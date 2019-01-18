 
    • «

    Stink on Ice

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 18th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Count De Monet – “Sir, the peasants are revolting!”
    King Louis – “You said it. They stink on ice.”

    Played for laughs in a movie by a producer/performer whom many of us doubt would ever get a green light today. But the great and good in the media and in the intellectual class – really do affect the pose that the peasants stink on ice, and say so, at every opportunity and in every possible venue. They despise the residents in Flyoverlandia – those who had the temerity to be conservative, conventionally religious, independent of thought, fiscally-careful, or even (gasp!) voting for Trump – or against Her Inevitableness, the Dowager Empress of Chappaqua. Victor Davis Hansen collected up a litany of poisonous disparagement in this recent essay; a collection that is all the more depressing as an assemblage, nasty as each one of them were considered in isolation as they occurred and bubbled up to the top of the outrage cycle.

    How did all this come about? (David F. ventured on this topic earlier this month.) I mean, there has always been a certain degree of social snobbery on the part of those who viewed themselves as being of the upper class, the managerial sort, the better-educated, and those who honestly felt they were the winners in the Darwinian struggle. The intellectual and artistic set always did regard themselves as a cut above the common herd. Over in Jolly Olde England, the gentry and nobility enforced their own supreme position with a fine sense of social brutality against ambitious interlopers.

    In literature and reportage from last century on back, there will be any number of fictional characters and real people who had less-than-charitable opinions of those below them on the social scale – but such extreme utterances often seemed to be vaguely disapproved of, even if the milder versions were pretty much taken for granted. One does not come away from reading Dickens, Twain, Austen, or mainstream social commentators to the right of raving Marxists with the impression that the ruling and managerial class – such as it was – despised their countrymen and women with a white-hot burning passion; wished them all dead, exiled, or in reeducation camps. They might be contemptuous of the beggarly poor, seeing them as potential criminals – but at least they gave lip-service-respect to the working and middle-class; the backbone of the country, to turn the Victorian phrase. It might have struck us in this century as being unbearably patronizing, but at best – they seemed to appreciate the working and middle-class of their countrymen and women. Still snobbish, condescending, patronizing – but not actively, nastily, freely hostile.

    How on earth did this come to pass? I speculate (along with others) that it was because we didn’t do as they ordered. We didn’t vote for the Dowager Empress, we cast doubt on the viability of Obamacare – and going back any number of decades, we declined to live in stack-a-prole city apartment blocks and patronize public transportation, decamping for the suburbs and POVs (privately-owned automobiles), declining the wise and kindly rule of those who deemed themselves our betters.
    And there we are. Your thoughts – and what are we to do about a ruling elite which viciously despises the half the country and hasn’t the least shred of reluctance about voicing it?

     

    4 Responses to “Stink on Ice”

    1. Mrs. Davis Says:
      January 18th, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      How on earth did this come to pass?

      Slowly.

      In earlier times, classes may have known their differences and there was friction. But we were all one humanity. United in our faith in a Supreme Being. But thanks to Darwin, Marx, Nietzsche, Einstein, Freud and the German University, that faith was lost. Can you imagine an American President on the eve of victory saying:

      Both read the same Bible, and pray to the same God; and each invokes His aid against the other. It may seem strange that any men should dare to ask a just God’s assistance in wringing their bread from the sweat of other men’s faces; but let us judge not that we be not judged. The prayers of both could not be answered; that of neither has been answered fully. The Almighty has His own purposes. “Woe unto the world because of offenses! for it must needs be that offenses come; but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh!” If we shall suppose that American Slavery is one of those offenses which, in the providence of God, must needs come, but which, having continued through His appointed time, He now wills to remove, and that He gives to both North and South, this terrible war, as the woe due to those by whom the offense came, shall we discern therein any departure from those divine attributes which the believers in a Living God always ascribe to Him? Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bond-man’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said “the judgments of the Lord, are true and righteous altogether.”

      Inconceivable.

      When I was a child, each public school day, by law, began with the reading by a student of 10 verses of the Bible and the Pledge of Allegiance. Can you imagine that today? Inconceivable. I was convinced at the time that it constituted an establishment of religion by government and so the practice ended. I am not sure we are the better for it. For now we are all ruled by our own judgement of what is best. To suggest that we are a Christian nation is sacrilege. But as a Christian nation we could accept all religions in toleration. Now as a secular nation we can admit all religions. And may the fittest survive.

      Until that fittest emerges and we can again all agree on the value of each human life, I fear the judgement of the Lord.

    2. David Foster Says:
      January 18th, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      “Both read the same Bible, and pray to the same God; and each invokes His aid against the other”…of course that was also true of all the belligerents (except for the Japanese) in the First World War, but that didn’t stop it.

    3. Brian Says:
      January 18th, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      It’s not my original idea, but The Rise of the Meritocracy, and the elevation of Academia as the creator/indicator of merit is I believe responsible in large part. Those who go to the “best” schools are deemed to be the “best” people. They think they have rights to rule by their superior merits, not through some accident of birth. This leads to disdain and contempt for those less worthy than them, which is elevated to an extreme degree when this conception they have of the way things should be is upended, as when their favored politicians lose.
      I also think social media is a major factor in recent social ills. A large number of people are psychopaths who think the world is a movie and they are the star.

    4. newrouter Says:
      January 18th, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      “I was convinced at the time that it constituted an establishment of religion by government and so the practice ended.”

      No they replaced it with a different “religion”.

