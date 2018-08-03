 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    New! – Your Mid-Summer Night’s Pungently Refreshing Haiku Effusion

    Posted by Jonathan on August 3rd, 2018 (All posts by )

    Go ahead, say it:
    Alexa you filthy whore.
    (Feels good, amirite?)

    —-

    Your Uber shared ride:
    Long wait then driver cancels.
    All game the system.

    —-

    With ER visits
    You’re guaranteed an ordeal.
    Sometimes it’s worth it.

    —-

    “Invalid Password” –
    Inept software designers
    Make us click too much.

    —-

    Your appliance guy
    Is so unreliable,
    Better to replace.

    —-

    Android killed your ear:
    You were on a Skype call when
    Someone else rang. Ouch.

    —-

    The Me Too movement
    Trains men to avoid women.
    How is this progress?

    —-

    Two-wheeled vehicles –
    Great fun with one big drawback:
    Sometimes you go down.

    —-

    Doctors and dentists
    Now spam us incessantly
    To show up on time.

    —-

    Remember this, son:
    Alkaline batteries leak.
    It’s a fact of life.

    —-

    Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.

     

    This entry was posted on Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 12:42 pm and is filed under Poetry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “New! – Your Mid-Summer Night’s Pungently Refreshing Haiku Effusion”

    1. Grurray Says:
      August 3rd, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      Folks on summer strolls
      Walking through the neighborhood
      Please get off my lawn

      Lemonade and lawns
      Used to be jobs done by kids
      Now it’s licensed pros

      Summer music fest
      Thousands moshing the main stage
      I’ll just sit back here

    2. Lexington Green Says:
      August 3rd, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      Ernest Hemingway’s
      Novel To Have and Have Not
      Is far from his best

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     