“They’re Very Proud of Their Work”
Posted by Jonathan on October 30th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
That’s what a friend of mine said about the guys who just pumped out her septic tank. It’s an important job. They did it well. They have high standards and a good attitude. We need more of all of this.
October 30th, 2019 at 1:35 pm
As well they should be. Waste management and disposal is a solemn social responsibility, often taken for granted. In the past when we flushed something into the sewers it used to just be assumed that the public sewer lines would take care of it and it would go where it was supposed to go.
Now can we really be so sure? Can we afford to have that much faith in a government-run system? Will there be leaks, will there be backups into our basements, will there be overflow into the streets, will it end up in our drinking water???? Who is accountable for each or all mistakes?
Sadly there are not easy answers to these troubling questions. It’s a classic “tragedy of the commons” problem. Like those raging wildfires in California, we need some human intervention to provide firewalls and circuit breakers. We need a plan. We need surety.
What we need is private sewage systems, and we need the Septic Service Man.