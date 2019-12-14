 
    Thoughts About Globalization and Borders

    Posted by David Foster on December 14th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Richard Fernandez:

    The componentization phase of globalization has begun. One can’t roll the world back to pre-globalization days, but for it to be sustainable, things have to be encapsulated to safeguard protected memory spaces. There is a need for standard interfaces, not “open borders.” The networked world has been overwhelmed by complexity, whether it takes the form of the breakdown of trusted authority or the dazzling profusion of “collusion.” The intellectual challenge is how to make it safe for people to deal with strangers in a connected world. The problem can be solved but it can’t be solved by people who don’t think it’s a potential problem.

    See also Sarah Hoyt’s post Imagine There’s No Nations and my post Coupling.

    Additionally, a relevant article at Commentary: The Global Citizen Fraud.

     

    4 Responses to “Thoughts About Globalization and Borders”

    1. Mike K Says:
      December 14th, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      Too much Podhoretz at Commentary for me.

      One nice essay about what happened to Labour.

      The hollowing out of US manufacturing was equivalent to enemy action as far as I am concerned. The owners and ,managers gave no thought to the future of the country. Many , like movie actors, have second homes in other countries, like Italy. They give no thought to the existence and importance of the United Stated of America. I know people who have retired to Mexico, as it is cheaper and they were comfortable with the climate. The lawlessness was not an issue as there were many ways to get around Mexican property laws.

      I wonder how many are still living there ? I have been to London many times, the most recent in 2015. I am not interested in going to Khan’s London. No more.

      We could not win a war now. The military, at least the officer corps, has been feminized, as we saw with the Navy collisions. The Army may not be much better,.

      There is no way we could built 200,000 airplanes as we did in WWII. The industrial base is beginning to recover but it will take years. A skilled workforce does not exist.

      60% of medical students are now female. That is fine with me but medical schools turned down female applicants in the 50s and 60s because of concerns that women physicians would not work full time and there was a doctor shortage. Now, physician recruitment firms (physicians have become part of the “Gig economy”) say that women work 27% fewer hours per week than men. The male physicians I see now tend to work fewer hours than we did, largely an economic issue. And the Baby Boomers are retiring.

      That’s not exactly a “Globalization” problem but the same people gave it to us.

    2. David Foster Says:
      December 14th, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      Mike K…”Now, physician recruitment firms (physicians have become part of the “Gig economy”) say that women work 27% fewer hours per week than men. The male physicians I see now tend to work fewer hours than we did, largely an economic issue.”

      But this shouldn’t be a problem, I would think, *unless* there are artificial constraints on medical-school capacity. My perception, although I haven’t really studied this, are that such supply constraints *do* exist…any comments on this, Mike?

    3. Brian Says:
      December 14th, 2019 at 6:58 pm

      I bet there’s a decent correlation between hand grip strength and voting at this point, that probably wasn’t there a generation or two ago. Exit polls should look into that. I bet it would be particularly strong in the UK vote last week.

      I’ve noted here before that it’s very striking in reading about UK politics after the War that many of the Labour politicians were guys who had cracked heads. Now they’re a bunch of academics. There’s really no reason to give any respect to any Western leftist politicians of today that I’m aware of. They’re all completely pathetic nobodies. Imagine what the Labour luminaries of 50 years ago would think of the likes of Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau? They’re pitiful shadows of men. They’d probably think that the modern right is more or less familiar, although degraded somewhat, but they’d hang their heads in shame at what the left has become.

    4. MCS Says:
      December 14th, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      The workers that built the 200,000 planes and the rest, that built a liberty ship in three days, learned on the job. they sure weren’t doing anything like it at the beginning of the war.

      I saw an article on the return of the furniture business to the Southeast. It bemoaned the fact that skilled furniture workers were hard to find. The successful companies will find a way to take the workers they can get and teach them to do the jobs they need done.

      We seem to be far too enamored of credentials of late. As if no one can do a job without starting preparation from elementary school. This is a very European attitude, all tied into guilds and unions and a feudal mindset that sees the world as a zero sum game. This didn’t used to be the American way.

