This update is going to be a horror show of numbers involving “super spreaders” and public health incompetence in and around the Diamond Princess cruise ship. As of this mornings’s writing time hack, there are currently 75,129 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 2,007 fatalities. China: TOTAL 74,130 2,002 12,017 serious 13,818 recovered 6,242 suspected. (No one believed these numbers except the Who and CDC) Everywhere else: 999 cases, 5 deaths, 39 serious/critical

Next — the COVID-19 infection numbers from the Diamond Princess are horrific.

“Japan: The 542 people from the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship are listed separately and they are not included in the Japanese government’s official count. Fourteen of them are Americans whose test results came in while they were being evacuated from the ship. 246 were _asymptomatic_.”

Given 246 of 542 infected are asymptomatic…we are looking at a 45% of no-symptom super-spreader rate.

Note: the following additional “Diamond Princess” information culled from four US newspapers over at the Free Republic forum’s “Corona Virus Live—mostly Thread. 2/18-2/19”

In one flight of the Diamond Princess returnees. “…the original 14 tested have become 19 due to inflight testing, or 18 pending and 1 CDC confirmed. . The flight to Travis, CA had 7, and picked up 3 inflight – all asymptomatic . The Flight to Lackland, TX had 7, and picked up 2 inflight – all but one asymptomatic . So that’s 14+3+2 . It was reported that Texas sent 6 to Omaha; however Omaha said they received 13. One requiring hospitalization but stable, and the rest asymptomatic. All are awaiting final CDC confirmation. . Of the 7 in Calif, 2 were transferred to QotV – one asymptomatic received CDC confirmation of positive today; one with mild symptoms is still awaiting CDC.

Third — More super spreader evidence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Returning Travelers from Wuhan, China

“In this effort to evacuate 126 people from Wuhan to Frankfurt, a symptom-based screening process was ineffective in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in 2 persons who later were found to have evidence of SARS-CoV-2 in a throat swab. We discovered that shedding of potentially infectious virus may occur in persons who have no fever and no signs or only minor signs of infection.”

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2001899

Fourth – A couple stories and a video showing communal COVID-19 spread in Japan.

Japan prepares for widespread coronavirus outbreak

Mitsuko Nishikawa

NHK World Correspondent . “As cases of the coronavirus emerge around the country, Japanese health officials are finding it increasingly difficult to identify the routes of infection. The government has announced it is stepping up screening efforts and will have the capacity to test 3,800 people a day starting on Tuesday.” https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/backstories/880/

and

New virus confirmed in Hokkaido 3rd case . “February 19, 2020 12:20New type pneumoniaSapporo City has announced that it has been confirmed that men in their 40s living in the city have been infected with the new coronavirus. Confirmation of infection in Hokkaido is the third case. The man has no recent overseas travel history and is under investigation for past behavior and close contacts. . Mayor Akimoto of Sapporo City told reporters that it has been confirmed that a man in his 40s who is a company employee living in Sapporo has been infected with the new coronavirus.” https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20200219/k10012291671000.html?utm_int=detail_contents_news-related_001

and

This whistle blower video by a Japanese hot zone epidemiologist who was part of the Diamond Princess public health assessment team makes clear Japanese public health authorities were worse than incompetent.

See — Diamond Princess is COVID-19 mill. How I got in the ship and was removed from it within one day. .

https://youtu.be/vtHYZkLuKcI . Feb 18, 2020

kentaro iwata

“Diamond Princess has completely inadequate infection control, and there is no professional ID person in charge. Passengers, crews, health care professionals working inside are at risk of infection, and the practice is even worse than what I saw in Africa. Immediate action is needed to save people inside.”

Fifth — A paper published in the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology looked at 72,314 confirmed, suspected, clinically diagnosed, and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 illness across China as of Feb 11. [Morton Salt Mine Warnings apply}

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/most-covid-19-coronavirus-infections-are-mild-says-chinese-study-12447334

About 80.9 per cent of infections are classified as mild, 13.8 per cent as severe and only 4.7 per cent as critical. . There were no deaths among children aged up to 9, despite at least two cases of newborn babies infected through their mothers. . Up to age 39, the death rate remains low at 0.2 per cent. (which is double the flu rate of .1 to .05 %) . The fatality rate increases gradually with age. For people in their 40s it is 0.4 per cent, in their 50s it is 1.3 per cent, in their 60s it is 3.6 per cent and their 70s it is 8.0 per cent. . Men are more likely to die (2.8 per cent) than women (1.7 per cent). . The overall death rate from the virus stood at 2.3 per cent.

CREDIBILITY COLLAPSE, ARRIVING

The following is a comment from an e-mail correspondent of mine, too which I hardily agree:

====

“…what this thing [COVID-19] is doing is basically exposing CDC and WHO and global health organizations for the “Emperors With No Clothes” that they are.

Lots of things have happened which have made me lose confidence in them actually stopping any outbreaks; such as this incident:

https://katu.com/news/nation-world/man-stranded-on-coronavirus-infected-cruise-ship-arrives-at-sea-tac-airport

“SEA-TAC AIRPORT, Wash. (KOMO) — An Oregon comedian who had been stranded on a Holland America cruise ship in Cambodia due to COVID-19 virus concerns managed to get a flight back home by breaking quarantine in a hotel where ship’s passengers were being held pending test results. . Frank King arrived at Sea-Tac Airport Monday afternoon on his way home to Eugene. He was a performer on the M/S Westerdam when their two-week cruise turned into quite the saga after a former passenger tested positive for the virus. . The ship left Hong Kong on Feb. 1 and was supposed to visit Shanghai but couldn’t because coronavirus gripped China. The ship was then denied entry in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam and Thailand before finally being allowed to dock in Cambodia. . An 83-year-old woman who disembarked the ship tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia, bringing the whole disembarking process to a halt. Some passengers had been put up in a five-star hotel in Phnom Penh awaiting travel home when the news of the positive test hit, meaning those on board and those at the hotel would have to all be tested and await results before being allowed to leave. . But King, who says he had an important speaking engagement back in the U.S. decided he couldn’t wait. . “There was no official ‘you can’t leave’ (at the hotel) but if you tried to go out the front door with your luggage, security would stop you,” King said. “But if you went out with your backpack and you were sightseeing, not a problem.” . He said they were all tested for the virus on Sunday. . “How long is it going to take to get all those results back? Because I’ve got an engagement on the 20th of February,” he told KOMO News, adding he speaks on suicide prevention and wouldn’t get paid if he didn’t make it. . “So I thought, you know, I’m outta here,” he said. . King said he first walked around the entire hotel scoping out security and noted lesser security was along the back gate. . “So out I go the back gate with my luggage,” he said. . King says he was stopped by someone and repeatedly told he was not to leave, but he refused to comply unless he was going to be arrested and instead got into a waiting three-wheeled tuk-tuk, even carrying his luggage on his shoulders, to get to the airport. . He says he chose to fly back on his own on a more full-service airline, even purchasing a full-price, upgraded ticket as not to raise suspicion that he was trying to quickly leave the country at the last minute as cheaply as possible. . King said he sailed through the airports on his three connecting flights, only being asked if he had been to China, and had a rental car reserved in Seattle to get home to Eugene if he couldn’t fly from here. . King said somebody asked him if it was “kind of selfish to self deport?” He said while the results of his virus test weren’t back, he’s confident he’s OK since he has not shown any symptoms, nor fever, and says he had been essentially in quarantine for 14 days. . Officials with Holland America said guests at the hotel completed their screening, saying in part in a statement, “Results are being returned when completed, with the first batch of 406 all being negative. Cleared guests may travel home, and arrangements are being made for those guests.” . The cruise line said it expects it will be several days before the remaining passengers are allowed to leave the boat. . “It was frustrating,” King said. “It was disappointing, especially for the passengers because you know, some of these are bucket list destinations. But Holland refunded the money. You can put it on another cruise. They did everything to ‘make ’em whole’ — as they say.””

Let me put it this way. I trust NORTH KOREA more than the CDC.

Why?

https://nypost.com/2020/02/13/north-korean-official-reportedly-executed-for-breaking-coronavirus-quarantine/

A North Korean official who returned from China has reportedly been executed for going to a public bath in violation of his quarantine – while experts express doubts about Pyongyang’s claim that the hermit kingdom doesn’t have a single case of the coronavirus. . The trade official, who had been placed in isolation after traveling to China, was arrested and immediately shot for risking the spread of the deadly disease, the Dong-a Ilbo news outlet in South Korea reported.

====

With today’s Diamond Princess the news of no/low-symptom super spreaders and the extended time line from exposure to positive test infection in the last update from the South China Morning post here:

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3050893/coronavirus-death-toll-rises-1770-china-reports-100-new

We will see the CDC release cruise ship returnees at 14 days of quarantine and we sill see community spread from those passengers as they develop the infection days or weeks after the 14 day quarantine ends.

Too admit the 14 day quarantine is insufficient is a bridge too far for the CDC.

Frankly, the CDC isn’t about protecting US citizens from disease any more than the Transportation Security Administration is about protecting you from terrorism. It is all about managing public perceptions via “Public Health Theater” and public relations spin as the disease disasters mount.

This credibility collapse of world and national public health authorities will cause thousands of preventable deaths both in this outbreak, and all the future ones that come from China.