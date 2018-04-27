 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Worthwhile Reading and Viewing

    Posted by David Foster on April 27th, 2018 (All posts by )

    An MBA student who was raised in Communist China reads Hayek.

    Has Silicon Valley hit peak arrogance?

    Is high testosterone inversely correlated with hedge-fund performance?

    Anti-Semitism and the Democratic Party.

    A manufacturing engineer looks at Tesla manufacturing.  Related:  Elon Musk now thinks his use of robots to build the Model 3 was excessive.

    (I wonder if Musk was aware of the history of Roger Smith and the robots at GM when he established his manufacturing strategy.)

    15 facts about Renoir’s Luncheon of the Boating Party.

     

     

     

    This entry was posted on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 3:11 pm and is filed under Business, Economics & Finance, Human Behavior, Judaism, Leftism, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    6 Responses to “Worthwhile Reading and Viewing”

    1. David Foster Says:
      April 27th, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Re the Silicon Valley item: Steve Case and some associates now have a seed fund focused on startups that are NOT in Silicon Valley, New York, or Boston.

      It’s called Rise of the Rest

    2. Grurray Says:
      April 27th, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Last year before Tesla entered production of the Model 3 there were reports that they were skipping a major step in product development by relying on computer simulations instead of physical prototypes.

      Toyota has set the industry standard of 36 months from design to production. This is compared to GM, who usually takes 4 or 5 years to get a car to market. Tesla tried to match Toyota’s speed, not by making their system more efficient, but hoping advanced technology would speed things up.

      You can see the basic problem. Toyota makes their cars so well because of subtraction. They take waste out of the system. Tesla tried to do it by addition, adding processes and technology, much of it unproven.

      It was possible Tesla’s method might’ve succeeded and come up with something better but not probable. On the other hand, Toyota’s method will always come up with something better, but it might take years, possibly generations, to figure out how best to do it.

    3. Bill Brandt Says:
      April 28th, 2018 at 2:26 am

      You can see the basic problem. Toyota makes their cars so well because of subtraction. They take waste out of the system. Tesla tried to do it by addition, adding processes and technology, much of it unproven.

      It was possible Tesla’s method might’ve succeeded and come up with something better but not probable. On the other hand, Toyota’s method will always come up with something better, but it might take years, possibly generations, to figure out how best to do it.

      During all that phone news about Toyota having sticking accelerators, I read that over time they had reduced the parts of the accelerator linkage by a substantial amount. Forget the numbers of parts reduced but it was impressive.

    4. Bill Brandt Says:
      April 28th, 2018 at 2:27 am

      Phone = phoney. ^^^^^ No matter how much I try to proofread something gets through.

    5. Grurray Says:
      April 28th, 2018 at 10:31 am

      Bill, check out the teardown

      https://youtu.be/QCIo8e12sBM

      http://www.motortrend.com/news/tesla-model-3-teardown-deconstructed-3/

      Munro says. “It’s heavy and much more expensive than even the carbon-fiber BMW i3.” A careful study in industry best practices could dramatically slash the body’s cost and weight (benefiting range). One piece of low-hanging fruit: figure out how to assemble the body without an almost unheard-of 165 feet of pumpable body sealant.

      That’s a lot of caulk.

      Don’t get me wrong. I would love to drive one of these and think they’re on the right track to something, but innovation only goes so far without execution. They need to farm out production to someone who knows what they’re doing.

    6. tyouth Says:
      April 28th, 2018 at 10:44 am

      As a driver of and (former?) Toyota driving enthusiast (3 Tacoma pickups over the last 18 years) I won’t disagree WRT the manufacturing efficiency of the company but the quality and usefulness of the features has decreased dramatically. We could discuss backup cameras that are useless in sunlight, radio controls ditto, and the lack little convienience features such as locking gas doors. Mechanical deficiencies: My mechanic is currently addressing an A/C evaporator that is a common failure that was downsized and buried into the dashboard.

      The 2014 does not have a transmission dipstick…indeed there is no way to practically access the transmission fluid (other than an expensive arcane procedure which, because it’s not done often, may create an issue WRT mechanic competency) and the company has suggested in the past (since retracted) that transmission fluid doesn’t need to be changed for the life of the vehicle. This is absurd for any vehicle but you might imagine my feelings about this as I got the towing package and do a lot of towing. This is a design flaw of monumental proportions IMHO…wish I had known about it before I bought.

      Toyota has sold this Tacoma model/generation for years and still touts that 87 octance fuel is OK. Every owner of a Tacoma knows it does run on 87 but the engine pings with the low octane fuel. I guess the folks at Toyota haven’t noticed yet.

      I rather think that Toyota is moving away from the idea of a practical mechanical quality in the direction of Nissan and others which I believe manufactures more of a throw-away vehicle … less serviceability for the consumer but more ease and less cost in manufacturing. This is not what set Toyota apart in days gone by.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     