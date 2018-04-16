Best thing I’ve read all week
Posted by TM Lutas on April 16th, 2018 (All posts by TM Lutas)
“What if the Internet interprets Silicon Valley as damage and routes around it?” – Glenn Reynolds
April 16th, 2018 at 1:57 pm
Its unlikely the internet agrees with Glenn. ;)
April 16th, 2018 at 5:01 pm
We are very fortunately to have an internet guru posting here as PenGun.
April 16th, 2018 at 7:40 pm
If you read SV-related media for more than a few minutes you realize it’s basically nothing but business development for a few VC firms. It’s quite odd. Why should anyone think Marc Andreessen is some sort of guru to be worshiped? OK, he was there for the founding of Netscape. That was 25 years ago! The fact is that these jokers pretty openly admit they are TERRIBLE investors, their failure rates for picking companies is very close to 1. You happen to invest in Facebook at an early stage, and your career is made. Look at the Theranos con, how much was raised by what was obviously a fraud, and how much kept being raised even after the world knew about it.
April 16th, 2018 at 8:54 pm
The minds of the kind, that wrote the code everything runs on, are not usually interested in business much. Especially when they were young and conquering the world. A world you might find a little opaque.
Mike, I doubt the internet’s built in resiliency and self healing nature care much about things other than router feedback and traffic shaping. ;)