Posted by Dan from Madison on October 30th, 2018 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
Song Selections on the PA during my short wait:
“Where Are You Going?” – Dave Matthews Band
“Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone” – Glass Tiger
“Roll To Me” – Del Amitri
October 30th, 2018 at 1:40 pm
Jonathan, you seem to spend a lot of time in ugly doctors’ waiting rooms.
Anything you want to tell us ?
October 30th, 2018 at 5:58 pm
I like this waiting room more than the others I’ve seen in this series. The colors provide a little bit of variety, and the pattern on that near chair is kind of appealing. The table is rather sterile-looking, to be sure, and I can’t make out the artwork, so dependent on that, my mind could change. But overall, it’s not a terrible impression. (Well, we as usual must overlook the drop ceiling, but it could be worse – at least there is a ceiling.)
October 30th, 2018 at 6:04 pm
And I was in a rocking chair, which is a nice touch.
October 30th, 2018 at 10:01 pm
This looks to be a very nice waiting room. I have been in a lot worse. Looks clean and serene.