 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Citizens, Subjects, and Audience

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on April 30th, 2018 (All posts by )

    I am distracted this week, through having to oversee and assist with a spot of home renovation, and the launch of Book Six of the Luna City Chronicles – One Half Dozen of Luna City, which is available as of today in print, Kindle and other ebook formats – although by no means have I not paid attention to various news hiccups which caught my fleeting attention as they went past.

    As a parent, I can’t help but be sympathetic and supportive of little Alfie Evans’ parents, whose medical situation was as heartbreaking as it was mysterious and likely terminal. Just as I cannot help being viciously cynical regarding the decision by hospital and National Health Service administrators to set the poor tot on the so-called Liverpool Care pathway. Over the strenuous objections of his parents, the church which his parents apparently belonged to, any number of advocates for the rights of parents – all life support cut off, including oxygen, nourishment and water, with the powers of the State and its police minions standing by to enforce the dictates of the state.

    Death with Dignity, they call it – Death with Convenience is what I say. Being in the United States, I may say so without fear of plods in Liverpool and formerly-great Britain directing the Big Heavy Retaliatory Scowl at me, in response to my own disinclination to support a nebulous Ruling Class being able to pull the plug on the life of inconvenient plebs, even those who are only two years old and likely terminal anyway. Gaze upon my two middle fingers, chaps; and what if, as other commenters have asked, if the kids’ name had been Ali Edris … or Alfred Windsor? How does the police force in present-day Britain spend their days, when not threatening freedom of internet speech? Confiscating those nasty sharp knives, safeguarding the rights of Travelers to pillage and terrorize ordinary citizens, and turning a tactfully blind eye on Muslim rape gangs whoring out white girls, I guess.

    The worst part of the Alfie Evans matter is that it would have cost the NHS nothing … save for face. Because their authority had been flouted, and that cannot be permitted, it seems. No one may escape the bony clutches of the NHS, especially once they have pronounced sentence upon a patient. It’s free medical care for everyone, you see; a great universal good for everyone … and if it’s not good enough for you, comrade, then what kind of socially-deviant wrecker are you, anyway?

    Moving on … I see that the assembled company at last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner conducted themselves in the manner which we have come to accept from them. Nice going, assembled geniuses of the anointed national media, having an alleged comic execute a sick burn of a guest at the head table – a woman whom those who really are members of the White House press pool must work with on an almost-daily basis! Well done, springing a perfectly vicious attack on a guest, and under circumstances where the target cannot really do anything in response. It was cruel, low, and not funny, and at least some of the audience present had the sense and decency to see that. I’d have thought better of them if they had walked out, but … nice of the WHCA to show their ass that way. That wasn’t a roast, that was an auto de fa. I wouldn’t be surprised if representatives of a GOP administration never show their face at the Washington Nerd Prom, ever again. Oh, and I have never, until now, heard of Michelle Wolf. Now that I have, I do not want to hear about her ever again. Your thoughts?

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 2:46 pm and is filed under Anglosphere, Big Government, Civil Liberties, Current Events, Health Care, Media, The Press, Trump. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    9 Responses to “Citizens, Subjects, and Audience”

    1. Jonathan Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      Yes.

    2. mhj Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      This was murder, pure and simple.There was no reason not to let willing people try to help this baby, using their own resources, even if it was against very very long odds. Denying them the opportunity to do that and then refusing him any life support at all–murder. From the High Court all the way down.

    3. PenGun Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      Michelle killed it. Just perfect.

      The entire media crap about children with very little chance to survive, being used to fit various agendas, makes me sick. You gonna make he or she suffer to fit your own narrative, no matter what the reality, and have a nice media circus as it happens. Its disgusting.

    4. Sgt. Mom Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Well, she certainly killed the WHCA dinner, Penny. Possibly her own career.

      Frankly, I’d rather that serious decisions about medical treatment of children be primarily left in the hands of their parents – including whether to pull the plug or not. That’s my narrative, Penny – and I’m sticking to it.

    5. PenGun Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      As an American with American health care, I guess you would know how cost might be a problem in most real life cases.

      As for Michelle I’m going through MSM, laughing at their hypocritical horror, but hey YMMV. ;)

    6. CapitalistRoader Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      My Advanced Medical Directive says to withhold food but not water. There’s a special place in hell for anyone who makes a baby go through the horror of dying of thirst.

    7. Brian Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      Conservatives would support, even if they didn’t necessarily agree, with a parent’s choice to withdraw extreme medical intervention. There comes a time we all have to face the inevitable. But liberals don’t return the favor, because this isn’t about health care, it’s about power, and these poor parents must be made to understand their place in society.

      The lefty position doesn’t even make sense here. They argue medical care is pointless because the baby is brain dead and also that any more care is just causing unnecessary pain. You can’t argue both, if you’re even pretending to be honest or consistent.

    8. Jonathan Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      You can’t argue both, if you’re even pretending to be honest or consistent.

      Logic only matters to the weak, who must argue their cases. When you have unaccountable power you don’t have to justify anything — inconsistency is a feature not a bug.

    9. John Cunningham Says:
      April 30th, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      The purpose of torturing Alfie to death was to rub the faces of the proles in the the fact that the State owns them and that they live or die depending on the whims of the Party.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     