Update! One of the other social workers told me today that she thinks C19 is all just a coverup for all the damage from 5G.
Now she thinks Trump is in on the game as well. Paranoia tends to expand, not shrink.
9. Robert Kennedy is great and has a website about the environment, pestisides, va((ines and are suing against 5G!
10. There’s ID2020 to make a “digital” ID which has all your info in it including your vax records. Total gov overreach. Bill Gates funds this partly. Bill is working on the digital ID with other worldwide groups. Bill was involved in a simulation of this virus in Oct 19. Bill was ALSO on Jeffrey Epstein’s list of people who went to his island. No lie.
11. If this isn’t a very obvious new world order agenda to people, I don’t know when it’ll be more obvious
So, half a moment. If Vitamin C successfully treated C19, you don’t think the PRC would be all over this with immense relief, passing the stuff out like candy? Also, how long would it take to do a good clinical trial on that to show that it worked? Less than four weeks, you think they can do that? The anti-vaxxers have this standard phrase about people educating themselves, don’t they? It seems to really push a button for them. That precise wording captures what they want to believe about themselves than other, similar phrasings. The inclusion of not only modern Jews like Soros but the Rothschilds and Rockefellers of 50-100 years ago catches the eye, doesn’t it? This particular antisemitism has come down in a long chain, not 21st C BDS. Is that typical of Scientologists? Kennedy and the federal reserve would seem like old news as well.
My patient Bill was in Desert Storm. He was not in Special Forces of any sort, but he eventually concluded he must be somehow, because he knows things that other people do not, perceives and understands things that the rest of us can’t, and it started a few months after getting back. He eventually concluded that someone implanted a computer chip in his brain that tells him things, and this was supervised by Special Forces at some point while he was asleep in Iraq. He thinks they still control the chip, or someone in the government does. He believes this is un-American and all patriots should rise up and protest things like this happening to decent citizens. He usually arrives irate and threatening about something. When someone is admitted, I call family and agencies to gather collateral information, a sort of detective work to figure out what is true and what is not. I knew I was in for a long hard slog on his first admission when I called his mother, who said in a German accent “Billy was fine until ze government put zat chip in his brain.” She had been part of some resistance in Nazi Germany, and was brought to America immediately after the war because of the danger she and her husband would still be in if there. Details aren’t clear. One would think this sufficient explanation for anyone to be paranoid, and make it likely that
any children are paranoid as well. But that’s not what’s happening. When Bill is on medication, part of the paranoia vanishes very quickly. He no longer thinks there is a chip, or communications into his brain, or any connection with Special Forces. His more general paranoia remains. He thinks that un-American people staff all areas of government, including the DMV (he can’t get his license back), the VA doctors, Social Security, county Sheriffs, the judges in Strafford County, massage licensing, and even Fish & Game are unpatriotic at best, and possibly communist or jihadist sympathisers. This is clearly a different type of paranoia. I myself think there are likely unpatriotic people scattered about the government, and more likely to have wormed their way into places of influence than the regular card-punchers. I just think that it’s nuts to believe it’s all of them.
Incompetence, yes. Personality-disordered arrogance or sadism, possibly. Concerted effort to bring down the republic via the Bureau of Land Management, unlikely. That half of Bill’s paranoia is more gray area. Personality structure? Illness? Upbringing? The ongoing trauma of succeeding at nothing? I think the extreme rigidity part is illness. The rest…I can’t say.
We do get people suspicious of the water, food, or the medicine they are being given. A majority of them will relent if we offer these items from sealed packages. As it is at least plausible that we could find some way around that it we wanted to poison or medicate the person, I don’t know why that works as often as it does. They may apprehend that distant companies are more likely to be uncaring than antagonistic to them, while folks directly involved with their care may have been influenced or bought off.
matter. With overlapping categories you might get the opponents only half right, and the wrong half. Paranoia as an illness is rigid. Retaining some flexibility in figuring out who is dangerous to you is likely important. I used to kid with a fellow commenter at the old blog “No Oil For Pacifists” that he was too worried about what the federal government might do to him, when it is the local government that is far better placed to ruin his life. We were able to laugh about this, where a nonfunctional paranoia would be rigid.
Note to survivalists – people who have been in societal meltdowns come to the conclusion that your best survival is a network of trusted people, not constant hardening and extending your own supplies. There is much greater danger of any of a hundred smaller emergencies than the One Big One where we’re all shooting each other and secretly planting corn deep in the forest.
Yeah, someone I know found a 5G/corona virus thing on a blog, and I haven’t had time and sense to investigate looking for an obvious refutation.
In principle, if we haven’t tested a particular combination of power and frequency, there could be a frequency with an interesting athermal effect on some chemical. In practice, I suspect the theory doesn’t hold together if you pay attention to the powers and frequencies discussed. But I don’t know anywhere near enough about RF bioeffects to be completely convinced that it couldn’t compromise immune systems, and permit a mild virus to cause severe problems.
Trent: Corona virus reports/deaths wouldn’t happen to be statistically linked with places they have the towers up and running? I’m not sure how one would go about reliably controlling for people putting the things in densely populated urban areas at the current stage of spread of infection.
“However, it turns out in retrospect that the right-wing crazies didn’t know the half of it. Communist penetration of federal agencies was worse than even they thought. Alger Hiss was in fact guilty.”
Nixon helped prove Hiss guilty. The left never forgave him, or gave him a moments rest. The Hiss case was what gave McCarthy the idea to do his thing, but he was not nearly careful enough. The Russiagate lunacy is of course what the left always claimed Mccarthyism was, an insane, baseless, vile ideological smear job.
I’m reading a book by Tom Perkins who started the venture capital firm ” Kleiner, Perkins, et all” One of his failures was a startup by a guy they had worked with before but Perkins hadn’t checked out his history since their last project. The guy was increasingly paranoid and Perkins had him to dinner with Perkins’ personal doc. After the dinner Perkins asked his doctor friend what could make the guy like that. He answered, “Cocaine.” The guy had a $1000 a day cocaine habit.
Cocaine makes people paranoid and hyperactive, a bad combination,.
It seems like there is an entire spectrum of behavior, from what might be considered “normal” to what might be considered “paranoid” — or possibly something else. For example, could the Iraq War veteran have been considered to be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder rather than paranoia? As the old saying goes: “Even paranoid people have real enemies”; where should we draw the line between normal & paranoid?
I recall some conversations with a gentlemen who was performing well in a serious challenging job — normal, one would think. However, the man tentatively revealed he was homosexual and seemed to consider that the rest of humanity was ganging up to make people like him unhappy because of their sexual preferences. As far as I could tell, no-one else really cared what he did with his gonads — but he was undoubtedly personally uncomfortable. Some alcoholics are categorized as “functioning alcoholics”; could we have “functioning paranoids” too? And if so, has the definition of paranoia grown too diffuse?