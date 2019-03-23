 
    • «

    Important Reading

    Posted by David Foster on March 23rd, 2019 (All posts by )

    Sarah Hoyt:  The Totalitarian Train in Rolling Down the Tracks

    If I could communicate just one thing, across the increasing divide of language and thought to the left it would be this: that warm and fuzzy feeling you get when you’re running someone down is not righteousness.  It’s just the feeling apes get when they run off another ape.

    If you’re part of a band and all of you were piling on an outsider — or an insider who was just declared an outsider and run off — you’ll also feel very connected to your band, and a feeling of being loved and belonging.  It’s not real. It’s the result of a “reward” rush of endorphins, oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine that flood your body after stress and a perceived “victory.”  Oxytocin, particularly, promotes a feeling of bonding with those around you.

    Just remember, as you’re high fiving each other and believing that something that feels so good has to be good and morally “just” you could be the victim tomorrow.  Because the feelings don’t last, and that rush of “righteousness and victory” is addictive. Those who are your comrades today will be looking for someone to kick in the face tomorrow. And it really could be you.

    I’m reminded again of a passage in Goethe’s Faust. After finding that she is pregnant–which meant big trouble for a single woman in that time and place–Gretchen is talking with her awful friend Lieschen, who (still unaware of Gretchen’s situation) is licking her chops about the prospect of humiliating another girl (Barbara) who has also become pregnant outside of marriage. Here’s Gretchen, reflecting on her own past complicity in such viciousness:

    How readily I used to blame
    Some poor young soul that came to shame!
    Never found sharp enough words like pins
    To stick into other people’s sins
    Black as it seemed, I tarred it to boot
    And never black enough to suit
    Would cross myself, exclaim and preen–
    Now I myself am bared to sin!
    Yet all of it that drove me here
    God! ws so innocent, was so dear!

    Doesn’t this describe a lot of today’s SJW behavior and other political behavior?  “Never found sharp enough words like pins To stick in other people’s sins…Would cross myself, exclaim, and preen”

    Lots of exclaiming and preening going on these days..quite likely, even, in certain churches, some crossing of themselves by activists as part of the denunciation of the “others.”   The extent of the pleasure gained by many from group cruelty toward approved targets is pretty clear and is a major factor in today’s social and political toxicity.

     

    5 Responses to “Important Reading”

    1. Kirk Says:
      March 23rd, 2019 at 12:02 pm

      I don’t think that the social changes we’re seeing, which make me think of a bunch of teen-age girls in middle- and high-school, are unrelated to the increase in estrogen-mimics in the environment. Hormones are powerful influences on behavior, and the more society starts to look like an all-girl high school, the more I see a connection with all the crap we’re pumping into the environment. Is it any real surprise that sperm counts and testosterone are dropping across the developed world, or that more and more Western women are seeking “real men” from outside the West who aren’t suffering from this environmental degradation…?

      We started pumping tetraethyl lead into the environment back in the 1930s, and it took until the 1970s and 1980s until we recognized what the hell we were doing. I venture to predict that in the future, if there is one, we’re going to be looking back at the use of estrogen-mimic chemical compounds in the same way. Also, with the pumping of birth-control hormones into the environment; like as not, we’re eventually going to ban those, too, and mandate the capture of excreted therapeutic hormones and antibiotics before they get out into the general environment.

      Our descendants, if we have any, are going to think we’re utter, blithering idiots, the same way we look at the Romans for using all that lead in their plumbing and cooking…

    2. Doug Jones Says:
      March 23rd, 2019 at 12:27 pm

      The two-minutes hate is so cathartic and releases so many tensions. Little wonder that many become addicted to it.

    3. Ginny Says:
      March 23rd, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      Perceptive & depressing. Unfortunately, as the partisan divides have strengthened, this is not completely foreign to some of the feelings I have within a group that shares my more right-wing beliefs. I do think the content of the left’s retreat from reality makes it more necessary to minds spinning as fast as they can because what they feel is not supported by the facts of biology, climatology, economics. If these support you, it is easier to be alone.

    4. David Foster Says:
      March 23rd, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      Kirk…but there have been many historical examples of Other-bashing in the name of group solidarity…the witch trials, the medieval (and later) pogroms, the extreme anti-Semitism of the late Weimar era and the Nazi regime…and, as far as we know, none of these would have been influenced by hormones in the environment. (I *have* heard of some forms of mass insanity caused by toxins of some sort)

      It seems quite possible that the hormones in the environment today are having a behavioral impact…but it seems unlikely that this is the primary factor in what’s being discussed here.

    5. David Foster Says:
      March 23rd, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      Of course, this is what “progressives” often claim about Trump supporters…that they are mainly about attacking those that is different in some way…immigrants, gays, etc…because they are frustrated with their own lives and can’t deal with the pace of change. Some have even claimed to see a parallel between Trump rallies and the Nuremberg rallies.

