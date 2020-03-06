Gratitude
Posted by Assistant Village Idiot on March 6th, 2020 (All posts by Assistant Village Idiot)
I just want to mention my gratitude to Trent for tracking down good information and getting it to us in quantity. I have not commented because I have no particular expertise, neither on the medical nor the political side. As I work in a psychiatric hospital I may end up over time knowing things that most people don’t, but at the moment I am dependent on those who know more and those who do their homework. Thank you.
March 6th, 2020 at 1:04 pm
Thanks indeed.
March 6th, 2020 at 1:34 pm
I also agreed completely.
March 6th, 2020 at 1:35 pm
Agree 100%. Keep Calm & Carry On.
March 6th, 2020 at 2:09 pm
indeed, it feels like winds of change all over again from the 00s,
March 6th, 2020 at 3:09 pm
My thanks also. The facts presented and the discussions here are a breath of fresh air, especially in contrast to the absolute hair-on-fire screaming hysteria in the Establishment Media.
March 6th, 2020 at 3:33 pm
The has been the most informative site I have found. Thanks for making it easy to get real info. One site I find it necessary to read every day.