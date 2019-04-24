Saving (Restoring) Free-Range Childhood
Posted by David Foster on April 24th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
Kerry McDonald: The Value of a Self-Directed Summer for Kids.
Autonomy and choice are central to a self-directed summer, in contrast to the control and regimentation that define so many children’s days all year round. Parents from all socio-economic backgrounds face mounting pressure to have their children’s summer days filled with structured, and often expensive, enrichment activities; but poorer parents may confront the most coercion.
RTWT. See also my related post Six Hundred Million Years in K-12.
The term “free-range kids” was originated, AFAIK, by Lenord Skenazy, who has a blog with that name.
April 24th, 2019 at 8:31 pm
Single-parent families, or those where both parents work outside the home find activities for others to mind their kids. We have moved about the country more than we did in previous generations, so grandparents and aunts are often not available either. I have not seen that academic camps are of much educational value for children, but it does give them fun doing intellect-based activities with others, which I suspect is good training for future careers. Music camps and athletic camps do provide advantage, and in families where everything is a competition (even if you aren’t going to get a lacrosse scholarship), that drives them to get their kids out there.
So the pool of children who even might have self-directed summers is reduced. My parents were divorced, and I did not have a self-directed summer until she remarried, and I had jobs soon after. However, my other time was my own. I joined some activities, but those were my own choice.