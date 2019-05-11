ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series: 24
Posted by Dan from Madison on May 11th, 2019 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
May 11th, 2019 at 8:36 am
A valiant effort hanging those creeping charlies to liven up the mucky drop ceiling.
May 11th, 2019 at 8:43 am
I like this one! Nice warm tones… variation in light and shadow, not just blazing glare everywhere you look… and real (?) plants! But that mirror on the back wall… why?
May 11th, 2019 at 8:51 am
The mirror was maybe to give a perception of depth? The room was pretty small.
May 11th, 2019 at 8:52 am
And “mucky” is probably the *best* way to describe that drop ceiling.