I am distracted this week, through having to oversee and assist with a spot of home renovation, and the launch of Book Six of the Luna City Chronicles – One Half Dozen of Luna City, which is available as of today in print, Kindle and other ebook formats – although by no means have I not paid attention to various news hiccups which caught my fleeting attention as they went past.
As a parent, I can’t help but be sympathetic and supportive of little Alfie Evans’ parents, whose medical situation was as heartbreaking as it was mysterious and likely terminal. Just as I cannot help being viciously cynical regarding the decision by hospital and National Health Service administrators to set the poor tot on the so-called Liverpool Care pathway. Over the strenuous objections of his parents, the church which his parents apparently belonged to, any number of advocates for the rights of parents – all life support cut off, including oxygen, nourishment and water, with the powers of the State and its police minions standing by to enforce the dictates of the state.
Death with Dignity, they call it – Death with Convenience is what I say. Being in the United States, I may say so without fear of plods in Liverpool and formerly-great Britain directing the Big Heavy Retaliatory Scowl at me, in response to my own disinclination to support a nebulous Ruling Class being able to pull the plug on the life of inconvenient plebs, even those who are only two years old and likely terminal anyway. Gaze upon my two middle fingers, chaps; and what if, as other commenters have asked, if the kids’ name had been Ali Edris … or Alfred Windsor? How does the police force in present-day Britain spend their days, when not threatening freedom of internet speech? Confiscating those nasty sharp knives, safeguarding the rights of Travelers to pillage and terrorize ordinary citizens, and turning a tactfully blind eye on Muslim rape gangs whoring out white girls, I guess.
The worst part of the Alfie Evans matter is that it would have cost the NHS nothing … save for face. Because their authority had been flouted, and that cannot be permitted, it seems. No one may escape the bony clutches of the NHS, especially once they have pronounced sentence upon a patient. It’s free medical care for everyone, you see; a great universal good for everyone … and if it’s not good enough for you, comrade, then what kind of socially-deviant wrecker are you, anyway?
Moving on … I see that the assembled company at last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner conducted themselves in the manner which we have come to accept from them. Nice going, assembled geniuses of the anointed national media, having an alleged comic execute a sick burn of a guest at the head table – a woman whom those who really are members of the White House press pool must work with on an almost-daily basis! Well done, springing a perfectly vicious attack on a guest, and under circumstances where the target cannot really do anything in response. It was cruel, low, and not funny, and at least some of the audience present had the sense and decency to see that. I’d have thought better of them if they had walked out, but … nice of the WHCA to show their ass that way. That wasn’t a roast, that was an auto de fa. I wouldn’t be surprised if representatives of a GOP administration never show their face at the Washington Nerd Prom, ever again. Oh, and I have never, until now, heard of Michelle Wolf. Now that I have, I do not want to hear about her ever again. Your thoughts?
Yes.
This was murder, pure and simple.There was no reason not to let willing people try to help this baby, using their own resources, even if it was against very very long odds. Denying them the opportunity to do that and then refusing him any life support at all–murder. From the High Court all the way down.
Michelle killed it. Just perfect.
The entire media crap about children with very little chance to survive, being used to fit various agendas, makes me sick. You gonna make he or she suffer to fit your own narrative, no matter what the reality, and have a nice media circus as it happens. Its disgusting.
Well, she certainly killed the WHCA dinner, Penny. Possibly her own career.
Frankly, I’d rather that serious decisions about medical treatment of children be primarily left in the hands of their parents – including whether to pull the plug or not. That’s my narrative, Penny – and I’m sticking to it.
As an American with American health care, I guess you would know how cost might be a problem in most real life cases.
As for Michelle I’m going through MSM, laughing at their hypocritical horror, but hey YMMV. ;)
My Advanced Medical Directive says to withhold food but not water. There’s a special place in hell for anyone who makes a baby go through the horror of dying of thirst.
Conservatives would support, even if they didn’t necessarily agree, with a parent’s choice to withdraw extreme medical intervention. There comes a time we all have to face the inevitable. But liberals don’t return the favor, because this isn’t about health care, it’s about power, and these poor parents must be made to understand their place in society.
The lefty position doesn’t even make sense here. They argue medical care is pointless because the baby is brain dead and also that any more care is just causing unnecessary pain. You can’t argue both, if you’re even pretending to be honest or consistent.
You can’t argue both, if you’re even pretending to be honest or consistent.
Logic only matters to the weak, who must argue their cases. When you have unaccountable power you don’t have to justify anything — inconsistency is a feature not a bug.
The purpose of torturing Alfie to death was to rub the faces of the proles in the the fact that the State owns them and that they live or die depending on the whims of the Party.