Community Size and True Diversity
Posted by David Foster on December 29th, 2019 (All posts by David Foster)
Interesting remarks from Tim Harford, summarizing a study of friendships among college students:
They found that students in a large, diverse campus sought out and befriended other students very much like themselves. In smaller universities with fewer friendship options, young people had more varied groups of friends because the alternative was to have no friends at all.
This reminded me of something Chesterton said:
The man who lives in a small community lives in a much larger world. He knows much more of the fierce varieties and uncompromising divergences of men. The reason is obvious. In a large community we can choose our companions. In a small community our companions are chosen for us. Thus in all extensive and highly civilized societies groups come into existence founded upon what is called sympathy, and shut out the real world more sharply than the gates of a monastery. There is nothing really narrow about the clan; the thing that is really narrow is the clique….The men of the clique live together because they have the same kind of soul, and their narrowness is a narrowness of spiritual coherence and contentment like that which exists in hell.
I think that Chesterton’s words represent an important truth, but by no means the whole truth. It is true that much is lost in modern society to the extent that people only associate with others like them. But it is also true that much is lost in traditional societies to the extent that people are denied the opportunity to seek out others of similar interests. And also, in traditional societies, the “fierce varieties and uncompromising divergences” of which Chesterton writes are often to a large extent mediated by standardized and ritualistic behavior.
December 29th, 2019 at 1:49 pm
The internet has hugely increased this ability to seek out only one’s own, as the telephone, cheap postage, and printing did in past eras. We are exposed to millions of people who share our prejudices, and tell us how correct we are.
The parish model is/was also a countermeasure to this, and CS Lewis wrote in Screwtape about the spiritual advantages of this, unsurprisingly echoing Chesterton. In the medieval era one could break out a bit, with effort, by choosing a local abbey or chapel instead, but generally there was little choice. One went to St. Dunstan’s because one was in the parish of St. Dunstan’s. I read years ago that Christians should simply go to whatever church was nearest. We were already involved with another by the time I read that, yet I have wondered over the years if that might not have been a better choice. Jesus’s directions were that our behavior toward those in the Body of Christ was one of, if not the, critical matters of the Gospel. We make much about getting to the right kind of worship and style – very American of us, but perhaps not very Christian.
December 29th, 2019 at 1:57 pm
Makes sense. If you go to Small U, that fact binds you to everyone else, and that’s your tribe. If you go to State U, that group is so big that you may have no shared experiences or values with everyone there, so you will seek out a subset with some other commonalities with you to be your tribe. And people want to be in a tribe.
The massive structural flaw in the modern world is to put all emphasis on the individual rather than in relationships, when the latter is far more important for human flourishing.
December 29th, 2019 at 4:08 pm
Amusing sidelight on this concept. Paraphrasing Jack Kemp’s famous comeback, I’ve had my hands in the bellies and my fingers in the a**holes of more blacks and illegal aliens than Nancy Pelosi knows.
People who work in “white collar” jobs can isolate themselves from the nasties of the world but some of us, and not just prison guards and cops, work with them every day.
December 29th, 2019 at 8:19 pm
Perhaps we are in a period of adjustment between social equilibria (or, watching my metaphors, a period of unusually rapid change in mores and customs).
December 29th, 2019 at 8:25 pm
So was the French Revolution.
December 30th, 2019 at 12:18 am
At some point the rate of change peaks and slows. People adjust. The USA seems more likely than revolutionary France to end up better off than before. The costs of the transition are high and uncertain but it’s not obvious there is an alternative. Mass media, the Internet, contraception, inexpensive travel etc. aren’t going away.