showed a lot of people who were acting like they were smelling week old road kill.

    So what was Pres. Trump up too and what does the Nunes Memo have to do with it?

    On the surface, Trump mentioned nothing about the FBI and Department of Justice civil rights abuses of his campaign and the spying on him during the first six months of his Administration, detailed in the Nunes Memo.  Despite the President reading and vetting it during his preparation for the State of The Union Address and executing plans against these scoff law internal security thugs.

    Huge hint — It was part and parcel of Trump’s long term political strategy tree in setting up the Nunes Memo release last Friday (2 Feb 2018).  So far only Daniel Greenfield over at Frontpage understands anything at all of what Trump was doing.

    See:

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269181/trump-divides-americans-and-un-americans-daniel-greenfield

    Understanding Trump’s Political Strategy Tree
    Most Presidents are the head of a major political party faction who win the nomination as head of faction that unites the party for the general election. Then the party sells an agenda to the general public to govern in a wider governing political coalition.
     .
    President Trump, in contrast, is building a governing coalition -AFTER- he was elected.  He was his own party faction in the GOP and he is willing and messaging into existence a resurgent, predominantly working class/suburban/rural “Heritage America” as his governing coalition.  This general public coalition is dragging existing GOP party factions to Pres. Trump to unite the GOP under his banner.
     .
    The only DC politico that seems to understand what is going on is Texas Tea Party-elected U.S. Senator Ted Cruz with his talk of nuking the filibuster.
     .
    The Senate filibuster now is about retaining the “Uniparty” elites last real hold on elective power in DC.  The GOPe Senators who want to keep the filibuster want to use it against political factions in their own party, not the Democrats.  The Senate  filibuster’s destruction will mark the full blossom of Trump’s populist hostile take over of the Federal government.
     .
    And carefully note, those pro-filibuster GOP senators are mostly #NeverTrump, open borders,  tools of the Deep State, and they start throwing accusations off racism, sexism, Alt-Right white nationalism etc when ever Trump uses his “American Heritage Pheromone” shtick.
     .

    Political Pheromones, DACA, and the Nunes Memo
    The reaction of the Uniparty “DACA” supporters to Trump’s line “Americans are Dreamers, too” was an exercise in re-purposing a elite “virtue signal” against “Heritage Americans.”
     .
    Pres. Trump turned that elite “Virtue Signal” — used against most middle & working class citizens for over a decade — into an “American Heritage Pheromone” which simultaneously demoted  the social status of the open borders crowd in the US Chamber of Commerce, in the post-graduate degree Democratic Party, and illegal aliens they are importing.  While at the same time Trump promoted the social status of 40(+) year old white male programmers and of Skol chewing high school drop out US citizens — trying to earn a living in a 50(+) year flood tide of illegal labor and legal imported foreign indentured servants — over that of the Uniparty elites.  This is self-identity poison to the “Strivers” of the Uniparty.
     .
    The Nunes Memo has very much the same function with the national security Deep State as “Americans are Dreamers, too” line did in the SOTU speech.
     .
    The American Deep State is all about subverting the US Constitution in favor of unaccountable power.  It does not matter whether it is power of the Left or Right.  (Yes, it is mostly leftist.) What matters to the Deep State swamp creatures is getting more and more unaccountable power and increasing the public’s fear of them wielding it.
     .
    The Nunes Memo is about reestablishing Constitutional prerogatives of Congressional over sight to hold Federal law enforcement and the intelligence community accountable to the wider public.  The memo’s very existence is an identity level threat to the swamp creatures of the Deep State in the same way “Americans are Dreamers, too” was with the Open Border faction of the Uni-party.
     .

    The Nunes Memo and the Defenestration of The Deep State 

    The American Republic is about rule of law through constitutional process.

    Publicly exercising those atrophied constitutional process muscles is another “American Heritage Pheromone” which will hearten and increase the size of Trump’s governing coalition while disheartening the Left, which hates America.

    And Trump is not taking his time on process because he loves constitutional process for its own sake.  There are structural reasons.  He is multi-tasking like mad on every front — cultural, economic, political and national security. Plus major Federal espionage investigations that can survive real court challenge without spoiling sources and methods of intelligence — investigations of the type the Chairman Nunes and Inspector General Horowitz have kicked off  — run a minimum of a year and usually closer to two.

    Additionally, this isn’t a foreign espionage case.  It is more akin to a major organized crime family case with a huge amount of political corruption and with an ideologically aligned national-corporate media support wing we have never seen before in such cases.  The Federal prosecutor hand book is getting 10 new chapters for political & media corruption.

    That said, the major behind the scenes investigative phase of this process is over.  What is happening now is a choreographed dance of Federal prosecutorial pressure on the primary Deep State suspects while they are under surveillance to get the small fry to roll over for the big fish.

    The signs and portents make clear Trump is running on a political-judicial process  time line which will see many big fish in the FBI & DoJ indited and given very public hand and leg maniacal ‘perp walks’ in September 2018.

    Another and related “multi-task for instance” here is Trump is party building like mad.  The mass turn over of the GOP in the House is a purge of the sexual harassment abusers ahead of a mass release of sexual harassment pay out data by Speaker Ryan after most of the Democratic primaries are over.  Likely in late August to have the maximum disruptive affect for setting up the Chairman Nunes/FISA Abuse perp walks.

    The key thing here is the President Nixon and Watergate example.  The GOP did not double down to save Nixon and took the Presidency and Senate seven years later in 1980.

    The Democrats are Leftists who live inside an identity bubble. Per the SJW handbook,  they are going to double down and double down some more.  This is setting them up to suffer a post-1860’s generational run of being out of power as the “Party of Sedition.”

    IMO, Trump has his priorities right — the economy, disassembling the Left’s internal security state, closing the border, taking down the “Axis of Evil” abroad and re-branding/rebuilding the GOP in his populist “Heritage American” image for the long term.

    Deep State Schadenfreude & Popcorn Giggles

    Now for some popcorn eating giggles — remember that Federal prosecutorial pressure template?   All the Leftist Deep State perps in the DoJ, FBI and wider intelligence community are utterly familiar with it and have executed it for decades.

     They are now the “little people” they have looked down upon and despised in the Federal prosecutorial pressure template. They are all now in exquisite metal agony.  They know down to the finest detail what Pres. Trump is doing to them, as they are herded to jail or the gallows, ratting out friends and colleagues to save themselves.
     .
    And in jail they will all know their efforts of decades to remake America in the Left’s Utopian image will be undone, made public, and publicly despised for generations.
    .
    Enjoy the Schadenfreude seasoning for your popcorn and please try not to choke as you belly laugh at the Deep State’s coming Defenestration.
    6 Responses to “Trump’s “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of The Federal Gov’t and The Coming Defenestration of The Deep State”

    1. Mrs. Davis Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      The major question in my mind is whether targeting the Justice-Intelligence complex was his principal intent all along or whether it got top priority after Adm. Rogers told him what was going on. I suspect he didn’t really know how deep the swam was. But he’s doing a heckuva job of draining it. Great learning curve. Second term should be a dusie.

    2. Trent Telenko Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      Mrs. Davis,

      See a Trump Defenestration plan coming together here:

      Devin Nunes open to releasing transcript of Andrew McCabe testimony about FISA application

      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/devin-nunes-open-to-releasing-transcript-of-andrew-mccabe-testimony-about-fisa-application/article/2648001

    3. Mrs. Davis Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      He’s spent over a year orchestrating this production. It will be interesting to see what Adm. Rogers has to say after he retires. Grassley and Horowitz are teed up. This slow roll out is really giving the uniparty swamp dwellers an opportunity to self identify. It didn’t take McCain long to show his colors.

      One other big question in my mind is will Strock get the Manafort wake up call? And who will per walk McCabe? FBI, U. S. Marshalls or JSOC?

    4. Trent Telenko Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      The following is for Death 6 and Mike K —

      “The Spanish Civil War Is Coming” is a term an e-mail correspondent of mine and I coined in 2007 about the times we have faced from 2007 to 2 Feb 2018.

      The Nunes memo means Left has done something serious enough to trigger a fight for all the marbles – NOW – but not definitive enough to the “Normies” to be an obvious act of war.

      The Nunes Memo was the Rubicon, and everything from here on out is battlespace preparation.

      America’s 2nd Civil War is not only inevitable. The bottom line of the failed FBI-DoJ intervention in the 2016 election results is that the 2nd American Civil War is here.

      Right.

      NOW.

      It was a straight up “Fire on Ft. Sumter moment” because it said the Left — those who are no longer our fellow citizens — don’t accept the results of free and fair elections they lose.

      Especially when they worked so hard to fix the outcome for Hillary and still lost.

      When I wrote this in the post above —

      “It is more akin to a major organized crime family case with a huge amount of political corruption and with an ideologically aligned national-corporate media support wing we have never seen before in such cases.”

      It means America has a political corruption problem in the capitol and wider ruling class much more akin to the scale of organized crime faced in Mexico and Colombia.

      Which is to say, we’re now in a low grade civil war.

      If Trump’s legal prosecution strategy of the Left’s entrenched Federal internal security wing goes well enough, we may yet win with minimal armed conflict.

      But, minimally, we should expect there will be large multiples of the “Black Lives Matters” terrorism we saw here in Dallas before this is over.

    5. Trent Telenko Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      >>And who will perp walk McCabe? FBI, U. S. Marshall’s or JSOC?

      It’s trending U. S. Marshall’s with JSOC back up.

      The question on the table is whether there is an FBI in 5-years,

    6. Anonymous Says:
      February 4th, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Trent, very thought provoking, they are coming.

      Mike K, you got my attention as well. Very clarifying for me. I trust for others as well.

      Getting out my cleaning supplies and inventorying my conflict assets.

      “…we may yet win with minimal armed conflict.” Let it be so.

      Death6

