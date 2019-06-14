Posted by Jonathan on June 14th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
June 14th, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Kind of triggered by those giant penis costumes. It is not you know like super obvious that they are being worn in an ironic way or an anti-penis way or a way that is against patriarchy and privilege, and not a sort of swaggering and threatening penises-are-ok or even penises-are-to-be-celebrated way. Does anyone else feel troubled by this? I know I have to get used to ambiguity about gender identity and other things that are fluid. But, face it folks, life is fucking INTERSECTIONAL and we need to fight where necessary, and we can’t let threatening or anti-progressive acts or gestures go unquestioned and unchallenged.