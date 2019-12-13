SPLC Hate – I
The Southern Poverty Law Center is the current king of describing hate in the United States of America. But does it do a good job? If the SPLC isn’t fit for purpose, the rot won’t start in listing inappropriate groups. It will inappropriately deal with certain brands of hate or hate ideologies.
One of the pages on the SPLC website describes hate ideologies. According to the SPLC, there are 20 different ways that Americans hate including the catchall group “General Hate”.
I didn’t realize hatred was expressed in so few ways. But is hate really expressed in so few ways? In the SPLC telling, whites hate blacks and blacks hate whites. That’s a pretty common result of lived experience. If you receive enough hate, people respond with a hate of their own. The idea that hate only flows in one direction is unnatural and unexpected. You would think that most every long-standing expression of hate would have return fire headed the other direction but that’s not always how the SPLC sees it.
Misogyny and Misandry naturally pair but only Misogyny (Male Supremacy) gets an entry. Misandry is invisible.
Phineas Priesthood naturally pairs with Black Bloc as both are not organizations per se but labels describing violent political actions. Black Bloc is invisible to the SPLC.
Anti-Muslim ideology naturally pairs with Muslim extremism. Muslim extremism is invisible.
Neo-Confederate longing for the antebellum South naturally pairs for anti-southern bigotry that discriminates against the accent or the address. But the latter is invisible.
Stuffing hate ideologies down the memory hole is something that the SPLC seems to have significant experience at. How do they pick the ones that are not mentioned?
I wonder.
Back in the day (about when Goldwater was running for president) the ADL used to worry about “hate groups” and publish books with scarifying titles like DANGER ON THE RIGHT. You would find pro-freedom groups classified with the likes of the KKK. The funniest was one that inclu7ded the libertarian pacifist and anarchist Robert LeFevre with George Lincoln Rockwell’s Nazis. The stupidity has only grown worse.
No wonder. But of course you meant – rhetorically.
The SPLC is an old brand that represents an organization whose essence has changed and is now in the racket stage of its life cycle. Many people don’t realize that the name stands for something other than what it once stood for. The name is therefore useful as a fund raising tool to generate donations from the naive, the gullible, and from institutions that wish to purchase political indulgences.
the black Israelites had a splinter group, Yahweh ben Yahweh, which was led by hulon Mitchell, in my hometown in the 80s, the jersey city mayor, fulop, a far cry from bret schindler, is mostly known for targeting jared Kushner by denying tax abatements on property,
I might have detected a slight bias in the SPLC’s analysis. On their “Black Nationalism” page they judge the degree of danger and offer reassurances that there’s just no comparison to “white nationalist hate groups”
https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/ideology/black-nationalist
Whoops… https://thefederalist.com/2018/01/31/medias-ugly-david-duke-louis-farrakhan-double-standard/
Oh, wait, the SPLC clears it up at the bottom of the page, “The racism of a group like the Nation of Islam may be the predictable reaction to white supremacy.” Well that explains everything.