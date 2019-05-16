The Idea of The University
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on May 16th, 2019 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
May 16th, 2019 at 9:43 pm
I am convinced that universities should consist of science departments (STEM) and the rest should be online education with certificates of completion./
I was quite concerned about MD and RN continuing education and even had a presentation for the American College of Surgeons annual meeting (which was canceled in SF last fall). The room assigned was modest and then they upgraded it but it was still full to overflowing.
My idea (pre-internet broad band ) was to have people register, get a DVD in the mail with the large files, Log in for the instruction and then take a quiz with the certificate of completion mailed to the registrant. Web MD beat me to it and bought the other proposal for $300 million.
Oh well. It could work for college.