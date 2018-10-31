 
    Posted by Michael Kennedy on October 31st, 2018 (All posts by )

    I read four or five books at a time. I have one in each room of the house. The Kindle is for the bedroom and reading in bed. That one was “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson.

    That is very good but got me depressed a bit. The best review on Amazon was:

    Don’t drink wine and read this book, you’ll get angry and make posts on social media that are completely accurate and your friends will hate you.

    I feel pretty much like that.

    I’ve been reading “Militant Normals” by Kurt Schlicter. It is less depressing and quite good.

    Then there is the audio in the car which is now, “Revolt of the Elites” by Christopher Lasch. It was written in 2016 and published in 2017 so has nothing so far about Trump.

    Today, I finished “Citizen Soldiers” by Stephen Ambrose which describes the war from Normandy to the end. It’s not just a narrative of the war but has chapters on POWs and about crooks and deserters. There was a lot of “Combat Fatigue” which got Patton into trouble. It was best treated close to the front and 90% of the soldiers returned to their units or at least went back to some job.

    I am also reading a couple of books on the back patio, one of which is “The Sleepwalkers” which is about the advent of World War I, and it will be 100 years since the Armistice in two weeks.

    The other books is, “Vatican” by Malachi Martin, which I read years ago but am rereading it. I am stimulated to read it by the antics of Pope Francis who seems to be the leftist Pope Martin warned about.

     

    16 Responses to “Books I’m reading”

    1. Dan Says:
      October 31st, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      One book you should read is the non-political “Impossible Owls,” a book of essays. It is great writing.

    2. Mike K Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 9:12 am

      I have a stack of “too reads” but I have not seen that one.

      I started “After Google” on the Kindle. I have the audio but the audio version is harder to follow.

      I am also going to start a review of Physics and Calculus, which I knew 60 years ago. We’ll see how I do. I’ve been doing Kahn Academy to remember some Algebra and preCalc that seems to have faded a bit,

    3. Grurray Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I read The Virtue of Nationalism by Yoram Hazony, and I also follow him on Twitter. He has been relentlessly attacked by Leftists who just automatically assume nationalism is equivalent to fascism. It obviously isn’t. We have a world that consist of nations, and it didn’t get that way because of evil. Otherwise, all of us as citizens of nations would be evil, and we aren’t.

      A related argument that comes up frequently is that nationalism didn’t come about until the French Revolution. Therefore, nationalism must either be a modern innovation that should be quickly replaced by the next progression in human history, or, conversely, it’s so modern that it can’t be said to stand the test of time of the past 5000 years of political history.

      Anyway, this is a roundabout way of saying that I’m now reading The Byzantine Republic by Anthony Kaldellis. For a couple reasons: I’m a big fan of the Byzantine Empire, and Kaldellis makes the case that the Roman Empire had a strong sense of national identity that became fully developed during the later pluralistic Eastern Roman Empire, also known nowadays as Byzantium. Nationalism, rather than being a singular quirk of a particular time and place along the continuum of progress, is a phenomenon ingrained in discrete human social dynamics, but it’s only manifested under certain conditions in just and well-ordered societies.

      I’ve got another book in the bullpen, The Political Principles of Robert A. Taft by Russell Kirk. I’ve noticed Max Boot lately grandstanding about leaving the Republican party for the Democrats because he believes the GOP lost their moderate, Eisenhowerian roots. I think his history is faulty, and he conveniently forgot about the GOP’s cautious, small government foundation.

      In Scaramucci’s book, he recounted a great story from Jay Winik’s On the Brink (another book I need to read). Reagan was running for governor and had just received the endorsement of the ultra-right John Birch Society. Lyn Nofziger and the other advisors rushed to see Reagan in order to urge him to denounce the group and avoid the political outrage. Reagan calmly asked them, who was endorsing whom? It was the Birchers acknowledging that they accepted Reagan’s views, not that he accepted theirs. It was going to be this moral certitude and inner strength that would pull disparate segments to Reagan and unite them into a whole.

    4. Brian Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 10:00 am

      Someone please close the italics that were left open…

      “nationalism didn’t come about until the French Revolution.”
      I dunno if this is literally true, but clearly it came to the forefront in the early 19th century and tore Europe to pieces over the next century and half.

      On that topic, has anyone read the recent multivolume Napoleon biography by Broers, and have thoughts on it, or recommend any particular other biography of him?

    5. Mike K Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 10:59 am

      I have just finished a biography of de Gaulle. I have a couple of books on Napoleon’s campaigns but not a biography.

      I have read a bit about the French Revolution, and just finished “Fatal Purity” a rather sympathetic biography of Robespierre,

      I have been to his tomb but no biography. Multivolume ? The only multivolume biography that I have read, aside from Sandburg’s “Lincoln,” was a biography of Jackson that was excellent. That was about ten years ago,

      I’ll take a look at it.

    6. Grurray Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 11:49 am

      “I dunno if this is literally true, but clearly it came to the forefront in the early 19th century and tore Europe to pieces over the next century and half.”

      You, my friend, need to read Hazony’s book before you tackle anything on Napolean. It was the nationalism that sprung out of the Peace of Westphalia and Concert of Europe that maintained a reasonable amount peace in Europe. The catastrophes of subsequent world wars were caused by industrialized imperialism.

    7. Brian Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 12:11 pm

      Grurray: I heard Hazony interviewed recently on EconTalk. I thought it was one of the worst interviews I’ve ever heard Roberts do, as he seemed completely unfamiliar with the topic of nationalism. I’m not at all sure what you mean re: Westphalia, since the signatories to that were in general not nation-states.

    8. Jeff the Bobcat Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      I am also reading “The Sleepwalkers” and I find it to be excellent. So much of recent history seems to be a consequence or repeat of the conflicts in this book. The politics of it all, the use of the media, and the personality conflicts seem very familiar. History repeats.

      Great book!

    9. Mike K Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      I ordered the first volume of the Napoleon biography.

      I’ll think about Hazony

    10. Grurray Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      Hmm… I listened to that EconTalk interview and thought it was pretty good, although he can be a little dry in his delivery. Hazony has a different definition of nationalism than most people who are used to our globalist system and assume countries must be sanctioned by international governing authorities arbitrarily tracing lines on a map.

      Here’s what he wrote about the Thirty Years War:

      The Thirty Years War, ending in the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, is often said to be a “war of religion” fought between Protestants and Catholics. But this is not quite right. The war actually pitted the emerging national states of France, the Netherlands, and Sweden (nations that were, respectively, Catholic, Calvinist, and Lutheran) against German and Spanish armies devoted to the idea that universal empire reflected God’s will, and that such empire alone could bring true well-being to mankind. It was in the Thirty Years’ War that the concept of a universal Christian empire, which had held sway over the West’s political imagination for thirteen centuries, was decisively defeated.

      He’s somewhat critical of Germany specifically (and the concept of Christendom implicity) throughout the book because of their expansionist tendencies. I think a defense in depth strategy was necessary because of the geography of the Northern European Plain. The problem with defense in depth of a multinational empire is the possibility of what they call in network architecture a failure cascade. Such as with multi-care pileups or pandemics. The over-connectedness allows problems to spread too quickly and unpredictably.

      The solution is a balance of power of competing nations. They maintain a healthy separation while their give and take generates prosperity. If competition is good for the free market, then it’s just as good for international politics.

    11. morgan norval Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      I’m re-reading Conservatism:An Invitation to the Great Tradition by Roger Scruton. It is a short–155 pages of text–historical overview of modern conservatism from Locke and Hobbes to Hayek and Friedman, among others. It is well written without philosophical jargon and would make a nice gift to an open minded liberal–if such creature exists today.

    12. Gringo Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      Then there is the audio in the car which is now, “Revolt of the Elites, ” by Christopher Lasch. It was written in 2016 and published in 2017 so has nothing so far about Trump.

      Wrong dates.

      Copyright © 1995 by the Estate of Christopher Lasch First published as a Norton paperback 1996.

      So it is no surprise that Christopher Lasch had nothing to say about Donald Trump.

      Wiki: Christopher Lasch

      Christopher “Kit” Lasch (1932–1994) was an American historian, moralist, and social critic who was a history professor at the University of Rochester. Lasch sought to use history as a tool to awaken American society to the pervasiveness with which major institutions, public and private, were eroding the competence and independence of families and communities. He strove to create a historically informed social criticism that could teach Americans how to deal with rampant consumerism, proletarianization, and what he famously labeled the “culture of narcissism”.

      His books are well worth the readin- or listening.

    13. Mike K Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      Wrong dates.

      You’re right. It must be the audio that had the 2017 date. It is still good.

    14. Bill Brandt Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Why read depressing crap? It is just one author’s opinion, and you were apparently warned ;-)

      I am reading 2 books at this time – Downfall which is about the last year of Japan and lots of alternative history (operations Olympic and Coronet) – didja know that in anticipation of the first invasion wave the Pentagon ordered 500,000 purple hearts? Which are still being used and in inventory – take that – revisionists!)

      And The Empath’s Survival Guide by Judith Orloff. As an MD I think you would think a lot of what she says is bunk, but she is also an MD and practicing psychiatrist. A lot of my life I have felt that I was a bit different and this book explains a lot for me – although what she says “soaking up people’s emotions” seems a bit too new-agey to me. But I seem to be able to project myself onto others and know what they are going through. It’s an interesting read in any event.

    15. Mike K Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      I read “Downfall” several years ago. To avoid depression, I am reading, for the 20th time probably, another Rafael Sabatini novel. This one is Ballarion. It is just escapism but has some history, too.

    16. Bill Brandt Says:
      November 1st, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      I apologize for being harsh with you reading selection. It certainly isn’t any of my business and I suspect from the years I have vicariously known you, you would think a book about empaths is pretty ridiculous.

    «
     