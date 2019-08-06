 
    • «

    Under Pressure

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 6th, 2019 (All posts by )

    On summer nights, in the suburb where I lived in the late 1980ies, I often heard gunfire at night – a regular popping kind of noise, like pebbles dropping into a metal bucket. The every-day noise of the city died away, as well as sounds of traffic on the highway between Zaragoza and Logrono. Very distant, of course – the firing range at Bardenas Reales was at least thirty miles north as the crow flies, but the sounds of artillery, air gunnery, and military war games carried quite well, under certain conditions. I was often reminded then, of accounts from both world wars – recollections of residents in France and England; miles from the front, but who could hear the war, at a distance. The popping sound of distant firing also reminded me of other accounts, like this one – of submarine warfare in WWI, and how pressure worked on the hulls of early submarines, quite often fatally to their crews.

    The noise – hissing, popping, creaks and groaning, as the pressure builds, and builds. I cannot help thinking that the shootings in an El Paso Walmart, at a bar in Dayton, and at the Gilroy garlic festival are symptomatic of pressure building to a nearly unbearable level. Those young men, the shooters in each case (as well as earlier shooters like Dylan Roof and Adam Lanza) are the weakest rivets popping loose.

    And no, for the hundredth and thousandth time – it’s not guns, their availability, laws governing sales of guns, the Second Amendment, or politicians and editorialists pleading for so-called “sensible gun control” who emerge, like the groundhog in spring, in the wake of horrific events. I have often wished that they would vary the program by suggesting a round of “sensible nutbar control”, just for the sake of variety. I have also come to think that the constant and unsubtle anti-male bashing in intellectual, educational practice and entertainment circles over the last twenty, thirty, or forty years might have a great deal to do with teen and twenty-something men going completely off the rails. The best-adjusted of them settle for low-rent jobs, a meager social life and turn to on-line gaming, dangerous hobbies involving heights, long falls, and high speed. The worst-off take comfort in the kind of solace and sympathy available among the like-minded in the darker corners of the internet. The very worst-off find a weapon and use it on living, breathing, bleeding targets. Such young men can’t get a worthwhile job or a worthwhile relationship – so much for having a steadying family life and long-term commitments as earlier generations of males did. Adding a heaping helping of social and political contempt for being white, working class, and living in Flyoverlandia is just the topping to this whole rancid dish.

    Your thoughts, and insights? We are all damned by our so-called betters as irredeemable, far-right racist deplorables, anyway; may as well speak honestly while we can.

     

    One Response to “Under Pressure”

    1. Subotai Bahadur Says:
      August 6th, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      Sarge, in the last few days it is looking more and more like we are about at the time of separation. Not only the shootings in Dayton and El Paso. Although I have to note that the Dayton shooter was a certifiable nutbar. He was suspended from high school for writing a list of girls he wanted to rape and kill on the bathroom wall in the school, and a more extensive list was found at home that included cannibalism. He was suspended but not evaluated or treated and then let back into school. They talk about keeping weapons out of the hands of dangerous people, and yet will not deal with those making threats.

      But we have seen that Senator Rand Paul had to have part of a lung removed this last weekend due to complications after an attack by a Leftist neighbor. Senator Mitch McConnell had Leftists surround his home and threaten to stab him. Congressman Joaquin Castro, brother of Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro, released the names and workplaces of donors to President Trump in San Antonio. A convenient hit list for Antifa.

      We’ve about run out of social contract.

      Subotai Bahadur

