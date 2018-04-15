New! – Your Sunday Evening Under the Radar Haiku April Surprise
Libertarians:
Great ideas, principles;
Socially clueless.
—-
Vegetarians:
Like atheists and swingers,
Tend narcissistic.
—-
On CNBC
Stocks down by fifty percent
Are rated “strong buy”.
—-
Your electric car
Ran down my fake service dog.
It’s complicated.
—-
Internet biz tools:
Too often designed by kids,
With stupid features.
—-
Your Uber driver:
Doctor from Venezuela.
History repeats.
—-
Feel free to add your own contributions in the comments.
Thanks Jonathan – these were great. And in ten years will it be a South African?
Quit using Facebook,
and and you’ll get in fewer
pointless arguments.
Adolescent kid
Weeping hysterical fit
Can’t find gym t-shirt
Victorian and
Edwardian era books
Are what I like best
On CNBC
Stocks down by fifty percent
Are rated “strong buy”.
which makes sense. “Buy low, sell high”, right?
Not all depressed stocks are actual bargains, nor all elevated stocks overpriced. But that’s generally where to start looking.
No way to decide
If today will develop
Same as yesterday
As long as we cling
To guns, religion, and gold
We’ll see tomorrow