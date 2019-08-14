 
    • «

    Media Incredibility

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 14th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Trent Telenko has already addressed the free-fall of credibility when it comes to elements of the federal government in the wake of the suspicious death in supposed tightly-supervised custody of Jeffrey Epstein, the Pedo-Prince of Perv Island. The resulting discussion thread provided plenty of food for thought, as well as clarifying the degree of contempt that elements of the so-called ruling classes and the federal justice bureaucracy apparently feel towards those ruled – in that they can’t even be bothered to tell a believable story regarding the last days of the Pimp to the Privileged.
    Once upon a time, we had – or at least, thought we had – a national news media which might, with the wind blowing in the right direction, and assuming that the reporters at the top of the national news-food chain weren’t best buddies with the studly, hip, and dynamic president and his glamorous wife – that national news media would cover the important stories.

    And not in the Iowahawk sense – with a pillow until they stopped moving. No, we could assure ourselves that what we read in most of our non-fringe-oriented newspapers and magazines was as close to verified facts as possible, not merely a hastily re-written Democrat Party press release. In cities with rival newspapers, those papers checked each other. The national television reporters could at least – most of the time – pretend convincingly a level of gravitas and public responsibility. They were serious people, then; they had credibility, although Ted Baxter, the hamster-brained anchorman and comic foil on the Mary Tyler Moore Show – he was played for laughs, as was Ron Burgundy a generation later.

    Alas, now nearly all of them are Ted Baxter and Ron Burgundy, even the female anchors and reporters; venial, partisan, egotistical and apparently as dumb as boxes of hammers, richly deserving every scrap of ridicule aimed in their direction. A self-important jerk like Chris Cuomo will have the nickname of “Fredo” hung onto him from now on; April Ryan is a bully at second hand, Don Lemon is accused of sexually feeling up the help in the Hamptons, and Jim Acosta is a legend in his own mind. And that’s only this week’s toll of media mis-stepping; at the going rate, the major networks are turning into a kind of Riverdance clogging show.

    These antics, and naked partisanship have serious repercussions – not least for those news consumers. We are left to patch together a narrative, drawn from pieces gathered here and there; from bloggers, social media posts and a handful of trusted voices, from knowledgeable commenters and from our own observation. That’s it. The major national media outlets have killed their own credibility wholesale. They went all out for Clinton (both of them) and all-out for Obama; now they are drowning, in Trump-hate, and by extension, choking on that hate for every one of those deplorables who supported him, even if we voted for him only because he wasn’t Her Inevitableness, the Dowager Duchess of Chappaqua.

    Discuss, as you wish – the immolation of the national establishment media, and speculate on what will be left standing among the ruins.

     

    4 Responses to “Media Incredibility”

    1. Grurray Says:
      August 14th, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      Ironically, the real Fredo, the outstanding actor John Cazale, would have celebrated his birthday the day before yesterday on August 12. He died of lung cancer during the filming of ‘The Deer Hunter’. It was about 1/2 to 2/3 of a good movie thanks to the performances, before it went off the rails with the implausible Russian roulette plot device. Here is the great scene of a showdown between Cazale and DeNiro during their goodbye deer hunt before shoving off to Vietnam.

    2. Occasional Commenter Says:
      August 14th, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      I suggest we stop referring to the press as the “MSM” since they are no longer mainstream (if they ever really were). Instead, call them what they truly are: “DNC stenographers.”

      Also, I think we’re seeing a new breed of reporters coming in. As exemplified by Jim Acosta, these younger reporters see their job as yet another task worthy of a participation trophy — all they have to do is show up. They don’t have to know anything or provide any value-added; just stand in front of a camera and parrot the most recent comment on their Twitter feed.

    3. Sgt. Mom Says:
      August 14th, 2019 at 5:08 pm

      Indeed – a whole new breed of reporters. There was a story on the mag “Brills’ Content” back when they were still in print – about how the lack of reporters with a military background or even experience with the military at all adversely affected coverage when it had to do with … yeah, military matters, or even veteran concerns.
      There are so many magazines that I miss: Brill’s Content was one of them. The American version of Spy was another. I have a whole bunch of Spy issues saved out in boxes in the garage, just for grins and giggles. They dared to make fun of The Dowager Duchess of Chappaqua on the cover, for ex.

      I ought to put that one in a fire-proof box and bury it under the chicken coop … just to be safe.

    4. John Henry Says:
      August 14th, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      A few months ago I started listening to Tim Poole’s daily podcast. It is actually audio from 6 YouTube videos, each about 10 minutes and each on a separate topic that he does daily.

      In addition to his 2 channels, he is also building a real news organization that will be all news and no opinion with reporters and who will travel to stories and so on.

      It is pretty interesting and may be the new model for news. Or a new model.

      And, in light of yesterday’s revelations about Google and since friends don’t let friends use Google, here is a pretty good list of alternatives to all of Google’s products.

      I’ve been using Firefox since it came out 20 years ago. I used Netscape before that. I have Comodo Dragon on my laptop that I use sometimes though mainly for programming some productivity monitors I work with. Drago is based on the same, open source, code as Chrome and does not tell Google what you are up to. Chrome tracks every single keystroke.

      I’ve been using Dissenter on my desktop for a month and really liking it. I will put it on my laptop real soon now. Dissenter uses the same Chrome kernel but without Google.

      Here’s the list

      https://www.techspot.com/news/80729-complete-list-alternatives-all-google-products.html

      (If you use Google products, do not complain about Google products)

      John Henry

