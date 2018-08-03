New! – Your Mid-Summer Night’s Pungently Refreshing Haiku Effusion
Posted by Jonathan on August 3rd, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Go ahead, say it:
Alexa you filthy whore.
(Feels good, amirite?)
—-
Your Uber shared ride:
Long wait then driver cancels.
All game the system.
—-
With ER visits
You’re guaranteed an ordeal.
Sometimes it’s worth it.
—-
“Invalid Password” –
Inept software designers
Make us click too much.
—-
Your appliance guy
Is so unreliable,
Better to replace.
—-
Android killed your ear:
You were on a Skype call when
Someone else rang. Ouch.
—-
The Me Too movement
Trains men to avoid women.
How is this progress?
—-
Two-wheeled vehicles –
Great fun with one big drawback:
Sometimes you go down.
—-
Doctors and dentists
Now spam us incessantly
To show up on time.
—-
Remember this, son:
Alkaline batteries leak.
It’s a fact of life.
—-
Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.
August 3rd, 2018 at 3:35 pm
Folks on summer strolls
Walking through the neighborhood
Please get off my lawn
Lemonade and lawns
Used to be jobs done by kids
Now it’s licensed pros
Summer music fest
Thousands moshing the main stage
I’ll just sit back here
August 3rd, 2018 at 8:25 pm
Ernest Hemingway’s
Novel To Have and Have Not
Is far from his best