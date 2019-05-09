The Transcontinental Railroad is 150
This month marks the 150th anniversary of the US Transcontinental Railroad… surely one of the most important ‘infrastructure’ projects of all time. Railway Age reprints the contemporary coverage from their predecessor publication, Railway Times.
Union Pacific has completed the restoration of their ‘Big Boy’ steam locomotive, #4014, and will be running it, together with Living Legend #844, from Ogden, Utah to Cheyenne, Wyoming, as part of the transcontinental commemoration.
Gordon Lightfoot’s Canadian Railroad Trilogy is, as the title suggests, about the Canadian transcontinental railroad rather than the American, but is a fitting song for the occasion nonetheless. Also, the Smithsonian website Folklife has a playlist of 20 songs that are in some way related to the transcontinental, with some information about each. (only short samples available unless you have Spotify)
It seems likely that, absent the transcontinental railroad, the United States would not have been able to stay together as a nation on a continental basis–certainly, long-distance transportation technology acts as a centripetal force to counterbalance the many centrifugal forces that tend to separate geographies politically. I’ve previously cited the thoughts of Edward Porter Alexander, a Confederate general turned railroad president, on this topic, while raising the question as to how far this effect can and should extend.
And it started in Sacramento with the Central Pacific Railroad. We still have the railroad yard (if I could post pictures I would) – used until the 40s, it is a huge brick complex and I am told there is an old steam engine or 2 buried on the grounds. All fenced off and abandoned.
I think cutting and blasting through all that granite in the Sierras is the greatest achievement – all done by the Chinese.
Just to show you that graft isn’t a new thing, Congress was allocating to the railroads so much for each mile. So much for flat land, so much for foothills and so much for mountains.
IIRC the people of the CPRR convinced Congress that the Foothills – and Sierras were 15-20 miles further west than they were.
But then if you look at those snow tunnels and granite they probably needed every penny.
Gnereal Sherman and his Army helper, Maryanne Bickerdyke planned a major role. She had joined his army as a nurse and volunteer. She eventually spent the rest of the war with them and organized “contraband,” escaped slaves into building kitchens and bakeries, which helped give the slaves work as well as earning them respect of the soldiers.
The the war was over, many of the railroad men on the Central Pacific were ex-Army and “Mother Bickerdyke” built and ran hotels for them. Sherman protected the railroad from Indians and both moved west with the railroad.
Her biography
In Georgia during the war, she learned that blackberries, everywhere growing wild in the South, prevented scurvy,
After the war ended, Bickerdyke was employed in several domains. She worked at the Home for the Friendless in Chicago, Illinois in 1866.[38][39] With the aid of Colonel Charles Hammond who was president of the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad, she helped fifty veterans’ families move to Salina, Kansas as homesteaders. She ran a hotel there with the aid of General Sherman. Originally known as the Salina Dining Hall, it came to be called the Bickerdyke House.[40][41] Later, she became an attorney, helping Union veterans with legal problems, including obtaining pensions.[42][43]
General Logan helped her get a job in the San Francisco Mint.[44][45] She also worked for the Salvation Army there.[46] While in California, she was elected as the first president of Lyon Women's Relief Corps, No. 6 of Oakland, California. She declined, but is on their membership rolls as a charter member
She played a role in organizing the VA
It’s interesting to look at the time sequence of some of the major transportation innovations and accomplishments. Fifty years before the Transcontinental, in 1819, railroads weren’t really yet a thing…construction on the B&O didn’t start until 1830…canals were the exciting thing in transportation, with the Erie Canal opening in 1821.
Fifty years *after* the Transcontinental, in 1919, steam was still dominant on the railroads, with exception of urban transit and some short electrified lines through tunnels and congested area. Considerable advances had been made though, through improved signaling and the air brake. Aviation had demonstrated its military value in WWI, and some very limited airline services had begun, but it was a very minor factor in passenger and freight transportation.
And fifty years after *that*, in 1969, the Boeing 747 was about to be introduced, and man went to the moon.
Today? There have been great breakthroughs in aviation safety and efficiency, and also steady improvements in railroad operation, but nothing as transformational as the changes between 1819 and 1869, or between 1919 and 1969.
No, no, no! When will you doofuses ever get it right? It was the intercontinental railroad. Which wasn’t all that out of character, it turns out. Obama Flubs U.S. History — Again.
Or attributing an Adlai Stevenson quote to Abraham Lincoln.
@David – something that opened my eyes – a lot of the cars we baby boomers idolized – the Cobra, Stingray, E-Type Jag, are over 50 years old.
When these cars came out about 50 years earlier cars started appearing.
Electronics and metallurgy have made them more efficient and long-lived, but the real strides – by 1969 – not much has really improved.
Same with Aviation.