Does Anybody Here Think This is Really a Good Idea?
Posted by David Foster on April 8th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
From a community college catalog:
STEM for Infants and Toddlers. In this course we will discuss what STEM means and the importance of STEM exposure in the early years of a child’s development. We will explore developmentally appropriate strategies and activities to build a foundation in STEM learning for infants and toddlers.
April 8th, 2018 at 6:28 pm
you can never radicalize them too young when you are a hard leftist-and you do it under the cloak of something that seems reasonable. BTW, did you see the Obama Institute for Radicalization that is being built in Chicago on 20 acres of public park land? No library there (wait, a Chicago Public Library) So, no research. Just a place to radicalize the youth for another run at Freedom and Liberty.
April 8th, 2018 at 6:38 pm
Well its not for every kid but there are some…. one of my sons had as his first word “broken”, and got a sledgehammer for his third birthday. He was building battlebots in grade school and ended up an engineer designing robotic assembly equipment. He’s kind of a Mutant, but there are a few out there…….
T
April 8th, 2018 at 7:41 pm
TW…question is, would an attempt to proactively teach him STEM have made any positive difference, a negative difference, or no difference at all, in his STEM interests and accomplishments? Sounds like he’s done just fine without such…
April 8th, 2018 at 7:48 pm
The only problem here is that little boys who orient towards trucks- learning laws of motion etc. – will be discouraged from doing so because it is so sexist for a little boy to like trucks.
They want to encourage STEM stuff for girls but discourage them for boys,I suspect.
April 8th, 2018 at 8:13 pm
We did some of this with our young children, as fanatic educators. The Montessori method includes lots of STEM-friendly stuff. Math Manipulables, I recall. I don’t know that it much matters. Put building, math, computer, and science stuff out there, but I wouldn’t force it too hard.