Go ahead, say it:

Alexa you filthy whore.

(Feels good, amirite?)

—-

Your Uber shared ride:

Long wait then driver cancels.

All game the system.

—-

With ER visits

You’re guaranteed an ordeal.

Sometimes it’s worth it.

—-

“Invalid Password” –

Inept software designers

Make us click too much.



—-

Your appliance guy

Is so unreliable,

Better to replace.

—-

Android killed your ear:

You were on a Skype call when

Someone else rang. Ouch.

—-

The Me Too movement

Trains men to avoid women.

How is this progress?

—-

Two-wheeled vehicles –

Great fun with one big drawback:

Sometimes you go down.

—-

Doctors and dentists

Now spam us incessantly

To show up on time.

—-

Remember this, son:

Alkaline batteries leak.

It’s a fact of life.

—-

Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.