    Quote of the Day

    Posted by Jonathan on March 26th, 2018 (All posts by )

    Conrad Black:

    Here are two current examples of [the failings of the legal system and of journalism]: Canadians don’t like Donald Trump, largely because his confident and sometimes boorish manner is un-Canadian. He is in some respects a caricature of the ugly American. But he has been relentlessly exposing the U.S. federal police (FBI) as having been politicized and virtually transformed into the dirty tricks division of the Democratic National Committee. Few now doubt that the former FBI director, James Comey, was fired for cause, and the current director, backed by the impartial inspector general and Office of Professional Responsibility, asserts that Comey’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, was also fired for cause. There are shocking revelations of the Justice Department’s illegal use of the spurious Steele dossier, paid for by the Clinton campaign, and of dishonest conduct in the Clinton email investigation, the propagation of the nonsense that Trump had colluded with Russia, and of criminal indiscretions and lies in sworn testimony by Justice officials. It is an epochal shambles without the slightest precedent in American history (certainly not the Watergate piffle), yet our media slavishly cling to a faded story of possible impeachable offences by the president.
     
    The American refusal to adhere to the Paris climate accord is routinely portrayed as anti-scientific heresy and possibly capitulation to corrupt oil interests. The world’s greatest polluters, China and India, did not promise to do anything in that accord; Europe uttered platitudes of unlimited elasticity, and Barack Obama, for reasons that may not be entirely creditable, attempted to commit the United States to reducing its carbon footprint by 26 per cent, at immense cost in jobs and money, when there is no proof that carbon has anything to do with climate and the United States under nine presidents of both parties has done more for the ecology of the world than any other country. Journalistic failure on this scale, and across most of what is newsworthy, added to an education system that is more of a Luddite day-care network, produces a steadily less informed public, who, while increasingly tyrannized by lawyers, elect less capable public office-holders.
     
    Lenin famously wrote: “What is to be done?” We must ask ourselves the same question but come up with a better answer than he did.

     

     

    3 Responses to “Quote of the Day”

    1. Anonymous Says:
      March 26th, 2018 at 9:58 am

      And the lawyers are well paid. Find the money.

      Death6

    2. Bill Brandt Says:
      March 26th, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      Can’t add anything to that.

    3. Grurray Says:
      March 26th, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      The Paris Accord’s excuse for saddling America with the bill while not requiring any effort from China is that America built its success by exploiting poorer countries, so Americans should have to pay for those countries to develop to modern levels. It’s entirely based on patronizing Marxist dialectical materialism. China has actually been able to modernize by exploiting American markets. That’s how all upstarts advance and progress- by exploiting larger rival incumbents.

      Of course, that’s lost on central planners. Their ultimate goal is to empty and hollow out America, and move a productive remnant into easily manipulated central areas to be systematically exploited in order to more efficiently direct development.

