I was finally unblocked by Quora earlier today. I was reblocked by Quora two hours later. Below is my appeal note for the benefit of anyone else who may find themselves in this situation.

I have literally solely asked nine questions since getting unblocked. Which of the nine questions violated any policy? Which policy was violated? If they did not violate any policy, could you please unblock my account?

The nine questions are:

1. If Speaker Pelosi does not pass on the impeachment articles to the Senate, when do they expire?

2. If President Trump wanted to apply for a writ of mandamus to unstall his impeachment if Speaker Pelosi doesn’t pass the process on to the Senate, how would that be done?

3. Did Joe Biden intervene with the Navy to lessen Hunter Biden’s punishment?

4. Can you count cards and ‘sell the count’ to the players at the table for a guaranteed profit without actually gambling?

5. Is not naming House prosecutors (called managers) to prosecute the President’s impeachment a defense of Trump or an attack on him?

6. Since FISA was passed in 1978, why has it only been in 2019 that an inspector general done a thorough review of a FISA case?

7. Is the Bloomberg Group’s five million euro fine by a French financial markets watchdog for a lack of journalistic ethics a fair penalty?

8. What will happen to Puerto Rico’s crime rates now that their gun laws have been radically revamped (effective date 1/1/2020)?

9. Would you invest in a robot to be rented out for short-staffed factories?