    Posted by TM Lutas on December 18th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Quora is a great Q&A platform that has teething problems. One of them is the character of its moderation. I wouldn’t mind so much except that I get a bit of mad money from them through their Quora partner program. I used to ask questions (paid activity), answer them (unpaid activity), and comment (unpaid activity). After being suspended for two weeks without any actual content being marked as being a problem, I’ve decided to let people know that I am solely changing my behavior because I can’t figure out how to paint within their lines or even figure out where their lines are to determine whether I want to write there anymore. Here’s the profile update in case that goes away.

    I got the message Quora.

    I can be suspended without any answers or comments being moderated and appeals won’t necessarily reverse it. I’m currently limiting my Quora fun to questions until I get clarity on how to participate within the rules and not be subject to sanctions. As in so many other parts of my life, I’m apparently a minority in ways that matter.
    I actually am interested in your answers and only ask questions I have a personal or professional curiosity about. If you would like to discuss my questions, I am generally reachable on social media as TMLutas. My personal email is dbrutus -at- mac -dot- com
    I do ask questions that come in large data sets. Examples of what attracts my attention might include:
    * Who are all these people/groups that the US has sanctions on and why are they there? Do they deserve it?
    * Is this true?
    * What things that people think are constants are actually variables?
    * What are the fixed points of human nature and how do they express themselves?
    I have a personal goal to ask twenty questions a day as it exercises my brain and keeps my thinking from getting too much in a rut. If I can do that inside an hour, I’m upping the number.

     

    1. Jonathan Says:
      December 18th, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      What we have here is failure to communicate. Which is also a form of communication. Good luck with Quora and watch out for moderation algorithms in dark alleys.

