“Zuckerberg Buys Alcatraz Island to House Violators of New Facebook Hate Speech Policy”
Posted by Jonathan on June 22nd, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
IMAO:
“Facebook opposes hate speech,” said Zuckerberg. “Also hate agents, hate statements, hate signals, hate ideologies, hate entities, hate symbols, hate slogans, hate paraphernalia, and neutral statements about the aforementioned hate items. However, until now, all we’ve been able to do is deplatform violators. But then they just go to Gab and go right on hate-speeching, because the stupid government won’t let us control everyone’s speech even though it’d be best for everyone.”
“Then I thought, well, they sure couldn’t do what they wanted if they were in prison. Epiphany! I’ll just buy a prison and put all the people I don’t like in it.”
As a famous blogger says, It’s parody but is it really? Worth reading.
June 22nd, 2019 at 5:10 pm
I haven’t been put into Facebook Jail yet. I wonder what I am doing wrong…
June 22nd, 2019 at 8:04 pm
Just wanted to say thank you for linking IMAO :-)