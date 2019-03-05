 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The Whites of Their Eyes

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on March 5th, 2019 (All posts by )

    It seems that Ruling Class lackey and unfunny comedian Bill Maher has unburdened himself of a particularly snide monologue this week just past, outlining what he sees as the difference between the residents of blue and red states – to the denigration of the red states, of course. This monologue was delivered to applause and laughter at every line – especially the one about the Blues (AKA – Our Kind, Darling!) having Wolfgang Puck and those lamentable, deplorable Reds only having Chef Boyardee, har, har, har! (We have Paula Deen, the Pioneer Woman, and Guy Fieri … and anyway, isn’t Wolfgang Puck so 80ies? He was a laugh line in Northern Exposure sub-plot involving Adam the anti-social master chef for pete’s sake.) There was also another laugh line, about how we all in flyover country were living in a state of frustrated envy, because the Blues are the British Royal Family, and the Red Staters are Meghan Markle’s dad.

    Yeah, Bill really slayed those in his audience with that line. Never mind that staunch small ‘r’ republicans have ever viewed the concept of royal families – British or otherwise – with a jaundiced eye. And Mr. Markle (as well as his ex-wife) seems to be living a small, comfortable and dignified life on his own terms, only slightly harassed on occasion by stray royal-watchers. Hey, the castles and the jewel collections would be great, but not being the constant, unblinking, critical focus of the public eye, day in, day out, for your entire life.

    Back on the subject of the unfunny and desperately clueless Mr. Maher. He and those like him in the media industry are merely the oozing surface pustule, a symptom of a darker, and even malignant condition afflicting those who see themselves as the natural American Ruling Class – and that is the wanton, contemptuous and deliberately cultivated ignorance of those who aren’t Their Kind, Darling. Which would be endurable, if they weren’t so vocal about their disdain, and if their words and actions didn’t encourage unhinged progressives to act out by physically attacking people and establishments … like the Family Research Council headquarters, Republican legislators practicing for a charity softball game, teenagers from a Catholic School attending the March for Life, people attending Trump rallies or wearing MAGA ballcaps, conservative student activists on the UC Berkeley campus, or perpetuating fake hate crimes most often blamed upon conservative horribles … which usually turn out to be completely fraudulent, as in the case of Jussie Smollett. The Establishment National Media never seems to exercise a shred of skepticism about reporting on them – no, they give every indication of falling upon such occurrences in the hope that “this” one will be all too horribly true.

    This is a dangerous game, as this essay points out. Loose-lipped, malicious personalities like Bill Maher and his ilk in media, entertainment, academia and politics – are essentially tap-dancing with steel-toed shoes in a dark room packed with powder-kegs and flints, without the slightest sense of awareness of what will happen when a spark is struck.

    Discuss – any thoughts on what will ignite the powder-kegs, and what, if anything, we can or should do?

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 5:24 pm and is filed under Conservatism, Current Events, Leftism, Media, Politics, That's NOT Funny. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    7 Responses to “The Whites of Their Eyes”

    1. Bill brandt Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      This interchange with Christopher Hitchens is a classic

      https://youtu.be/HECI4QK_mXA

      I’ll have to read the essay after dinner

    2. ErisGuy Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      “What Should we do?”

      Boycott Maher. He doesn’t need our money.

      Boycott HBO? Fat chance.

      Organize. Vote. Hasn’t defeated Leftism yet.

      Get laser sights. Practice sniping? Have any people recovered their liberties by rebelling against Leftism?

    3. PenGun Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      He has been a serious a-hole for a long time. I’m surprised you are just discovering this. ;)

    4. Mike K Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      Have any people recovered their liberties by rebelling against Leftism?

      You might ask Lech Walesa. Mean while, Ian buying ammunition,.

    5. Jonathan Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      those lamentable, deplorable Reds only having Chef Boyardee

      I have taken more out of Chef Boyardee than Chef Boyardee has taken out of me.

    6. pst314 Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      Bill Maher is snide and slimy, but as Christopher Hitchens points out, Maher’s audience is frivolous.

    7. Subotai Bahadur Says:
      March 5th, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      1) Just in passing Chef Boyardee was the anglicized name of Ettore Boiardi, the Head Chef of the Plaza Hotel in New York. He is known for serving presidents, and preparing and hosting the welcome home dinner for returning WW-1 American troops. He sold his name, and some of his recipes to a company. Sadly, the state of prepared food preservation was not that advanced at the time. He did, however, introduce much of the mainstream population to the idea of Italian food.

      2) As far as ignition points, I expect a Leftist attack on a conservative to be met with a counter attack by bystanders defending the conservative, mass gang attacks by Leftists on a conservative or conservatives being allowed to go unprosecuted in Democrat polities triggering retaliation there and/or elsewhere, or Leftist assassination attempts on conservative politicians/personalities up to President Trump. There is no expectation that legal process in this country will punish the attackers, so people will take matters into their own hands. And the dance will be on.

      3) As far as preparations: a) do not be in Leftist controlled urban areas. They are deathtrap from within and without. b) be prepared for a breakdown of the normal logistical chains, and be ready to protect what you have. c) sort out who you can trust and be ready to coordinate with them. d) a study of 4GW would be helpful.

      Subotai Bahadur

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     