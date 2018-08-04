 
    Nationalism Revisited

    Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on August 4th, 2018 (All posts by )

    I have previously expressed the opinion that it was not nationalism that created WWII, but it was nationalism that won it.  The German attitude was more properly described as a tribalism or racialism, though they called it nationalism.  Jews, Slavs, or Roma who lived within the German nation were not considered part of Das Volk, but ethnic Germans who lived over the borders were considered part of the larger family.  Some nations, of Scandinavian, Frankish, or Anglo-Saxon descent were considered people to be ruled if they would not cooperate, but not exterminated. Hungarian and Romanian “nationalist” figures such as Antonescu were likewise protectors only of ethnic Romanians, not all within the borders. (This is unsurprising in Europe up until that time, because borders moved frequently, but language and ethnic heritage remained primary. It’s just wrong to call it nationalism.)

    In contrast, while the Allies had a lot of international cooperation, they ran largely on nationalist sentiment. Not only the Americans, who, as a mixed people had no choice except nationalism, but as the war progressed, the Soviet Union hunkered down into its constituent parts and Stalin made his appeals on behalf of Mother Russia, not the New Soviet Man. My thought has been that while nationalism has dangers and can be a false god, internationalism is a worse one. It might in theory be a better thing, and if we ever do become better humans I will change my vote. At the moment, however, I consider it an overreach. When we pretend to be better than we are we are in enormous danger, and those who are loyal to international enterprises smuggle in some much more primitive prejudices. They do not transcend nationalism, as they imagine, but replace it with something that aims higher but strikes lower.

    That is an observation of the group mentality, not the individual.  I am fully prepared to accept that there are many people who do transcend nationalism on an individual basis. As Steve Sailer has pointed out, however, in the traditional concentric circles of loyalty humankind tends to use, they more often skip over ring rather than include.  There is more virtue to be signaled in loving those far away rather than neighbors. How much more noble to love illegal aliens at the expense of poor citizens!

    I will have to revise my WWII picture however.  It still applies to Germans.  Yet my reading of Japanese history recently convinces me that nationalism was indeed their motive.  They did not find Koreans, Taiwanese, or Chinese racially inferior, but culturally so. Their attitude toward those in Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands was more tinged with a racialism.

    I’m not sure how I incorporate this into the overall picture, but I have to start by wounding my old model. Any of you who have knowledge about Japanese and other Asian cultural and racial attitudes, please weigh in.
    Cross-posted at Assistant Village Idiot

     

    2 Responses to “Nationalism Revisited”

    1. Mike K Says:
      August 4th, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Some of this is related to high and low trust societies.

      Read Rebecca West’s terrific book, “Black Lamb and Grey Falcon. “

      It explains how the Ottoman Empire, by the 20th century at least, was completely ineffective in governing.

      The Serbs reverted to a tribal and clan society. The Bosnians who had adopted Islam, for reasons of economics, lived in cities.

      After the 30 years war, Europe was ruled by nation states with monarchy the type of governance. It worked fairly well until the French Revolution. Napoleon destroyed much of the European system, although Metternich and the English kept it going until World War I.

      After World War I the system broke down in Europe, although America survived intact. The Great Depression was the result of Versailles and WWI but Roosevelt made it worse. Nobody knew how to deal with this sort of crisis. The panic of 1893 lasted years but not ten years. The Panic of 1907 was quickly ended by JP Morgan but after that the economy was too big,

      We were a high trust society until 1965 and the Vietnam War. I don’t know where we go from here.

    2. David Foster Says:
      August 4th, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      An interesting example of nationalism compared to racism: In the Kaiser’s Germany, Anne Frank’s father received a field promotion to officer status. In the Third Reich, he was thrown into a concentration camp.

