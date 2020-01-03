The Racism That Does Not Dare Say Its Name
Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 3rd, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
That would be the poisonous racism of Jew-hate, of course. And it does not dare say its name in the headlines and newsrooms of the mainstream news media – much less in the classrooms of the educational industry in this great nation of ours, which is a pity for all, as the news media is exactly that element whom we had trusted for decades, as that saying in the ‘60ies was – to tell it like it is. Only the fringe conservative media, the bloggers, and various iconoclasts like Breitbart dare to call Jew-hate for what it is and nail the most egregious of those perpetuating it.
Because the nastiest, most vicious, and violent Jew-haters in the US today are black Americans, a subset of those black Americans who also identify as some odd stripe of Islam, or those mainstream Islamics like Ilhan Omar who also gather some cover for their Jew-hating by drawing a cover of ‘color’ over themselves. This discretion on the part of the National Establishment News Media is because black, or Afro-American, or ‘of color’ or whatever the current descriptive du jour might be, are fairly high up on the totem-pole of ‘those of whom no uncomfortable observations may be made, no matter how accurate.’ That’s the standard embraced by the National Establishment Media (and the intellectual establishment as well) and they will stick to it as if tied to the mast of a storm-tossed ship, as have been demonstrated to us deplorables over and over again.
These two principles are well-known to anyone who pays attention to the moderate-to-conservative side of the blogosphere. We know damn-well that stories of bullying in schools, of incidents of polar-bear hunting or the knock-out game, of mass swarming of retail outlets by gangs of shoplifters (who curiously, appear to be of color) – all of this will be minimized or air-brushed away by the National Establishment News Media as insignificant, meaning nothing – and that those who notice it at all are racists of the most racist sort. This is gaslighting raised to an almost industrial level. Perhaps the Monsey attack on Hannukah celebrants this last weekend, plus the spate of harassment of conservative Jews by blacks in the very streets of New York has cracked the wall of mainstream media silence.
The very worst of the black Jew-haters, like Louis Farrakhan and Al Sharpton hate Anglo-Americans only slightly less than they hate the visually identifiable Jews. Curiously enough, Louis Farrakhan enjoys a position of influence and respect among the black community, although his evil scientist Yacub-creating-the-white-man may be the most malignant flight of fancy since the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and for much the same reason. Al Sharpton, who made his bones (literally) as the worst kind of local racial rabble-rouser, is now an apparently respectable member of the television commentariat, and a guest at the White House during the Obama administration. There may be a dozen or so white Nazis, in a trailer-park compound out in the back country somewhere, who make a loud point of their Jew-hate, but they don’t sport thousand-dollar suits, or visit the White House. Indeed, Jew-hate has gone mainstream – but not the way in which we had been led to expect. Comment as you wish.
Part of it is that people often have a hard time breaking out of their historical paradigms, and tend to assume that today’s and tomorrow’s threats will be the same as yesterday’s. As Sebastian Haffner wrote in his memoir of growing up in Germany between the wars, “Is it not said that in peacetime the chiefs of staff always prepare their armies as well as possible–for the previous war? I cannot judge the truth of that, but it is certainly true that conscientious parents always educate their sons for the era that is just over.” (to which we should add, educate their daughters, too)
In the Polish town of Eishyshok at the time of the German invasion in 1941, many of the local Jews viewed the coming of the German troops with equanimity. The town had been occupied during the earlier war, and the German officers and troops of that time had been very well-behaved and even helpful, and those residents who had been POWs in Germany during WWI spoke highly of their good treatment. Too many of the town’s Jews failed to realize that “German soldier” meant something different in 1941 than it had in 1914.
The applicability of this story to America in 2020 should be obvious.
https://ricochet.com/548927/archives/the-phobias-that-may-destroy-america-2/
Thomas Sowell said, “I am so old I remember when most racists were white .”
Black anti-Semitism dates back many years, There was a time when most small shops in black neighborhoods were owned by Jews. I learned from a black nursemaid that the blacks resented and disliked Jews as they always thought they were being cheated. Much the same thing has happened in Los Angeles where most small shops in black neighborhood are owned by Koreans. There was a huge flap a few years ago when a Korean woman storeowner killed a black shoplifter.
Shortly before 10:00 am on Saturday March, 16, Harlins entered the store. Du observed Harlins putting a $1.79 bottle of orange juice in her backpack. Du concluded Harlins was attempting to steal, and did not see the money Harlins held in her hand. Du claimed to have asked Harlins if she intended to pay for the orange juice, to which Du claimed Harlins responded, “What orange juice?” Two eyewitnesses disputed that claim, saying that Du called Harlins a “bitch” and accused her of trying to steal, to which they claimed Harlins replied that she intended to pay for the orange juice.[6] After speaking with the two eyewitnesses present and viewing the videotape of the incident, recorded by a store security camera, the police concluded that Harlins intended to pay for the beverage.[7][8] The videotape showed that Du grabbed Harlins by her sweater and snatched her backpack. Harlins then struck Du with her fist three times, knocking Du to the ground.
Shoplifting is a scourge for small business in black areas, or even non-black areas where blacks are doping the crimes. The Gibson Bakery learned about that.
Now the easing of laws on shoplifting has caused an epidemic. and not just on small shops.
