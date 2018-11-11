The Great War and its Aftermath
November 11th, 2018
Did you really believe that this war would end wars
Well the suffering, the sorrow, the glory, the shame
The killing and dying it was all done in vain
Oh willy mcbride it all happened again
And again, and again, and again, and again
This haunting passage certainly expresses well what has become the common view of the First World War–that it was a war for no really valid reason, conducted with unforgivable incompetence. And there is little question that the War had a shattering effect on the societies of the major belligerents. I’ve written about this in my post The Great War and Western Civilization (linking a thoughtful post by Sarah Hoyt) and also reviewed Erich Maria Remarque’s important and neglected novel The Road Back, which deals with the War’s impact on a group of young German veterans.
Taking a contrarian viewpoint, historian Benjamin Schwartz suggests that maybe the British decision to enter the war wasn’t really so unreasonable:
The notion, advanced by the German historian Fritz Fischer and some of his protégés, that there wasn’t much difference between the war aims of Wilhelmine and of Nazi Germany remains controversial. It’s clear, however, that at least after the war began, German plans effectively called for (along with the subjugation of much of Eastern Europe and Russia) the permanent subjugation of France, the transformation of Belgium into a “vassal state,” and the German navy’s taking of French and Belgian Channel ports to use as bases—actions that would certainly threaten Britain’s naval security…
Gary Sheffield’s book Forgotten Victory makes a similar argument about the necessity of the war, at least from a British standpoint. The author argues that militarism was very strong in the German ruling circles and that there was no effective check on the Kaiser and the generals; he also describes the treatment of civilians in the German-occupied countries as having been in some cases pretty brutal:
William Alexander Percy, an American volunteer with Herbert Hoover’s Commission for Relief in Belgium, remembered seeing batches of Belgian workers returning from forced labor in Germany. “They were creatures imagined by El Greco — skeletons, with blue flesh clinging to their bones, too weak to stand alone, too ill to be hungry any longer.”
He also mentions, though, that one major difference between German policy in the two world wars was that the deportations during the First World War were halted in the face of international condemnation. (It also seems unlikely that this kind of forced labor would have continued after the end of the war, had German won. The Kaiser was unstable, a narcissist, and a militarist, but he was not a Hitler, at least at that point in his life.)
Sheffield also challenges the claim of British military incompetence throughout the war…indeed, he argues that the British Army became a “learning organization,” and points to technological innovations (such as sound ranging…”the Manhattan Project of the 1914-1918 war”…and the instantaneous fuse) in addition to tactical improvements. Finally, he suggests that the perception of universal disillusionment and cynicism in the aftermath of the War has been exaggerated by the writings of well-connected, highly-educated and highly-verbal people, and such feelings were less-common among the population as a whole.
Sheffield has clearly done a lot of research, and makes his arguments well. Still, it is hard to imagine that given the countries, technologies, and leaders of the time, any likely alternative could have been much worse than what did in fact happen.
See also Sgt Mom’s Veterans Day post and the new post by Sarah Hoyt.
November 11th, 2018 at 9:16 pm
I have expressed reservations about both the US and Britain entering the war. Certainly, once the war began, the Germans acted like, well, Germans toward the Belgians.
A great might-have-been, perhaps the greatest, is Churchill’s attempt to open a second front and support the Russians with the Dardanelles campaign. Had the British Navy been willing to risk the mines of the Turkish channel, they might have kept Russia in the war and restored a war of maneuver to the circumstances. Churchill did envision the solution to the machine gun, which had made trench warfare the slaughter it was. That and artillery were “The Queens of the Battlefield.” His tanks were primitive and the tactics had not been developed but they panicked German troops when they appeared.
An interesting comment on the differences between American and German armies in both wars is that the Americans in WWII and, probably, in WWI did not withdraw units from battle and reorganize them. Instead, we used individual replacements whereas the Germans had units made up of men from the same villages and communities. Their unit cohesion was better. Individual replacements, from what I have read, had very high casualty rates. The same policy was used in Vietnam and “the FNG” was a feature of Vietnam units.
I do know that some US National Guard units, which were made up of local men, were badly mauled in battles and resulted in a lot of local casualties from one town.
November 12th, 2018 at 9:55 am
“Finally, he suggests that the perception of universal disillusionment and cynicism in the aftermath of the War has been exaggerated by the writings of well-connected, highly-educated and highly-verbal people, and such feelings were less-common among the population as a whole.”
Yes, this is a huge problem for the history of the 20th century. Anyone who didn’t live through the 1960s finds it very difficult to reconcile the picture that is painted of massive opposition to Vietnam with the sweeping scale of Nixon’s victory in 1968. As is the case today, a small fraction of college students does not make a national majority, but unfortunately they can profoundly shape the story told to the next generation.
November 12th, 2018 at 12:32 pm
Europeans got to European! They are a belligerent lot, and have been fighting each other (and anyone else their ships could reach) for over 2,000 years.
The question for outsiders is — why did the US get involved in the Great War? There really was not any major difference between the Germans and the Brits or the French at that time. Events like the sinking of the Lusitania and the Zimmerman telegram have at least the suspicion of being false flag operations to justify US intervention. But without that late US intervention in WWI, it is highly probable that the exhausted Europeans, having bled themselves dry on all sides, would have had an armistice which would have avoided the excesses of the Treaty of Versailles — and thus there would have been German rule over much of Russia, probable victory of the Whites over the Reds in the rest of Russia, and very probably no World War II.
Was it just a bad case of Europhilia that caused US leadership to push US involvement unnecessarily? Even today, are substantial parts of the US Political Class still suffering from Europhilia?