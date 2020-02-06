The Roaring Twenties, Revisited
Posted by David Foster on February 6th, 2020
Here’s a piece that mentions some of the technological, social, and economic trends that were important in the 1920s, and goes on to discuss seven tipping points that the author thinks will be key in the 2020s.
David, I think I referred to this era and made some of these points in my Coolidge posts.
I compared the 1920s to the 1990s. I think that is a valid comparison. We will see what happens in the future, or I will see some of it.