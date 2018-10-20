Posted by David Foster on October 20th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
This meme, which I’ve seen being circulated on social media, lays out a view of the Democratic positions and worldview versus those of the Republicans.
B&H Search Banner Small
This entry was posted on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 8:22 am and is filed under Leftism, Political Philosophy, Politics, Trump, USA.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
October 20th, 2018 at 11:36 am
Interesting! So the kind of rich, privileged, white, male Democrat who writes that kind of list sees no need for any Democrat position on the need to create jobs, or the need to balance the Federal Budget, or the need to reduce the trade deficit, or the need to address unfunded pension obligations.
Sadly, those omissions sound about right, for the Davos-like Democrat elites.
October 20th, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Pretty transparent. As for healthcare, the GOP has been pretty dumb on the response to this.
Obamacare is expanded Medicaid and inflated costs of single ad small group “insurance.”
There is no “insurance” for pre-existing conditions. These were covered by funds for catastrophic care in the past and I got frustrated when I was in practice by insurance companies that would not cover unrelated conditions in people who had had something curable, like thyroid cancer.
I have suggested the French system as a model but the status quo ante would be better then Obamacare.
October 20th, 2018 at 12:16 pm
But it’s the right that is being divisive, un-nuanced, oversimplifying, stoking racial hatred, and doesn’t listen.
October 20th, 2018 at 12:32 pm
If it is showing up in your FB feed from a “friend,” I think the proper response would be
Public Debate:: Republicans: Able to accurately describe their own views and those of the Democrats. Democrats: No clue what they or the Republicans actually think; resort to tribal memes.