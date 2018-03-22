 
    Call us when the sequel, Dog Training the American Female, is being promoted.

    Posted by Jonathan on March 22nd, 2018

    From a publicist’s email:

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
     
    Men Behaving Badly? New Book Says Use A Shock Collar!
     
    New York, NY, March 20, 2018 – New York Times bestselling author Steve Alten’s side-splitting, chick-lit romp is a world away from the riveting thrillers that made him an internationally-recognized author (such as MEG; now a Warner Brothers movie being released in August with a great line-up of stars). Inspired by his experiences working with both male and female dog trainers, followed by a fight with his wife, Dog Training the American Male tells the uproarious story of a female relationship counselor who can’t seem to make her own relationships work until she discovers that the techniques used to train her boyfriend’s dog can also be used on him!
     
    Dog Training the American Male is a laugh-out-loud rom-com, written by Alten several years ago under the pen name L.A. Knight. The story centers on Nancy Beach, a relationship guru and radio talk show host whose relationships and ratings are in the toilet – until she discovers the dog training lessons used on her live-in boyfriend’s German shepherd actually work just as well on men.
     
    Alten says the concept for the story came to him during a heated discussion with his wife, who accused him of never listening. When his German shepherd wandered across the battlefront with her shoe in its mouth, Alten’s spouse yelled several commands at the dog who immediately dropped the shoe and went into its crate. How had the dog understood his wife’s commands while Alten always seemed to misinterpret everything his spouse said? The author realized the dog understood because it had been trained.
     
    [. . .]
     

    Ha ha ha.

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 at 12:27 pm and is filed under Book Notes, Culture.

    8 Responses to “Call us when the sequel, Dog Training the American Female, is being promoted.”

    1. JaimeRoberto Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      You mean “How to Dog Train Your Bitch”? Sorry for the profanity. I couldn’t resist.

    2. PenGun Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      I was happy to see, and very happy with the response, to Trump’s call to Putin after being explicitly told “DO NOT CONGRATULATE”. He just not taking instruction well. ;)

    3. Grurray Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      An essential message from Jordan Peterson that men should keep in mind. Women may love their trained dogs, but they hate their trained men.

    4. Sgt. Mom Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      I could swear that I saw this man-training thing as a skit on some TV variety program … I think it was on In Living Color. Mildly amusing then. Not much now.

    5. Anonymous Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      I have to say that I don’t think it would be a good idea to try on women either. I like my wife just like she is, unpredictable and willful. “Yes Dear, I’ll have another bite of that apple.”

      Death6

    6. Subotai Bahadur Says:
      March 22nd, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      I rather expect that Dog Training the American Male will be a best seller along the line of 50 Shades of Gray. [29 million print and 15 million digital copies]. And like 50 Shades of Gray, functionally all the sales were to women.

      They won’t be doing the Dog Training the American Female ever because that would be defined as a crime under the Left’s version of the First Amendment. Under that same Amendment, the Male version is a “side-splitting chick-lit romp”.

      And the Left and the Nomenklatura will have no idea what happened when there is a reaction.

    7. Tonestaple Says:
      March 23rd, 2018 at 10:09 am

      Is anyone else deeply, deeply tired of “spouse”? The sentence immediately before, the writer used “wife,” so why the lame attempt at avoiding a “gendered” term? I hate what these awful people are doing to our language.

      Also, Alten and his wife need to consult a decent trainer. There’s no need for yelling at the dog, and I really hope they’re not using a shock collar. Poor doggie. It deserves better humans.

    8. Jonathan Says:
      March 23rd, 2018 at 11:02 am

      Tonestaple, I had a similar reaction. Besides the cynical anti-male pandering, these people are promoting their simpleminded ideas about dog training as a model for interpersonal relations. Maybe, instead of giving bad advice to other people, they should find a decent trainer and hire him to help their own marriage. But of course the dog-training angle is mostly marketing spin aimed at female book buyers, and it may work. Sad!

