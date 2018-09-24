 
    ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series 13 – Improved With Music Selections!

    Posted by Dan from Madison on September 24th, 2018 (All posts by )

    The Waiting Room DJ was not kind to me – songs on PA while I waited:

    Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top
    Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
    Waterloo – ABBA
    Hold Me – Fleetwood Mac
    Baby Blue – Badfinger
    Conga – Miami Sound Machine

    Mercifully, I only made it halfway through “Conga” and it was my turn.

    11 Responses to “ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series 13 – Improved With Music Selections!”

    1. Philip Says:
      September 24th, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      In physical layout, that waiting room looks remarkably similar to that of the place I was in about my stone a few years ago. The furniture colors were different, true, but even so.

    2. Grurray Says:
      September 24th, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      I don’t have much to say about the other songs, but I always liked Badfinger. Gossamer and languorous, they remind me of a certain slice of the pop music heyday.

    3. Lexington Green Says:
      September 24th, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      Wait, that’s not so bad, musically.

      You could do a LOT worse.

      Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top — Pretty good song.
      Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players — Not my cup of tea.
      Waterloo – ABBA — Timeless pop masterpiece.
      Hold Me – Fleetwood Mac — Meh, but not horrible.
      Baby Blue – Badfinger — Timeless guitar-pop masterpiece.
      Conga – Miami Sound Machine — Uh, no.

      Badfinger in particular is an unexpected gem.

      Be happy, man!

    4. Talnik Says:
      September 24th, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      Count your blessings. At least they weren’t “Afternoon Delight”, “We Built This City” and “I Am Woman”.

    5. Dan from Madison Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 6:22 am

      Hmmm. I guess it could have been much worse with the tunage all things considered.

    6. Grurray Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Another great early/mid 70s pop rock group that just fell off the face of the earth was Big Star. Those Beatlesque chords and harmonies burned twice as bright but half as long, like the old saying goes.

    7. CapitalistRoader Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 9:18 am

      Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

      Say what?

      For the worst background music experience in the world, shop at your local H-Mart where your head will be filled with loud Korean rap while you’re picking out daikon.

    8. TRX Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 9:56 am

      I’d be okay with that.

      Around here, we get covers of Crosby, Sinatra, and Captain and Tennille. Interspersed with 1001 Strings, and some kind of mellow-techno running on maybe a 10-second loop.

      No wonder the staff always seem dazed and confused…

      I’d be happy with “just let it be quiet”, particularly when they’re mumbling questions at me at the sign-in desk.

    9. Dan from Madison Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 10:00 am

      @TRX – I am surprised that they don’t play classical music. It would keep everyone relatively calm and would just be white noise for the staff. Maybe I am a little more sensitive to this than most.

    10. Jonathan Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 11:56 am

      The pervasive noise is a real problem in some of these places. If you don’t like loud music in a restaurant you can leave, but most people aren’t going to change doctors because the staff are blasting music (or TV or movies) in the waiting room. Some waiting rooms are quiet so it’s clear that some medical staff do understand. In other cases it looks like the office managers are thoughtless and inconsiderate and the docs either lack the authority to control the environment in their waiting rooms, or have delegated it to employees without providing guidance.

      Related: https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/37126.html

    11. Anonymous Says:
      September 25th, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      If the audio environment is upsetting me I just fire up Mr Bill on my phone:

      Old man music:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE5npWWqO94

