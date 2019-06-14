Iran’s Limpet Mine Tanker War
The US Navy has caught the Iranian Revolutionary Guard removing a limpet mine from Japanese Merchant Vessel Kokuka Courageous. The crew abandoned ship after seeing the second — failed — limpet mine on its hull and was picked up by the Dutch tug Coastal Ace.
There was then a race between an Iranian Hendijan class patrol boat and a US destroyer to pick up the Kokuka Courageous crew from Coastal Ace. The destroyer, USS Bainbridge, won the race. The video below is of a IRGC Gashti class patrol boat that approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous afterwards. It is digital video recorded from USS Bainbridge or one of its aircraft showing the removal of the unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous.
The earlier tanker attack on the Norwegian Front Altair saw the IRGC take the crew hostage and transport them to Iran.
This Iranian behavior is the classic “Irrational regimes become more so under pressure” hypothesis in action.
The basic concept is that for certain unstable regimes (or even stable ones with no effective means of resolving internal disputes peacefully, particularly the succession of power) domestic power games are far more important than anything foreign, and that foreigners are only symbols to use in domestic factional fights.
What you are seeing here with the “Limpet Mine Tanker War” are the externals of the internal mullah factional power games of “Who can be more nutball than thou” to gain more short term power without regards to external reality.
(“Nutball” in this case meaning “Attack the Great Satan” to show you are more daring, militant, and blessed by Allah. Thus deserving of power, money and followers inside the Iranian mullahocracy.)
Now, as an exercise in pattern recognition, use this template and replace “foreigners” with “other political party”.
Hint — In political parties and other NGOs it’s all about being captured in a “patron-client” relationship by the narrow interests with the most money.
If you want to know why things are so crazy in world and domestic American politics, applying the “Irrational regimes become more so under pressure” hypothesis, which is driving Iran’s Limpet Mine Tanker War, will do much to answer the question.
Goldman/Spengler’s has pointed out that the Mullahs effing up agricultural water supplies in Iran through 30(+) years of neglect and corruption makes it a life and death right now for lots of Iranian farmers versus the Mullah regime.
Also note: 40% of bank loans in Iran are non-performing for reason of Mullah corruption.
And related on the inflation front:
The rial was approx 250 rial to the dollar in 1975.
Now it’s 41,000.
Farmer’s cannot be bought off and there is no water…This is the definition of “desperate ground.”
It appears the Twitter censors are out in force regards “Iran’s Limpet Mine Tanker War” as my tweets about my blog post here have vanished from _my own_ Twitter feed.
Last month we announced to the world that we were sending the USS Abraham Lincoln to guard the Strait of Hormuz to prevent an impending Iranian attack. It’s been parked there for the past several weeks. Now that the attack has finally occurred, Lincoln was in perfect position to observe it, and now it is in perfect position to retaliate against Iran. They even attacked a Japanese ship. It’s owned by a country which has become America’s closest foreign ally and whose leader, Shinzo Abe, has grown very close to Trump.
We could not have planned our response better, and Iran could not have possibly planned their attack any worse.
Fortunately for us, Iran is acting irrationally in a rather rational way.
Trent: “… my tweets about my blog post here have vanished from _my own_ Twitter feed.”
Twitter simply does not want you confusing yourself with your own observations, Trent.
Seriously, I am ignoring all the media coverage of this event for now. There are bound to be a lot of inaccurate early reports, misunderstood by media blondes speaking with the full authority of their Ivy League degrees in Lesbian Dance — people who could not tell a limpet mine from a conch shell. Media types waiting for the authoritative UN investigation to be completed, maybe shortly after the Palestinian situation is resolved. Media types who are interested only in how many women & transgendered People of Color were involved in the incident.
Trent, please keep tabs on what is known and share it with the rest of us. I trust you!
The Iran rulers have become progressively more corrupt as the years go by. They are also incompetent. I had not seen the item about the irrigation systems. It does sound a bit like California and the reasons are similar. Incompetence,
Iran is undergoing a demographic contraction that will soon greatly reduce the number of young men available as cannon fodder. The mullahs are truly in a “use it or lose it” situation as regards their ability to engage in military adventures.
Twitter probably banned Trent for who he is, not anything he’s said on-line.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/06/13/exclusive-facebooks-process-to-label-you-a-hate-agent-revealed/
With the limpet mine attack occurring while PM Abe was actually sitting down with Khamenei in Tehran, I also wonder how much control the Iranian government has over the IRGC. The episode makes me think of the Kwantung Army of 1937.
Seems likely Iran wants to provoke a response, no? If the sanctions are punishing them severely enough they’re probably figuring US military action against them would be a net positive, politically and otherwise.