Above and Below
Posted by Jonathan on June 22nd, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Same weather, different bridges.
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by Jonathan on June 22nd, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Same weather, different bridges.
June 22nd, 2019 at 5:08 pm
Looks like a big storm coming in!
June 22nd, 2019 at 8:25 pm
That cloud looks like this sailing scene. They are speaking French but the sky is what counts,.
IO would have headed up and reefed but they are hard core.
June 22nd, 2019 at 8:34 pm
The sky, it seems, would pour down stinking pitch,
But that the sea, mounting to the welkin’s cheek, dashes the fire out.
Also, what better time for some BMX freestyling?