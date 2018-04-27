Worthwhile Reading and Viewing
An MBA student who was raised in Communist China reads Hayek.
Has Silicon Valley hit peak arrogance?
Is high testosterone inversely correlated with hedge-fund performance?
Anti-Semitism and the Democratic Party.
A manufacturing engineer looks at Tesla manufacturing. Related: Elon Musk now thinks his use of robots to build the Model 3 was excessive.
(I wonder if Musk was aware of the history of Roger Smith and the robots at GM when he established his manufacturing strategy.)
15 facts about Renoir’s Luncheon of the Boating Party.
April 27th, 2018 at 8:19 pm
Re the Silicon Valley item: Steve Case and some associates now have a seed fund focused on startups that are NOT in Silicon Valley, New York, or Boston.
It’s called Rise of the Rest
April 27th, 2018 at 8:41 pm
Last year before Tesla entered production of the Model 3 there were reports that they were skipping a major step in product development by relying on computer simulations instead of physical prototypes.
Toyota has set the industry standard of 36 months from design to production. This is compared to GM, who usually takes 4 or 5 years to get a car to market. Tesla tried to match Toyota’s speed, not by making their system more efficient, but hoping advanced technology would speed things up.
You can see the basic problem. Toyota makes their cars so well because of subtraction. They take waste out of the system. Tesla tried to do it by addition, adding processes and technology, much of it unproven.
It was possible Tesla’s method might’ve succeeded and come up with something better but not probable. On the other hand, Toyota’s method will always come up with something better, but it might take years, possibly generations, to figure out how best to do it.
April 28th, 2018 at 2:26 am
During all that phone news about Toyota having sticking accelerators, I read that over time they had reduced the parts of the accelerator linkage by a substantial amount. Forget the numbers of parts reduced but it was impressive.
April 28th, 2018 at 2:27 am
April 28th, 2018 at 10:31 am
Bill, check out the teardown
Munro says. “It’s heavy and much more expensive than even the carbon-fiber BMW i3.” A careful study in industry best practices could dramatically slash the body’s cost and weight (benefiting range). One piece of low-hanging fruit: figure out how to assemble the body without an almost unheard-of 165 feet of pumpable body sealant.
That’s a lot of caulk.
Don’t get me wrong. I would love to drive one of these and think they’re on the right track to something, but innovation only goes so far without execution. They need to farm out production to someone who knows what they’re doing.
April 28th, 2018 at 10:44 am
As a driver of and (former?) Toyota driving enthusiast (3 Tacoma pickups over the last 18 years) I won’t disagree WRT the manufacturing efficiency of the company but the quality and usefulness of the features has decreased dramatically. We could discuss backup cameras that are useless in sunlight, radio controls ditto, and the lack little convienience features such as locking gas doors. Mechanical deficiencies: My mechanic is currently addressing an A/C evaporator that is a common failure that was downsized and buried into the dashboard.
The 2014 does not have a transmission dipstick…indeed there is no way to practically access the transmission fluid (other than an expensive arcane procedure which, because it’s not done often, may create an issue WRT mechanic competency) and the company has suggested in the past (since retracted) that transmission fluid doesn’t need to be changed for the life of the vehicle. This is absurd for any vehicle but you might imagine my feelings about this as I got the towing package and do a lot of towing. This is a design flaw of monumental proportions IMHO…wish I had known about it before I bought.
Toyota has sold this Tacoma model/generation for years and still touts that 87 octance fuel is OK. Every owner of a Tacoma knows it does run on 87 but the engine pings with the low octane fuel. I guess the folks at Toyota haven’t noticed yet.
I rather think that Toyota is moving away from the idea of a practical mechanical quality in the direction of Nissan and others which I believe manufactures more of a throw-away vehicle … less serviceability for the consumer but more ease and less cost in manufacturing. This is not what set Toyota apart in days gone by.