So what did you all think of Pres Trump’s SOTU “American Heritage Pheromone Fumigation” of the Congress? Trump’s systemic use of American symbols and American success stories, in short American Patriotism, had political and media elites melting down. The videos of the Democrats during and after Trump’s speech certainly showed a lot of people who were acting like they were smelling week old road kill.

So what was Pres. Trump up too and what does the Nunes Memo have to do with it?

On the surface, Trump mentioned nothing about the FBI and Department of Justice civil rights abuses of his campaign and the spying on him during the first six months of his Administration, detailed in the Nunes Memo. Despite the President reading and vetting it during his preparation for the State of The Union Address and executing plans against these scoff law internal security thugs.

Huge hint — It was part and parcel of Trump’s long term political strategy tree in setting up the Nunes Memo release last Friday (2 Feb 2018). So far only Daniel Greenfield over at Frontpage understands anything at all of what Trump was doing.

See:

https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269181/trump-divides-americans-and-un-americans-daniel-greenfield

Understanding Trump’s Political Strategy Tree

Most Presidents are the head of a major political party faction who win the nomination as head of faction that unites the party for the general election. Then the party sells an agenda to the general public to govern in a wider governing political coalition.

President Trump, in contrast, is building a governing coalition -AFTER- he was elected. He was his own party faction in the GOP and he is willing and messaging into existence a resurgent, predominantly working class/suburban/rural “Heritage America” as his governing coalition. This general public coalition is dragging existing GOP party factions to Pres. Trump to unite the GOP under his banner.

The only DC politico that seems to understand what is going on is Texas Tea Party-elected U.S. Senator Ted Cruz with his talk of nuking the filibuster.

The Senate filibuster now is about retaining the “Uniparty” elites last real hold on elective power in DC. The GOPe Senators who want to keep the filibuster want to use it against political factions in their own party, not the Democrats. The Senate filibuster’s destruction will mark the full blossom of Trump’s populist hostile take over of the Federal government.

And carefully note, those pro-filibuster GOP senators are mostly #NeverTrump, open borders, tools of the Deep State, and they start throwing accusations off racism, sexism, Alt-Right white nationalism etc when ever Trump uses his “American Heritage Pheromone” shtick.

Political Pheromones, DACA, and the Nunes Memo

The reaction of the Uniparty “DACA” supporters to Trump’s line “Americans are Dreamers, too” was an exercise in re-purposing a elite “virtue signal” against “Heritage Americans.”

Pres. Trump turned that elite “Virtue Signal” — used against most middle & working class citizens for over a decade — into an “American Heritage Pheromone” which simultaneously demoted the social status of the open borders crowd in the US Chamber of Commerce, in the post-graduate degree Democratic Party, and illegal aliens they are importing. While at the same time Trump promoted the social status of 40(+) year old white male programmers and of Skol chewing high school drop out US citizens — trying to earn a living in a 50(+) year flood tide of illegal labor and legal imported foreign indentured servants — over that of the Uniparty elites. This is self-identity poison to the “Strivers” of the Uniparty.

The Nunes Memo has very much the same function with the national security Deep State as “Americans are Dreamers, too” line did in the SOTU speech.

The American Deep State is all about subverting the US Constitution in favor of unaccountable power. It does not matter whether it is power of the Left or Right. (Yes, it is mostly leftist.) What matters to the Deep State swamp creatures is getting more and more unaccountable power and increasing the public’s fear of them wielding it.

The Nunes Memo is about reestablishing Constitutional prerogatives of Congressional over sight to hold Federal law enforcement and the intelligence community accountable to the wider public. The memo’s very existence is an identity level threat to the swamp creatures of the Deep State in the same way “Americans are Dreamers, too” was with the Open Border faction of the Uni-party.

