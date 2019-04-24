Kerry McDonald: The Value of a Self-Directed Summer for Kids.

Autonomy and choice are central to a self-directed summer, in contrast to the control and regimentation that define so many children’s days all year round. Parents from all socio-economic backgrounds face mounting pressure to have their children’s summer days filled with structured, and often expensive, enrichment activities; but poorer parents may confront the most coercion.

RTWT. See also my related post Six Hundred Million Years in K-12.

The term “free-range kids” was originated, AFAIK, by Lenord Skenazy, who has a blog with that name.