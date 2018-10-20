This meme, which I’ve seen being circulated on social media, lays out a view of the Democratic positions and worldview versus those of the Republicans. B&H Search Banner Small B&H Photo - Video - Pro Audio

This entry was posted on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 8:22 am and is filed under Leftism, Political Philosophy, Politics, Trump, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.