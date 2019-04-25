Seth Barrett Tillman: North Wales Poll for May 23, 2019 EU Parliament Elections
Posted by Jonathan on April 25th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
UKIP + BREXIT Party = 50%.
Labour + Tory = 8%
April 25th, 2019 at 12:56 pm
I joined the Brexit Party a couple weeks ago. It’s easy to sign up. We all should do it.
I know it’s a symbolic gesture for us in the States. However, after watching the despicable parliamentary proceedings, the unconscionable betrayals, and the vile press coverage, I felt that I had to register my support in some way.
I see a lot of people complaining that it’s a one-trick pony or a stunt. They’re running candidates in the European elections before even formulating an official party platform. I say, who needs a platform when you have a crisis like this? The Torys have proven they can’t deliver Brexit with May as PM, and they can’t get rid of her either.
Something else has to be tried. Brexit is the single most important issue in the United Kingdom, and I believe it will become the most important development in the English speaking world in our lifetimes.
Bismark supposedly (but probably not) once quipped that the most significant event of the 20th century will be that the fact that the North Americans speak English. In the 21st century the most significant event will be that the British rediscover why.