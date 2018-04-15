

It was no accident, comrade.





Libertarians:

Great ideas, principles;

Socially clueless.



—-



Vegetarians:

Like atheists and swingers,

Tend narcissistic.





—-



On CNBC

Stocks down by fifty percent

Are rated “strong buy”.



—-



Your electric car

Ran down my fake service dog.

It’s complicated.



—-



Internet biz tools:

Too often designed by kids,

With stupid features.



—-



Your Uber driver:

Doctor from Venezuela.

History repeats.



—-





Feel free to add your own contributions in the comments.

