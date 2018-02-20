What Won’t Happen
Posted by Sgt. Mom on February 20th, 2018 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
And why – in the wake of the latest horrific school massacre. What I mean is the banning of gun ownership in the US, or the abrogation of the Second Amendment, or the passing of so-called “sensible” new gun restrictions (which will be as little-enforced as the last set of so-called “sensible” restrictions). Not going to happen, no matter how emotional the demands by the ban-gun advocates scream, weep, stomp their feet and accuse gun-owners and organizations like the NRA of having blood on their hands. And no, we don’t much care how they do it in Europe, or Britain, or Australia. Weirdly enough, in the United States, the most violent cities are the ones with the most restrictions on personal firearms. Violent crime is generally the preserve of a distinctly urban racial sub-culture, which if omitted from the statistics, presents a very different picture when it comes to violent criminal activity in the US as a whole. That’s an anomaly and discussion for another time, although it does have slight bit of bearing on this one.
I’ve rather lost track of how many times we have been to the gun-violence rodeo since the Columbine school shooting. Now it seems like we go through this hyperventilating over gun control every six months or so. I do recall, though, the reaction being extraordinarily muted when Republican members of Congress and their staffs were shot up at baseball practice by James Hodgkinson last June. But muted, or loud and foot-stompy, the results are about the same. It comes down to demanding that innocent, law-abiding citizens, exercising their rights under the Constitution, must be punished for the deeds of a single criminal, or for the deeds of a small number of criminals; collective punishment, in other words. The realization comes – or a sensible person should realize – that screaming grief to the skies and demanding collective punishment is the easy, cheap, facile response. It’s a reflexive reaction – understandable in the case of the grief of the bereaved, people with normal feelings of empathy, or the demand of a media personality under pressure, dammit, to say something before the cameras and microphones. Easy, and pointless – which is why it happens every damn time. Actually going ahead, full-steam ahead on repealing the 2nd Amendment would not only be hard work, even enforcing a total gun ban might prove ultimately impossible, as discussed here.
Effective efforts at preventing mass shootings that come out of the blue at schools, nightclubs, office Christmas parties, midnight movie showings and at concerts and malls is hard work, hard, complicated, and not a one-fits-all solution – made harder when a law enforcement agency like the FBI totally blows off tips concerning worrisome behavior by individuals, as in the current case – or an organization like the military not passing the word about a violence-prone individual, as was the case of the Sutherland Springs church shooter.
A common element in the last two decades is – besides a member of the Religion of Peace going all jihadi with guns, knives, and homemade bombs – is the element of crazy. A young male, as is the sad case last week in Florida, possibly not wrapped terribly tightly, over-or-under medicated, whose behavior in real life or on social media increasingly gives those around cause for extreme worry. Sometimes local police have long been aware of erratic and dangerous behavior; at the very least, friends, neighbors, employers all have reason for serious concern. But at present – how do we, or should we go about containing the crazy before the point where the crazy flips out for good and all and leaves a trail of bleeding bodies? Safeguarding the community and the crazy for their own good is another one of those difficult projects; running straight into the conundrum of accommodating the civil rights of the crazy-accused … and who gets to decide, anyway. There are pitfalls down that route; namely the danger of it being too damn easy to declare someone a danger on account of their words or beliefs and lock them up. Shades of the Soviet system, anyone?
Yet another element, discussed last night at Conservative Treehouse – the policy of schools to keep law enforcement away from problem students in the interests of protecting racial minorities. And a final element, related to the above – the problem of boys growing up without a father in the picture, or even a suitable, authoritative father-figure, compounded with the professional feminists blathering on and on about toxic masculinity. Too many professional and elite toes would be trodden heavily on, in the process of ameliorating those situations. Not that it would be impossible, just a very long job, the work of decades and small advances by individuals in reversing the policies that lead us to this point.
The short-term solution may be to follow the Israeli example, as is being done in some school districts in Texas, to arm selected teachers. But that will also be a long and bitterly-contested process. Discuss, and contribute your own thoughts.
One thing that would probably help is to reverse the trend toward very large schools. (The one in this case was reported variously at 3000 and 4000 students.) Putting that many kids in one place almost guarantees a climate of anonymity and anomie. (Possible exception if the school leadership is particularly strong, but that is not to be counted on)
If only you wingnuts and haters would stop promoting the killing of children we could have a national conversation about common-sense disarmament of you people.
It would be nice to reverse that trend of enormous schools, wouldn’t it? The thing that I noticed with smaller high schools here in Texas was that there wasn’t the mutually-hostile cliques. A kid with any kind of interest or skill had a chance to participate and shine. Could dribble a basketball fairly well? Then, shazam! You were on the basketball team, even though at a bigger school you wouldn’t have had a chance. A smaller pond, and the smaller fish had a chance to be someone.
My daughter went to a private four-year high school – a student body of about 250. There was no sitting in the back of the class, going unnoticed. One of her hard subjects was mathematics; she improved no end, after being in a small class of eight or ten pupils.
Liberals: Illegal immigrants commit very few crimes. GOP racists spotlight the freakishly rare exemptions for their own racisty racist purposes. No major conclusions can be drawn, certainly no preventative actions can be taken, since that would impinge upon the 99.99% of law abiding immigrants. Illegal immigrants have constitutional rights, after all.
Also: Muslims commit very few crimes. GOP racists spotlight the freakishly rare exemptions for their own racisty racist purposes. No major conclusions can be drawn, certainly no preventative actions can be taken, since that would impinge upon the 99.99% of law abiding Muslims. Muslims have constitutional rights, after all.
Also: There is a crisis of school shootings. These are so typical and representative that massive actions must be taken, no matter their impact on the 99.99% of law abiding gun owners. Gun owners have no constitutional rights.
In the past there were very few if any large scale shootings by students at school (or for that matter by adults anywhere). While watching an old revival of “Dennis the Menace” on cable, the storyline of students fighting came up. Dennis’s dad wanted him to stand up for himself, while his mom wanted him to report the bully to the school. It all ended up fine of course on TV. It got me to wonder if the older practice of letting boys be boys in generally harmless schoolyard fights had the benefit of allowing even the craziest kids to feel some kind of release. Today we combine a no tolerance for horseplay or fighting with a hypersexualized teenage social scene that leaves no easy way out for some.
I wonder about that myself, DJG. Boys just cannot be boys, as they used to be allowed to be, as my brothers were.
You are idiots. An entire country composed of children who never grew up. You believe in the boggie man and love stories of good guys and bad guys. Kinda pitiful and dangerous.
I’m tired of watching your children die for your stupid gun laws. Industrial tools are treated more carefully. A device designed to kill people is just part of your culture. Culture grows on a dish halfwits.
[PenGun, unless Sgt. Mom wants otherwise you get to make one more comment in this thread and that’s it. Jonathan]
“In the past there were very few if any large scale shootings by students at school ”
This is true in the present as well. These incidents are freakishly rare. And in every case they have been perpetrated by someone who is profoundly and obviously severely mentally ill.
You know, Penny – if you really put your back into it, I’ll bet you could really be insulting.
Many here have probably already seen this, but it’s worth showing it again.
Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida describe how they protected students, where the JROTC students utilized their training and leadership skills to save their classmates.
And
Growth in number of young Swiss shooters
The number of Swiss youngsters taking part in gun courses to learn how to shoot is on the rise, it has been reported.
The number of young people participating in so-called “Jungschützen” [junior rifle] courses to learn how to shoot has risen from 7,000 in 2015 to 10,079 in 2017, according to figures from Swiss Shooting, an association representing Swiss sports shooters, cited in an article in Sunday’s Aargauer Zeitungexternal link.
As we’re all probably well aware, the violent crime rate in Switzerland is about half what is it in America, and the Swiss murder rate is many times less than in America.
The problem is not too many guns, but too few good people anymore trained in possessing them.
“The problem is not too many guns, but too few good people anymore trained in possessing them.”
The problem is that Columbine set a precedent that a small numbers of psychopaths have followed, all of whom should have been institutionalized long before their murder sprees, and also that our media covers these events in such a way that inspires more psychopaths to act.
I wouldn’t be opposed to some form of collective punishment for parents, mental health providers, bureaucrats, apathetic bystanders, etc. Responsibility starts at home, or as close to it as possible.
“It would be nice to reverse that trend of enormous schools, wouldn’t it?”
That won’t happen. I was distressed to learn that my granddaughter goes to a high school with 3000 students.
Her father graduated with a class of 25, many of whom are still life long friends, after 30 years.
I wish I could pay for her to go to the same school but tuition has gone out of sight.
This is his school.
The last I checked tuition was $ 25,000 / year.
It was about a 10th of that when he attended.
My two younger daughters attended this high school.
Again, the tuition, not as long ago, was about $250/month. I think the classes were larger but about 300 or so.
There are several common sense steps we must take immediately to protect children in schools. These do not require any new laws or authority beyond those of the local school trustees and superintendent.
1) Ban lunch bags, coolers, etc. These provide the hiding place troubled kids conceal weapons of all sorts within. Given the federally funded cafeteria there is no need for anyone to carry a bag of food.
2) Ban book bags — and for that matter, books. As above, a bag must be presumed to conceal a troubled student’s weapon, and a textbook of contemporary size is easily modified to remove pages and hollow out another space of concealment. Given federally funded internet terminals, network gear, and the students (small) portable phones, there is no need for books.
3) Ban overcoats, trench coats, baggy sweaters, etc. The Columbine example shows that loose oversized clothing is used by troubled children to conceal weapons. Given modern HVAC systems, often subsidized by federal energy grants, there is no need for any student to wear heavy clothing.
4) Close all but one entrance to the school building, and install TSA style security at that entrance. All students must be subject to full body scan before entering, lest troubled students conceal weapons within the nooks and crannies of their anatomy.
5) DO NOT ALLOW EXIT after a student arrives at school. Obviously the schools are a safe environment, but troubled students have troubles at home and bring those troubles with them into the schools. Allowing students to leave, re-enter, leave again, re-enter again — it’s a recipe for disaster. Students should serve year long admission sentences, rather like military draftees or prisoners, and once within the school system, stay there.
6) Arm the staff. The prison model can only go so far, unless the teachers and administrators can manage to keep orderly procedures running smoothly despite the size, tempers, violent habits, and over-crowded conditions stressing troubled students. The first lesson the students must learn is respect for authority, and if the staff deploys suitable taser, mace, billy club, and pepper spray behavioral modification gear, it should be rare indeed that any of the troubled students need to be shot.
7) Isolate the schools. The 1000 yard invisible line of the “gun free zone” is conceptually correct but ineffective in practice. Instead a physical wall, or moat, razor-ribbon barrier, or electrified chain link barricade to keep students in, and trouble-makers out, is the only way to safe guard our precious future.
8) Make safety the number one priority. Too many teachers and administrators focus on lesser issues: Standardize testing. Sports. Pay rates, bonuses, summer vacations, and sick days. Some even allow themselves attempting to provide instruction in Reading, writing, and arithmetic to troubled students poorly prepared to receive such provision. These lesser concerns must be set aside if not eliminated from the schools’ mission altogether.
9) Appropriate — and borrow — more money to spend in our schools. For locks, walls, fences, scanners, security, and so on as set forth above. But over all we simply must pay our current superintendents and administrators more. Those school boards now served by unpaid volunteers must be re-constituted on a more professional basis and the trustees compensated at fair market rates. The safety of children can not be left to amateurs and under-paid, under-qualified, idealists more in love with the idea of education than security.
10) Shut down newspapers, talk radio shows, blogs, and television networks that spread lies, misinformation, or even promote questions about the American School System. The system can only work with the support of the citizenry – and the citizenry can not support any institution with which they have become overly familiar. Out of sight and out of mind, the children can be protected. But allowing families and common citizens insight — or worse, input — into the system should by now be unthinkable.
I trust these suggestions will be considered in the spirit with which they are offered.
Pouncer – will you need a pair of pliers to remove your tongue from where it is so deeply lodged in your cheek?