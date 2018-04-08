From a community college catalog: STEM for Infants and Toddlers. In this course we will discuss what STEM means and the importance of STEM exposure in the early years of a child’s development. We will explore developmentally appropriate strategies and activities to build a foundation in STEM learning for infants and toddlers.

