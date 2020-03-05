Issues covered will be on COVID-19 spread, World Headlines, the 3-4-2020 Seattle Public Health Press conference, World Headlind Summary, Corruption at the WHO, Bad and good news COVID-19 medical developments. the Political/Demographic Implications of COVID-19 for the Gov’t Elites, and the social media and videos COVID-19 tracking source section.

Top line, There are currently 97,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 3,351 fatalities as of the March 5, 2020, at he 4:48pm ET time hack on the BNO News corona virus tracking site (https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/) There are 80(+) and growing umber of nations including China plus three “Chinese special administrative regions” (Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan) that have reported COVID-19 infections. China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Germany, R.O.K. and the USA all appear to have local, or endemic, spread of the disease. Russia, Egypt, and Columbia appear to have joined the endemic spread list as well due to airports in the UAE and elsewhere picking up air travelers originating from those nations as sick with COVID-19.

WORLD HEADLINE SUMMARY (3/5/2020)

o New Jersey confirms first presumptive case

o NY state cases double to 22

o Seattle closes 26 schools

o Pentagon tracking 12 possible COVID-19 cases

o Illinois reports 5 more cases

o NYC reports 2 more cases, raising total to 4

o Italy postpones referendum vote; death toll hits 148

o WHO’s Tedros: “Now’s the time to pull out the stops”

o Tennessee confirms case

o Nevada confirms first case

o New Delhi closes primary schools

o EU officials weigh pushing retired health-care workers back into service to combat virus

o Italy to ask EU for permission to raise budget deficit as lawmakers approve €7.5 billion euros

o Beijing tells residents not to share food

o 30-year-old Chinese man dies in Wuhan 5 days after hospital discharge

o Cali authorities tell ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship not to return to port until everyone is tested

o Global case total passes 95k

o Lebanon sees cases double to 31

o France deaths climb to 7, cases up 138 to 423

o EY sends 1,500 Madrid employees home after staffer catches virus

o Trump says he has a “hunch” true virus mortality rate is closer to 1%

o Switzerland reports 1st death

o South Africa confirms 1st case

o UK chief medical officer confirms ‘human-to-human’ infections are happening in UK

o UK case total hits 115

o Google, Apple, Netflix cancel events

o HSBC sends research department and part of London trading floor home

o Facebook contract infected in Seattle

o Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Netflix cancel events and/or ask employees to work from home

o Netherlands cases double to 82

o Spain cases climb 40, 1 new death

o Belgium reports 27 new cases bringing total to 50

o Germany adds 87 cases bringing total to 349

THE HORRID, STUPID, NO GOOD SEATTLE PUBLIC HEALTH CONFERENCE ON 3-4-2020

Notes on King Co. presser by Sharon Sanders at FluTrackers can be found here:

https://flutrackers.com/forum/forum/-2019-ncov-new-coronavirus/united-states-2019-ncov/823619-washington-state-confirmed-cases-of-new-coronavirus-covid-19-10-deaths-reported?p=833681#post833681

I listened to this over my phone, but could not take notes. [Thank you Ms. Sanders for your public service here.] Most of the Seattle Public health press conference was standard social distancing in CDC pandemic guide lines. See the WHAT IS COMING — PANDEMIC MITIGATION AFTER CONTAINMENT FAILS section later on in this update.

However, this part of the press conference was lethally stupid:

“In conversations with schools. Not recommending closures at this time unless there is a confirmed case. Children have not been shown to be a high risk group. Assessing benefits and negatives of closures. Children go elsewhere if school closed.”

While children nine and under have not died from the corona virus, those 10(+) die at twice the rate of normal flues and something like 40% are asymptomatic carriers. Keeping the schools open means infecting the parents. _FULL STOP_

Fortunately, most of the largest Seattle area school (26) have closed for two weeks…but not all of them.

Here is why:

Are children coronavirus carriers?

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/coronavirus-secret-carrier-child-cases

“Most of the people getting sick are middle-aged or older. The ones getting really sick have a lot of other comorbidities,” Dr. Snehal Doshi of Millennium Neonatology told FOX Business. Doshi pointed out that it would be easy for a child in a closed environment like a school to spread the virus to as many as 1,000 other students, who would then carry it home to their neighborhoods and families. For example, a handful of schools in Oregon and Washington have temporarily closed after students or employees tested positive for the virus.”

POLITICAL CORRUPTION AND PUBLIC HEALTH

There are now 80(+) nations on all six inhabited continents of the world with SARS-CoV2. All of that means COVID-19 meets the previous WHO standard for a “Pandemic” whixh requires “endemic spread” (locally self-sustainig spread) in multiple nations in multiple WHO regions. However, the WHO decided last month that it was time to retire the term “Pandemic” because…something

Well, that “Something” is the fact that the WHO simply is not going to declare COVID-19 a “Pandemic” before July 2020, because it would wipe out its bond issues with all it’s sweet heart financiers. See link and excerpted text:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-25/catastrophe-bonds-signal-coronavirus-nearing-pandemic-status

The World Bank launched a $425 million 2017 catastrophe bond issue supporting its Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF). There are two tranches of PEF bonds outstanding, expected to mature in July, and this means investors of the bonds will collect massive profits if the bonds aren’t triggered or will lose everything if the Covid-19 outbreak continues to escalate.

and

Class A bonds were issued in the amount of $225 million, with a payout of 6.9% annually. The bonds default if a pandemic is identified, and deaths reach over 2,500 in one particular country with an additional 20 deaths in another, the prospectus states.

Class B bonds were issued in the amount of $95 million, with a payout of 11.5% annually but had a much lower trigger level of deaths, versus Class A, hence the high yield.

Bloomberg spoke with several investors who own the bonds. The unidentified people said the bonds aren’t quoted on public exchanges.

and

The bonds were issued to support the World Bank’s PEF, and would only be triggered if certain criteria of a pandemic were met. If triggered, the bondholders would lose their money, the funds would be transferred to developing countries to fight the virus. To date, the bonds have yet to be triggered, as it’s increasingly becoming obvious that the WHO may stall calling Covid-19 outbreak a “pandemic” until after the bonds mature in July.

MEDICAL BAD NEWS ON COVID-19

First, SARS-CoV2 may last on most surfaces up to several days. See:

Persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and

their inactivation with biocidal agents

Available online 6 February 2020

https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(20)30046-3/fulltext

Next, many of the deaths of Health Care Workers may have been due to their brain sems being invaded by the virus and the resultant swelling cutting off the autonomic signals from the brain to the lungs to breath. So SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 is just like a flu…As long as you remember to keep breathing and don’t fall asleep.

The neuroinvasive potential of SARS-CoV2 may be at least partially responsible for the respiratory failure of COVID-19 patients.

J Med Virol. 2020 Feb 27. doi: 10.1002/jmv.25728. [Epub ahead of print]

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32104915

https://sci-hub.tw/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32104915#

“Abstract

Following the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), another highly pathogenic coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2 (previously known as 2019-nCoV) emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and rapidly spreads around the world. This virus shares highly homological sequence with SARS-CoV, and causes acute, highly lethal pneumonia (COVID-19) with clinical symptoms similar to those reported for SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The most characteristic symptom of COVID-19 patients is respiratory distress, and most of the patients admitted to the intensive care could not breathe spontaneously. Additionally, some COVID-19 patients also showed neurologic signs such as headache, nausea and vomiting. Increasing evidence shows that coronavriruses are not always confined to the respiratory tract and that they may also invade the central nervous system inducing neurological diseases. The infection of SARS-CoV has been reported in the brains from both patients and experimental animals, where the brainstem was heavily infected. Furthermore, some coronaviruses have been demonstrated able to spread via a synapse-connected route to the medullary cardiorespiratory center from the mechano- and chemoreceptors in the lung and lower respiratory airways. In light of the high similarity between SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV2, it is quite likely that the potential invasion of SARS-CoV2 is partially responsible for the acute respiratory failure of COVID-19 patients. Awareness of this will have important guiding significance for the prevention and treatment of the SARS-CoV-2-induced respiratory failure. (229 words) This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.”

and Confirmation:

Gene sequencing by Beijing Ditan Hospital found coronavirus in the cerebrospinal fluid of a 56-year-old confirmed #COVID19 patient with encephalitis, which provides evidence that COVID19 can invade patients’ nervous systems, just like SARS and MERS. . https://t.co/GBmZ9Z5Gvw . “This virus has components of SARS, may have the spike protein of HIV, and now looks like it attacks the CNS like malaria. When the brain swells, the back of the brain will impinge the brain stem, cutting off autonomic breathing. Will have to consciously breathe, or be on a vent.”

The SARS-CoV2 virus has apparently already split into two strains. See:

Sequencing identifies different genomes in the two Brazilian cases of coronavirus

“The genome of the coronavirus (covid-19) isolated in the second Brazilian patient diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, February 29, is different from that found in the first case, confirmed on February 26. “The first isolate proved to be genetically more similar to the virus sequenced in Germany. This second genome is more similar to that sequenced in England. And both are different from Chinese sequences. This fact suggests that the coronavirus epidemic is maturing in Europe, that is, internal transmission is already occurring in European countries. For a more accurate analysis, however, we need data from Italy, which has not yet been sequenced, ”said Ester Sabino, director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine (IMT) at the University of São Paulo (USP), to Agência Fapesp.”

https://jornal.usp.br/ciencias/ciencias-da-saude/sequenciamento-identifica-genomas-diferentes-nos-dois-casos-brasileiros-de-coronavirus/

The coronavirus could be mutating as scientists claim to have identified a more aggressive strain

Chinese researchers say they have found a second strain of COVID-19.

ByJoseph Guzman

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/485972-the-novel-coronavirus-is-mutating-as-scientists

“Researchers in China say preliminary research shows there are two strains of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 92,000 across the globe. . Scientists at Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai report that a more aggressive strain has infected roughly 70 percent of those tested, while a less aggressive strain was linked to the remaining 30 percent, according to Reuters. “

The medical paper on his development is here:

On the origin and continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2

Xiaolu Tang, Changcheng Wu, Xiang Li, Yuhe Song, Xinmin Yao, Xinkai Wu, Yuange Duan, Hong Zhang, Yirong Wang, Zhaohui Qian

National Science Review, nwaa036,

Published: 03 March 2020

https://doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwaa036

https://academic.oup.com/nsr/advance-article/doi/10.1093/nsr/nwaa036/5775463

And finally in a short video summary:

Coronavirus Epidemic Update 31: Mortality Rate, Cleaning Products, A More/Less Severe Virus Strain?

Mar 5, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YI2tOoVVpk&feature=youtu.be

Trent’s Comment regards virus strain papers & the video above:

S-COV

30 % of cases. Less aggressive. Less complications. Sourced to ancestral bats.

L-COV

70 % of cases. More aggressive. More complications. Dominant in early Wuhan. Can collapse though due to high virulence. First showed up on 1/20/20.

There may also be other issues besides two different strains with COVID-19 mortality, See:

Is COVID-19 receiving ADE from other coronaviruses?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1286457920300344?via%3Dihub

“Abstract

One of the most perplexing questions regarding the current COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic is the discrepancy between the severity of cases observed in the Hubei province of China and those occurring elsewhere in the world. One possible answer is antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) of SARS-CoV-2 due to prior exposure to other coronaviruses. ADE modulates the immune response and can elicit sustained inflammation, lymphopenia, and/or cytokine storm, one or all of which have been documented in severe cases and deaths. ADE also requires prior exposure to similar antigenic epitopes, presumably circulating in local viruses, making it a possible explanation for the observed geographic limitation of severe cases and deaths.”

And we have another report on disease spread to pets, dogd in this case:

HONG KONG

Mar 4 CBS

Coronavirus patient’s dog is now believed to be the first case of human-to-animal transmission

A coronavirus patient’s pet dog that tested positive for the virus last week is now “likely” the first case of human-to-animal transmission, health authorities said Wednesday. The dog was found to have a low-level infection of the coronavirus after being tested repeatedly for the disease, a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-patients-dog-is-likely-first-case-of-human-to-dog-transmission/

MEDICAL GOOD NEWS ON COVID-19

FOX has reporting (3/2/2020) the Federal government let out a contract with America’s sole n95 mask manufacturer to start cranking out all the masks it can in the US.

Additionally. VP Pence announced the everyone gets tested who thinks he has COVID-19 yesterday (3-4-2020) simultaneous with the deployment of 1.5 million test kits nation wide. There are reports this level is not being reached, but huge numbers of tests appear to have reached the field from the numbers of new cases being reported today.

Seriousness has penetrated around/past/through the political & bureaucratic heads above the CDC…six weeks too late.

Next, COVID-19 treatment advances:

“Favilavir has been used by both Japan and China to treat severe cases of COVID-19, and the DCB team expects it to become a significant drug in treating the disease, according to the report.”

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3884063

“Gilead’s remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea

All Headlines 17:51 March 03, 2020

SHARE LIKE SAVE PRINT FONT SIZE

https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20200303010900320

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) — Glead Sciences’ experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is expected to be used to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea as part of a trial, drug industry sources said Tuesday. Remdesivir, an investigational medication developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc., was previously tested against the Ebola virus. The drug has shown efficacy in COVID-19 patients in other countries on a trial basis as there is no specific treatment. . The sources said Gilead Sciences has been granted approval from local drug authorities to begin phase-three clinical trials of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients. . The approval by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety came only four days after the application. . “Experimental drugs under clinical trial are sometimes granted approval for usage in cases where diseases are life-threatening and there is no other treatment option,” a ministry official said on condition of anonymity. . Remdesivir, currently under clinical trials in several countries, such as China, the epicenter of the outbreak, the United States and Japan, has not been fully approved by any country. . The ministry also allowed a locally-developed antiviral drug called Virus Suppressing Factor (VSF) to treat COVID-19 patients at the request of Seoul National University Hospital. . COVID-19 patients will be administered with a therapy called HzVSFv13, an injection-type of VSF developed by mid-sized bio firm ImmuneMed. . So far, most COVID-19 patients have been given treatments to relieve their symptoms while severe patients were given a combination of flu medicine and Kaletra, an anti-retroviral medication that was developed by global pharmaceutical firm AbbVie Inc. and is used to treat HIV.”

This is a very good article about slowing the coronavirus through social distancing:

Cryptic transmission of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 revealed by genomic epidemiology

2 Mar 2020 by Trevor Bedford

https://bedford.io/blog/ncov-cryptic-transmission/

“We know that Wuhan went from an index case in ~Nov-Dec 2019 to several thousand cases by mid-Jan 2020, thus going from initial seeding event to widespread local transmission in the span of ~9-10 weeks. We now believe that the Seattle area seeding event was ~Jan 15 and we’re now ~7 weeks later. I expect Seattle now to look like Wuhan around ~1 Jan, when they were reporting the first clusters of patients with unexplained viral pneumonia. We are currently estimating ~600 infections in Seattle, this matches my phylodynamic estimate of the number of infections in Wuhan on Jan 1. Three weeks later, Wuhan had thousands of infections and was put on large-scale lock-down. However, these large-scale non-pharmaceutical interventions to create social distancing had a huge impact on the resulting epidemic. China averted many millions of infections through these intervention measures and cases there have declined substantially. . This suggests that this is controllable. We’re at a critical junction right now, but we can still mitigate this substantially. . Some ways to implement non-pharmaceutical interventions include: . o Practicing social distancing, such as limiting attendance at events with large groups of people

o Staying home, especially if you are feeling ill

o Implementing good hand washing practices – it is extremely important to wash hands regularly

o Covering coughs and sneezes in your elbow or tissue

o Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

o Take your temperature daily, if you develop a fever, self-isolate and call your doctor

o Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs

o Beginning some preparations in anticipation of social distancing or supply chain shortages, such as ensuring you have sufficient supplies of prescription medicines and ensuring you have about a 2 week supply of food and other necessary household goods.

o With these preparation in mind, it is important to not panic buy. Panic buying unnecessarily increases strain on supply chains and can make it difficult to ensure that everyone is able to get supplies that they need.”

Coronavirus in China: The most important lessons from China’s Covid-19 response – Vox [Dr Bruce Aylward Interview]

By Julia Belluz@juliaoftorontojulia.belluz@voxmedia.com

Mar 2, 2020, 2:10pm EST

https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161067/coronavirus-covid19-china

THE POLITICAL/DEMOGRAPHIC IMPACT OF COVID-19

The thing about near-aerosol epidemics is they hit people with large networks of face to face contacts. Children in large institutional schools are one example. High level politicians are another. And COVID-19 is getting real for political elites everywhere.

VP Pence had a near miss with exposure last week. See:

Student Quarantined Days After Classmates Shook Vice President Mike Pence’s Hand, Report Says

Daily Beast ^ | 03/03/2020 | James Ross

https://www.thedailybeast.com/sarasota-student-quarantined-days-after-classmates-shook-mike-pences-hand-report-says

https://www.fox13news.com/news/doctors-hospital-worker-young-son-quarantined-after-contact-with-covid-19-patient

Coronavirus Florida: Mother and son at Sarasota Military Academy under quarantine

https://www.heraldtribune.com/news/20200302/coronavirus-florida-mother-and-son-at-sarasota-military-academy-under-quarantine?template=ampart&__twitter_impression=true

Political elites in the Mid-East are being hit hard.

See:

UAE

Karen Ann caryl

@caryl_karen

It was confirmed to us that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, was transferred to Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi for hours with a health problem, then transferred to an internal quarantine in his palace infected with # Corona virus – and the transmission of the disease was an infection by a Filipina worker at the Family Palace Evidence confirmed that Tawari bin Zayed was out of sight a few days ago #CoronavirusOutbreak

https://twitter.com/caryl_karen/status/1235206025566924800

IRAN

Coronavirus in China: The most important lessons from China’s Covid-19 response – Vox [Dr Bruce Aylward Interview]

https://www.vox.com/2020/3/2/21161670/coronavirus-in-iran-seyed-mohammad-mirmohammadi-death

The coronavirus has hit the highest levels of Iran’s government, and it seems to be spreading rather quickly. . Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of a top council that advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, died Monday of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. His death follows those of two other Iranian leaders — a former ambassador and newly elected member of Parliament — who also succumbed to the illness. . Reports indicate that about 8 percent of Iran’s Parliament tested positive for the virus, while a total of about seven top officials have fallen ill. They include Iraj Harirchi, the head of the regime’s coronavirus task force, and Iranian Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar. . The disclosure of Ebtekar’s illness last week was particularly troubling for Iran’s leadership, as it came only one day after she attended a Cabinet meeting where she was in close proximity to regime officials, including the 80-year-old Khamenei. That he and other Iranian leaders are elderly means they are at increased risk of dying from the disease, though there is currently no evidence to show Khamenei is sick.

Head of Iran’s emergency medical services contracts COVID-19

Pir-Hossein Kolivand not first high-ranking Iranian official who tested positive for coronavirus

Ahmet Dursun | 03.03.2020

ANKARA

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/health/head-of-irans-emergency-medical-services-contracts-covid-19/1753274

And the US Congress might be infected directly as a result of low key meetings between Democratic Senators and Iranian foreign ministry officials back around 14 February 2020; between:

o Senator Murphy

o Senator Menendez

o Senator Van Hollen

…and the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif in Munich, Germany; given how Coronavirus is ripping through the higher levels of Iranian government.

Given the 60(+) year old demographics of a lot of politicians worid wide — they’re well into the age brackets disproportionately affected by Coronavirus.

WHAT IS COMING — PANDEMIC MITIGATION AFTER CONTAINMENT FAILS

We are about six weeks too late with the massive testing program that just kicked off. This means what is going on in Seattle right now will be in every major urban area in four to six weeks. If we are very lucky, spring temperatures and higher humidity will slow the rate of spread down…but I would not count on it.

The following documents detail where the USA is going in terms of “Nonpharmaceutical Interventions for Pandemic Influenza.” Pay a lot of attention to category five pandemic response, because that is where we are.

Volume 12, Number 1—January 2006

Policy Review

Nonpharmaceutical Interventions for Pandemic Influenza, National and Community Measures

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/1/05-1371_article

Interim Pre-pandemic Planning Guidance:

Community Strategy for Pandemic Influenza

Mitigation in the United States—

Early, Targeted, Layered Use of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/community_mitigation-sm.pdf

============

-End-