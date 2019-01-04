Aunt Sally versus Huck Finn
Posted by David Foster on January 4th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
A thoughtful article at The Wall Street Journal.
January 4th, 2019 at 12:51 pm
As always, Liberty vs. Security (or Equality, to slightly change the terms to make the historical comparisons more explicit).
It’s unfortunately clear that those advocating for Liberty are always and everywhere a minority. Note that you have to run away to the Territory, you can’t have it where you are. Relates to what I posted a little while back that the end of the frontier was the end of America.
His equating of Trump to the Territory is quite weak and forced.
January 4th, 2019 at 2:27 pm
I thought a better analogy was comparing the last presidential election to Bart Simpson versus Lisa Simpson.