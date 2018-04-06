Ancient DNA, Genetics and Race
Posted by Michael Kennedy on April 6th, 2018 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
I don’t know how many here are interested in this but the new book by David Reich may prove to be as revolutionary as Murray’s “The Bell Curve”.
I’m reading the new book, “Who We Are and How We Got Here”.
It is about ancient DNA which is now being identified and studied. I have been interested in this topic since reading “The 10,000 Year Explosion”, which is about evolution and DNA but it is ten years old. One of the authors, Greg Cochran, has a blog, and has been reading and commenting on the Reich book.
The Denisovans were closer to the Neanderthals than they were to AMH, but not by much. Apparently modern humans split with the common ancestors of Denisovans and Neanderthals about 700,000 years ago, while Neanderthals and Denisovans separated not much later. Almost a trichotomy. Something similar happened when AMH spread into Eurasia: quite early, maybe 50,000 years ago, we split into eastern and western branches. Probably it’s all geography.
AMH is Anatomically Modern Humans.
Another interesting sidelight to this story of how ancient populations moved and replaced forbearers, is the role of Yersinia pestis, the plague organism.
Three pandemics have been attributed to plague in the last 1,500 years. Yersinia pestis caused the third, and its DNA was found in human remains from the second. The Antiqua biovar of Y. pestis may have caused the first pandemic; the other two biovars, Medievalis and Orientalis, may have caused the second and third pandemics, respectively. To test this hypothesis, we designed an original genotyping system based on intergenic spacer sequencing called multiple spacer typing (MST). We found that MST differentiated every biovar in a collection of 36 Y. pestis isolates representative of the three biovars. When MST was applied to dental pulp collected from remains of eight persons who likely died in the first and second pandemics, this system identified original sequences that matched those of Y. pestis Orientalis. These data indicate that Y. pestis caused cases of Justinian plague. The two historical plague pandemics were likely caused by Orientalis-like strains.
Now, the DNA of Y pestis has been found in remains of ancient skeletons, that suggests it might have been responsible for the replacement of ancient farmer by the nomadic Yamnaya people.
The Paleolithic farmers and hunter gatherers were replaced, somewhat like American Indians were replaced by Europeans.The Indians had been isolated from Eurasia for 10,000 years and had lost their immunity and gained no immunity to new diseases that had evolved in the Old World. As a result, they died of diseases like smallpox and measles that they had not been exposed to. The Paleolithic population might have encountered a new disease carried by the invaders from the Steppe.
Late last fall, I reported that scientists had discovered a European ghost population. This group of people then referred to as the ANE, Ancient Northern Europeans, was a previously unknown population from the north that had mixed into the known European populations, the Hunter-Gatherers and the farmers from the Middle East, the Neolithic.
That discovery came as a result of the full genome sequencing of a few ancient specimens, including one from the Altai.
Recently, several papers have been published as a result of ongoing sequencing efforts of another 200 or so ancient specimens. As a result, scientists now believe that this ghost population has been identified as the Yamnaya and that they began a mass migration in different directions, including Europe, about 5,000 years ago. Along with their light skin and brown eyes, they brought along with them their gene(s) for lactose tolerance. So, if you have European heritage and are lactose tolerant, then maybe you can thank your Yamnaya ancestors.
They also had domesticated the horse and used wheeled carts, both huge innovations.
They may have been the ancient Scythians referred to by the Greeks. The preceding population of Europe may have been more easily replaced because they had been victims of Y pestis plague, making an even more ancient example of the power of this organism to change history.
Deep prehistory was always complicated: we just didn’t know much about it before. Ancient DNA analysis is the path forward.
I will add more as I finish the book. He is now discussing the differences between China and India. If anyone is interested, I will do more on this as I finish.
April 6th, 2018 at 3:12 pm
Yes, please keep going. I have this book and have skimmed through it. What I found interesting were his comments on the Bell Beakers spread across Northern Europe. If it’s true that they adhered to some sort ancient ideology consisting of a pluralistic melting pot, this seems to me like a plausible ancestry of the customs, values, and structures of the Anglosphere.
April 6th, 2018 at 3:27 pm
It’s early days, yet, in all this. I’d pay attention to it, but hold off on making any dramatic pronouncements about what it all means until we actually have all of this crap nailed down.
One concern I’ve had with much of this work is how focused it is on the genes; I doubt that they are all that goes into “making us, us…”. The cell lines themselves have to have some significance. An analogy I keep coming back to is that the genes are like magnetic tape, back in the day; they record the music. However, the machinery of playback has at least as much to do with the music produced. A set of genes expressed in one cell line may be entirely different when expressed by another line.
There’s a huge amount we don’t know; chimerism is something that points that out. When you try to transplant organs, you have huge issues with tissue rejection and immune system issues. Yet, a natural chimera has nowhere near those problems, and can reach adulthood with two entirely different cell lines commingled in the same organism. How the hell does that work? We don’t have a damn clue, nor do we know the prevalence of chimerism across the population.
This fact tells me that we don’t know as much as we think we do; the genes will tell us a lot, but there are considerable unknowns (both known and unknown, themselves) that we have yet to extract from the whole thing.
April 6th, 2018 at 4:56 pm
“hold off on making any dramatic pronouncements about what it all means until we actually have all of this crap nailed down.”
That will be years. Years I probably don’t have so I am getting the latest edition of Lewin Genes XII. I started Genes VII and then realized I didn’t know enough molecular biology. I was trying to keep up with my students. I was teaching clinical stuff but genetics is the future of medicine.
Anyway, by the time I got to the end of Albert’s The Cell, Lewin was in edition IX. It is moving so fast that I could not keep up with the rate of information.
I’m going to have another go. The trouble with genetics is that old editions are not just outdated but some areas are just wrong.
I highly recommend “The 10,000 Year Explosion” as an introduction to all this.
If enough are interested, I’ll post more. I am reading Reich’s book anyway. His stuff on India is interesting. The Indo-Europeans got as far as northern India and Pakistan. They probably ended the Indus Valley civilization.
Their descendants may be the Brahmins as India has kept very intense class separation and the genetics show this. China has been a melting pot and all Han are close genetically.
The Sardinians, and the Basques, may be the remnants of the original Neolithic farmers.
The Sardinians, especially, seem to be related to the “Iceman” from the Alps.
April 6th, 2018 at 8:30 pm
Mike – It wasn’t so much wheeled carts. Other people had that. But the Indo-European steppe people had spoked wheels. Previously in most other cultures carts were too heavy to be moved quickly by horses so could not be used as chariots. The light but strong spoked wheel totally changed the nature of war.
The Mitanni elite were Aryan and Aryan names occur in the Levant. There is some evidence of Aryans in Mesopotamia.
April 6th, 2018 at 8:33 pm
Grurray – The idea of a relationship between the Bell Beaker culture and the “Anglosphere” is complete, total and utter nonsense.
April 6th, 2018 at 8:48 pm
The domestication of the horse is controversial and the Yamnayan people may not have been the first but few carts were found in older sites and the combination of cart and horse might have been their innovation.
April 6th, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Bell Beaker is too historically remote to connect it to England and culture. It’s too easy to pick up chance similarities and make narratives out of them. Our language is descended from PIE. Yet so are French, German, Italian, Greek. Marija Gimbutas had a theory about patriarchal Indo-Europeans overthrowing a settled matriarchal culture. Fun stuff, and not disproven, but neither has much that we have learned supported it, either.
April 6th, 2018 at 9:36 pm
It is not the domestication of the horse that I find interesting, but the partnership with the dog.
April 6th, 2018 at 9:57 pm
The dog was key; all other cases of domestication follow it.
And, I’m not so sure that the whole thing wasn’t more a case of mutual habituation and domestication. You look at the history of man since the dog, and you can see the same signs of domestication in ourselves that are observable in the dog–Primarily, the retention of juvenile traits in the adult.
I suspect that the dog/human partnership started out as mutually beneficial habituation to each other, and then progressed from there. A key feature of that is to note that the Neanderthaler apparently did not come equipped for throwing skills–Shoulders apparently weren’t the same as ours, and were not optimized for throwing hard overhand. Because of this, the Neanderthaler remains we have seem to indicate that their hunt technique was to get up close and personal with the game, stab it to death with spears, and suffer the consequences. Notably, we’ve not found much in the way of signs that they had dogs, either, so the supposition that comes naturally is that the anatomically modern humans had something that the dogs wanted, and which the Neanderthalers were unable to supply. My guess is, and you’ll likely laugh, is that it comes down to the fact that AMH populations which the dogs adopted had the ability to throw things for them… So, a key step on the road to human/dog partnership may well have been playing fetch.
My guess is that the “gamer wolves” that liked playing with humans hung around the camps, and probably brought back the things the humans threw at them to drive them off, and one thing led to another. After gradual habituation, the partnership probably flowed naturally, with humans using dogs in the hunt, and for guard purposes. Likely, both the hunters and the gatherers liked their dogs, one for helping with the hunt and guarding the away camps, and the others for simple guard purposes. If the dogs didn’t help drive off the other predators, they at least gave warning. The dogs probably found it really useful to have human adjuncts, because that gave the mothers and litters of puppies more security when they were at their most vulnerable, and an easy source of food. The opposable thumbs and belly scritches were probably the icing on the cake.
We ever get a time machine, and can actually check these things, my guess is that the dog/human thing didn’t start out as a “deliberate domestication”. The human side of that transaction would not have had any examples to go by, but once they got their partnership with the dogs going…? Yeah; everything else would flow, starting with the sheep and goats. Who, of course, got herded by the dogs…
Whole thing is fascinating to discuss. I don’t think we’d be who we are, without the dog to shape us, and that says a hell of a lot. The fact that we can communicate as well as we do across species is telling, but then again, since we sort of share the same niche in the environment, as pursuit hunters, we’re kinda simpatico.
April 7th, 2018 at 7:52 am
Cats? That has to be an interesting tale as well.
Intriguing stuff.
I’m guessing there might have been something else in the Neanderthal-dog relationship beside the shoulder. Dogs don’t care if you through girlie style, side arm or underhand. I can’t guess what it might have been.
Given the shoulder issue, I’m wondering if this put them at a competitive disadvantage in throwing the spear and how significant that might have been.
Death6