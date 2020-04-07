At What Point…
Posted by Dan from Madison on April 7th, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
I have small businesses in two counties here in flyover country. In one county the death rate from covid is .0000035 – thirty five ten thousandths of one percent. In the other, *much harder hit*, .000020 – twenty thousandths of one percent. And this is taking the death tallies at face value, as if the people died FROM covid, vs. they died WITH covid.
In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker is talking about curfew, temp taking, and a number of other ridiculous lock-downy things.
Eventually, they have to let everyone get back to work, or there won’t be any “work” left.
I’m wondering at what point will the citizenry call “bs” on this and just do whatever they want.
Sure, there are hot spots and sure, there are problems, but if we didn’t know about covid in these places mentioned above there would be no panic whatsoever as these aren’t even rounding errors. And the economy is trashed? It’s far more dangerous to drive your car to the store than, well, going inside the store.
To make it all worse, I can’t have a birthday party for my daughter, but it’s ok for the State of Wisconsin to have an election, and for the mayor of Chicago to go get her hair done.
It is a massive problem that our political and media landscape is so poisonous and disfunctional.
There are sensible people writing about your questions, and have been for weeks, but they get little widespread coverage because the media is full of morons and vipers.
Maybe you won’t agree with everything he says, but he’s basically talking (and has for a while) about how to get back to the “containment” phase, rather than the “mitigation” (and “desperately trying to cope”) stage.
Lockdowns are an attempt to suppress the bad outbreaks in a few big cities and areas, and deal with the fact that since we can’t/won’t impose movement restrictions, we have to do them broadly rather than locally. Shutting down nodes of activity (schools, churches, large events, etc.) has greatly reduced the spread, buying time for treatments to be tested, and resources to be produced.
What do *you* propose to do about the fact that when your small area opens up, people from Chicago are likely to look at that and say, hey, I want to go there for the duration of this? Are you going to have your local police put up roadblocks to stop them from coming? This isn’t easy, we’re all trying to figure it out, it’s pretty amazing how well people are dealing with this so far (let me say as an aside that the costs would have been miniscule compared to what we’ve paid already if we would have “overreacted” on January 25 and basically closed down international travel).
There are a lot of people who like this situation. I have reliable reports from one of the most deep blue communities in the country. People there get off on showing their enthusiastic compliance with the lockdown. It has become a way to do virtue signaling. People try to outdo each other in their absolute commitment to self-isolation. They don’t want it to end. They want the severity of the crackdown to increase. They want to self dramatize, feel like they are gravely responding to a crisis, generally congratulate themselves on their political and moral purity. These people are either wealthy or derive their incomes from tax revenue and face no consequences if the economy is badly harmed. This exercise of brute, lawless, and unaccountable state power verges on being sexually arousing for such people.
It has become a way to do virtue signaling. People try to outdo each other in their absolute commitment to self-isolation.
Especially if their salaries are not interrupted, like government employees for example.
The calling of “bs” will be emergent. Some kids go to the tot-lot. Some young adults go to the beach to play volleyball. The barkeeps on a popular strip will open up. It doesn’t have to be as dramatic as the opening of the Hungarian border in the summer of 1989.