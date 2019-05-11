 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    A Conversation in the Check-out Line

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 11th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Last weekend, I was at the local HEB … the nice new one on Bulverde Road and 1604, the one newly-built and opened last spring to serve a rapidly expanding population along that crossroads. When I bought the home that I live in now and probably forever, there was nothing much out that way but a gas station and a large plant nursery. Now – all kinds of commercial enterprises. We like that particular HEB, by the way. It’s a longer drive to get to, then the one nearer the neighborhood, which we term “the podunk HEB.” One is better for a slightly more upscale and very much wider collection of groceries and household stuff, the other is more convenient, just around the corner, and where we are more likely to encounter neighbors.
    At any rate, I was in the check-out line; an early Sunday afternoon, with all my purchases laid out on the belt, and a very much younger woman with a toddler in the seat of her cart, and a pretty full basket of comestibles in the basket, next in line after me. The toddler; a boy, about a year old, and with a short haircut of his dark hair. She was about mid-twenties and Hispanic, with purple-dyed hair. She reached up to the top row of the rack where impulse purchases are arrayed, books and magazines mostly, in a last attempt to get shoppers to make that one last purchase and picked out a small book. She laid it down on the belt, and said to me,
    “I can’t resist books.”

    The book in question was a pre-school math primmer, with big pictures and thick cardboard pages.
    “Looks like that one is more for the kidlet than for you,” I said, forbearing to mention that I also couldn’t resist books either and she grinned.
    “Books for him to learn,” she said, and when I voiced my serious approval of that concept, we began to talk. It was one of those random conversations that happen – in the south, and in Texas. Not so much in other places. My daughter says that a random, friendly conversation between total strangers stuck in a line someplace doesn’t happen in California anymore, and some of the other Chicagoboyz contributors agreed, when we last met face to face several years ago at a meet-up in Austin. The person ahead of me in line had a full cart, so we had a wait of some minutes.
    “If he can read by the time he hits first grade,” I said, “You’re ahead of the game,” and she agreed.
    “He might be pretty bored in a regular classroom, though,” I added. She agreed, and ventured that she was considering home-schooling the toddler, and his three-year-old brother. She worked, but at a job that she did at home, so it was eminently doable. I agreed vehemently. There is enough to worry about in a lot of schools, even the better public and private schools: what with unpunished class disruption by unruly students who don’t want to be there, crashing academic standards, racially-based violence, stigmatizing boys, gaslighting those descended from more or less white Europeans, bullying of every sort (including on social media), and what seems to be a concerted effort to brainwash students with regard to global warming, social justice, and sexual orientation. Education of our young in public primary and secondary schools over the last few years seems to be a pretty dire and pointless experience for most kids. Most of them don’t seem to emerge from the public school experience with what earlier generations would have recognized as an education.
    “The thing is,” I said, when the line finally advanced. “Even if it’s a good school, and they’re really learning – there is only so much individual attention that a teacher can pay, when it has to be split up between thirty kids over six or seven or eight hours a day. Better that your kids have your complete attention for two or three hours at least. My daughter kept up with her classes, with two hours a day spent on lessons, once when we were home on leave and TDY for almost two months during the school year.”
    I reached the cashier at this point, who began ringing up my purchases. Before I left, I wished the young woman with the purple-dyed hair the very best with home-schooling her little boys.
    “They’re too precious, and education is too darned important to be left to chance and the mercy of public schools.”
    A meditation on the future of our higher educational system here, from Quillette. Discuss as you wish.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 4:28 pm and is filed under Academia, Civil Society, Deep Thoughts, Personal Narrative, Texas. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “A Conversation in the Check-out Line”

    1. Anonymous Says:
      May 11th, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      Would prove very informative to meet this woman and son some years down the road and learn whether she remembered the conversation. I suspect you will, especially as you witness the unfolding of vindication of your evaluations.

      I have long thought that random conversations in grocery lines (and similar situations) have more power to influence thinking than intense televised debates do.

      I can only imagine the intense longing when she said, “I can’t resist books.” But rather than sidetrack on yourself, you focused attention on what she cared for. Your heart for the woman and particularly her concern for her son made that conversation what it was. Good lesson for me.

    2. Roy Kerns Says:
      May 11th, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      anon above is me

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     