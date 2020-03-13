 
    Crisis Remote Working: What Will be the Long-Term Effects?

    Posted by David Foster on March 13th, 2020 (All posts by )

    A lot of people…office workers, students…are going to be getting their first experience of remote working, and a lot of organizations are going to be getting either their first experience or a greatly expanded experience in managing this kind of work.  What will be the long-term effects of this?…will people eagerly return to their brick-and-mortar working environment as soon as it is safely possible?

    Certainly, there are a lot of workers who would welcome the opportunity to avoid their daily commutes.  And there are a lot of employers who would be happy to save a lot of money on office space.

    And there are surely some parents who would welcome the opportunity to keep their kids at home…there are also more than a few who have arranged their lives and their work schedules around the assumption that their kids will be in school for several hours every weekday.

    Many of the remote working experiences are surely going to be suboptimal, however, given that there has been little if any leadtime to prepare systems, content, and procedures.

    So what do you think?..a return to things the way they were, or permanent change?

     

    4 Responses to “Crisis Remote Working: What Will be the Long-Term Effects?”

    1. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      March 13th, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      There was a time when “working” meant going down the mine or heading over to the mill to produce something. Rosie the Riviter had to get onto the production line to do her job. But then we offshored too much of that productive work to China.

      Barbers, masseuses, chefs, delivery drivers and many other service industry types need to have proximity to their customers — difficult to do that kind of work from home.

      The people who can work from home are — probably most of the people who work for government, or in the head offices of big bureaucratic corporations. They can work from home — and if they achieve even less than usual, that will be a positive.

      It would be great if what we learn from this Chinese-initiated/media-promoted panic is that we need to return to a world which has more Rosie the Riviters and fewer university-credentialed grievance counsellors.

    2. Dan from Madison Says:
      March 13th, 2020 at 8:28 pm

      I think you are going to get a mix. Some industries will see that indeed their work can be done from anywhere. Some companies will find out quickly that personal interaction is needed. There will be some change, of that there is no doubt.

    3. David Foster Says:
      March 13th, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      There are also considerable differences *within* industries and also within individual companies as to what kinds of work makes sense to be done remotely: important not to have a one-size-fits-all policy, as the CEOs of both Yahoo and IBM tried to force a few years ago.

    4. Jonathan Says:
      March 13th, 2020 at 11:05 pm

      A mix. Different kinds of work go best in different environments. Different kinds of people work best in different environments.

      One very positive scenario for many small-business people might be a tech-enabled move to a home/family setting as was typical for businesses in America before the Industrial Revolution. This is the scenario sketched by Mike Lotus and Jim Bennett in American 3.0.

