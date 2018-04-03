So, Really Want to Talk About Foreign Intervention?
Much ink and many photons have been spent discussing Russia’s attempts to influence (or at least disrupt) the American 2016 Presidential campaign. Meanwhile…
Here’s an appalling story about how anger from the Chinese government led Marriott Corporation to fire an employee who had ‘liked’ a tweet which congratulated the company for listing Tibet as a country, along with Hong Kong and Taiwan….of course, the Chinese regime considers Tibet to be a part of China, not a separate country.
China forced Marriott to suspend all online booking for a week at its nearly 300 Chinese hotels. A Chinese leader also demanded the company publicly apologize and “seriously deal with the people responsible,” the Journal reported.
And boy, did Marriott ever apologize. Craig Smith, president of the hotel chain’s Asian division, told the China Daily that Marriott had committed two significant mistakes — presumably the survey listing Tibet and the liked tweet — that “appeared to undermine Marriott’s long-held respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
He announced an “eight-point rectification plan” that included education for hotel employees across the globe and stricter supervision.
And the Marriott executive said this to China’s most-read English-language newspaper: “This is a huge mistake, probably one of the biggest in my career.”
(More here…according to this article, the Chinese suppression of Marriott bookings was in response to the initial listing of Tibet as a country rather than to the tweet approving of this listing)
The Chinese economy is, shall we say, a little more dynamic than that of Russia, so the government of China has much more ability to strong-arm American corporations (in general) than does the Putin regime.
Turning now from the hotel industry to the movie industry, Richard Gere says that Chinese pressure due to his stand on Tibetan independence has led to his being dropped from big Hollywood movies. Also:
Gere’s activities have not just made Hollywood apparently reluctant to cast him in big films, he says they once resulted in him being banished from an independently financed, non-studio film which was not even intended for a Chinese release.
“There was something I was going to do with a Chinese director, and two weeks before we were going to shoot, he called saying, ‘Sorry, I can’t do it,’” Gere recalled. “We had a secret phone call on a protected line. If I had worked with this director, he, his family would never have been allowed to leave the country ever again, and he would never work.”
See also How China’s Censors Influence Hollywood. Because the Chinese market is so large…(Fast and Furious 7 pulled in $388 million in China, more than it made in the US)…the influence of the Chinese regime on US film production and distribution has become immense.
In recent years, foreign filmmakers have also gone out of their way not to provoke the Communist Party. For instance, the 2012 remake of the Cold War action movie, Red Dawn, originally featured Chinese soldiers invading an American town. After filming was complete, though, the moviemakers went back and turned the attacking army into North Koreans, which seemed a safer target, at least until last year’s hack of Sony Pictures.
and
Ying Zhu, a professor of media culture at the College of Staten Island at the City University of New York, worries China’s growing market power is giving the Communist Party too much leverage over Hollywood.
“The Chinese censors can act as world film police on how China can be depicted, how China’s government can be depicted, in Hollywood films,” she says. “Therefore, films critical of the Chinese government will be absolutely taboo.”
In the late 1990s, when China’s box office was still small, Hollywood did make movies that angered the Communist Party, such as Seven Years In Tibet, about the life of the Dalai Lama, and Red Corner, a Richard Gere thriller that criticized China’s legal system. Given the importance of the China market now, Zhu says those movies wouldn’t get financing today.
Plus, Chinese companies have snapped up Hollywood studios, theaters and production companies.
One point about globalization of trade that is rarely noted is that it gives foreign governments–especially those in countries where business and government are closely coupled–greatly increased leverage over American political discussion, indeed, over America’s entire public dialogue with itself.
And this influence isn’t limited only to business organizations. It is reported that the Chinese government has established extensive influence organizations targeting American universities and academic institutions, which are of course some of the most money-hungry organizations in existence. See Foreign Policy on China’s Trojan Horse.
Returning for the moment to Russia…a report by the House Science Committee says that Russia has used social media to encourage American protests aimed at suppressing the research and development of fossil fuels and stymie efforts to expand the use of natural gas. (More here, with examples of posts–See also this, from Canada.) ‘Progressives’ have minimized the significance of the Russian effort, asserting that it has been trivial in scale. But certainly, the economic and geopolitical interest of the Putin regime in harming US energy production seems direct and obvious…much more so than any possible interest they might have had in a Trump election victory.
Also, a study by Iowa State University (discussed in first link of the paragraph above) said that English-language Russian media coverage of agricultural issues “fits the profile” of an effort to amplify controversy regarding genetically modified food. Russia apparently has banned production and imports of genetically modified crops and is positioning itself as a supplier of crops that are “ecologically clean” as a contrast with countries such as the U.S. and Brazil, which allow modern gene-modification technology in plant production, particularly for corn and soybeans.
Discuss.
April 3rd, 2018 at 12:40 pm
All the more reason to avoid massively centralized services like FB, Twitter, etc. Get news and info from a wide array of sources.
Such as Chicagoboyz… ;-)
April 3rd, 2018 at 1:11 pm
China is not a benign ally. It is a rival and might yet become an enemy.
I’m not sure how much the young in China buy into this. They are not Germans in 1914.
I see all these young Chinese joining the US Army to get US citizenship. That is a big investment of their time.
I interviewed two Chinese applicants to the Army two weeks ago when I was working in LA.
One had an MBA and was working on a degree in Accounting.
The other had a BS in EE and was starting a Masters in Computer Science,
Both had waited two years for background checks. They had to reapply as their previous physicals had expired after 24 months.
They are enlisting as common soldiers so I doubt espionage is a consideration.
I think they are voting with their feet. They are by no means the only ones I have seen doing this.
April 3rd, 2018 at 4:27 pm
The Russian social media sites indicted, LOL, were in almost every case playing both sides of any issue. They were there for followers they could milk for money and hook ups. Its not confined to any nationality and probably Americans rule this little niche. Its true confusion was created but, so what. Confusion is everywhere these days. ;)
The Chinese know they are next. They know its just a matter of time, unless war actually breaks out. That’s what worries many of us. Is the US so morally bankrupt that it will wreck everything rather than move to second place. Both Russia and China face this very basic fact.
China is into face. Polishing it is ancient, and they are just fine if you accept their various red lines, largely about face. Its another way of looking at the world and they, as the emerging power are very sensitive. I’m sure they see no reason to adopt the west’s way of looking at the world and you need to take theirs into account, if you want to do business.
April 3rd, 2018 at 4:37 pm
Pen…”The Russian social media sites indicted, LOL, were in almost every case playing both sides of any issue. They were there for followers they could milk for money and hook ups”
I’ve seen several FB posts which retroactively were probably Russian trolls…IIRC, none of them were asking for money. And I’m not sure how trolls in Russia would manage a hookup with an American, unless they had a very large expense budget for foreign travel.
April 3rd, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Pennie is fearful that the US will upset his applecart.
You could move to China.
April 3rd, 2018 at 10:32 pm
No I’m moving to Russia, I’m not stupid. ;) I would not mind China, I follow several youtubers who live there and its certainly different.
I would not move south.
What applecart would that be? I’m drawing a blank. ;)
April 3rd, 2018 at 10:37 pm
Hook ups is not a sexual thing. ;) It integrating users into a brand mostly.
April 4th, 2018 at 6:47 am
I wonder if the “elite” of other nations around the world can be so easily and cheaply bought as those of America.
April 4th, 2018 at 8:48 am
Mike,
The young Chinese you see are representative of the small number who have escaped the system and rejected a centrally planned future for themselves. What about the majority of the rest of their generation. I think Chinese tradition is a highly centralized system. The current Leninist government is mostly consistent with this cultural norm. Their information, education and economic control is formidable.
The younger generation has seen positive economic changes and has been isolated and conditioned to accept the coercive internal means and the concept of external hostility. I’m not seeing the obvious signs of resistance.
I think if their economy implodes based on trade issues and inefficiency in capital markets or if their society can not find a practical solution to their shortage of young women, then things might change. If the ruling party makes a large foreign miss step and gets a severe reversal, that might also ignite opposition. If they are able to expand the economic dependance of targeted developing nations, this process may be lengthened considerably. North Korea is not a very promising example of Chinese domination.
This is not a system that will go quietly. Like all tyrannical systems, they can be counted on to externalize their issues to justify further internal controls. Dangerous in the long run and risky in the short run.
Death6
April 4th, 2018 at 10:41 am
There is something of a precedent for the Chinese intervention in American move-making. The Nazi government of Germany was extremely upset about the American 1937 film ‘The Road Back’, which was based on Remarque’s great but neglected novel, and demanded major changes, on pain of boycotting all of the studio’s films (and future films involving any member of the cast, down to the hairdressers and boom operators)
The studio complied and changed the film. This was not the only case where German government demands resulted in changes to an American movie.
I don’t think the Geman influence was a all-encompassing at that time as it seems to have become lately with China, though.
April 4th, 2018 at 12:07 pm
China is up for this trade war. Another 50 B on US goods yesterday. I do not think you will win this war and your massive debt is a millstone you may not recover from.
If the Chinese get a lot of countries to move to the Renminbi as they trade oil with China, and they are, your petro dollar loses its power, and its on the way to losing the currency of record, which will finish you as the major financial power.
All Trump is doing is accelerating this process.
April 4th, 2018 at 1:41 pm
Pengun, is there anything about the USA that you like or that you think we do right? Serious question.
April 4th, 2018 at 2:11 pm
Pengun manages to find the storm clouds in every silver lining.
The trade war wasn’t looking so bad until China retaliated on soybeans. That one hurts. It’s really China’s nuclear option. The bright side (for us) would be China deploying their big guns early in the game and only delivering a glancing blow. Stocks and the dollar are rallying today, so maybe there’s hope out there.
One thing we can be sure of is that with lower taxes and decreased regulations there is now plenty of room for companies to maneuver and innovate around trade barriers.
David, have you seen this yet – https://vimeo.com/262881562 – additive manufacturing mass production. Still probably has a lot of bugs to work out, but I was just skimming through the patent. I think it’s moving things in the right direction.
April 4th, 2018 at 8:34 pm
Is Pengun Canadian or Chinese?
In either case, a great mistake was made in admitting both China and Russia into the GATT/WTO. If they cannot be expelled, we should withdraw. They are not liberal states and will not play by the rules. There is a new cold (hopefully) war coming and we need to decide which side we want to finance.
April 5th, 2018 at 8:36 am
China will be the first country to get old before it gets rich. Deng’s one-child policy is to blame. While not as bad as Germany or Japan, China has relatively few young people to take over feeding its huge number of future geezers. In that respect the US and other English-speaking countries are in much better shape. Maybe that’s why Emperor Xi’s policies seem so desperate. They don’t have much time.
April 5th, 2018 at 8:54 am
They don’t have much time.
That’s how Kaiser for life (or so he thought) Wilhelm felt in 1914.
April 5th, 2018 at 9:10 am
“China will be the first country to get old before it gets rich.”
Well, no, most of the world is on track to get old before ever getting rich.
We should have free trade with free countries. Not with tyrannies.
The fact is that a democracy is going to win a trade war with an authoritarian regime. If we have a depression, the next election changes the government leadership. If China has a depression, their leaders will be swinging from lampposts. Let’s not pretend they don’t know that.