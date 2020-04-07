 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    At What Point…

    Posted by Dan from Madison on April 7th, 2020 (All posts by )

    I have small businesses in two counties here in flyover country. In one county the death rate from covid is .0000035 – thirty five ten thousandths of one percent. In the other, *much harder hit*, .000020 – twenty thousandths of one percent. And this is taking the death tallies at face value, as if the people died FROM covid, vs. they died WITH covid.

    In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker is talking about curfew, temp taking, and a number of other ridiculous lock-downy things.

    Eventually, they have to let everyone get back to work, or there won’t be any “work” left.

    I’m wondering at what point will the citizenry call “bs” on this and just do whatever they want.

    Sure, there are hot spots and sure, there are problems, but if we didn’t know about covid in these places mentioned above there would be no panic whatsoever as these aren’t even rounding errors. And the economy is trashed? It’s far more dangerous to drive your car to the store than, well, going inside the store.

    To make it all worse, I can’t have a birthday party for my daughter, but it’s ok for the State of Wisconsin to have an election, and for the mayor of Chicago to go get her hair done.

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 10:13 am and is filed under COVID-19, Crime and Punishment, Current Events, Elections, Illinois Politics. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “At What Point…”

    1. Brian Says:
      April 7th, 2020 at 10:29 am

      It is a massive problem that our political and media landscape is so poisonous and disfunctional.

      There are sensible people writing about your questions, and have been for weeks, but they get little widespread coverage because the media is full of morons and vipers.

      Check out for instance:
      https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD

      Maybe you won’t agree with everything he says, but he’s basically talking (and has for a while) about how to get back to the “containment” phase, rather than the “mitigation” (and “desperately trying to cope”) stage.

      Lockdowns are an attempt to suppress the bad outbreaks in a few big cities and areas, and deal with the fact that since we can’t/won’t impose movement restrictions, we have to do them broadly rather than locally. Shutting down nodes of activity (schools, churches, large events, etc.) has greatly reduced the spread, buying time for treatments to be tested, and resources to be produced.

      What do *you* propose to do about the fact that when your small area opens up, people from Chicago are likely to look at that and say, hey, I want to go there for the duration of this? Are you going to have your local police put up roadblocks to stop them from coming? This isn’t easy, we’re all trying to figure it out, it’s pretty amazing how well people are dealing with this so far (let me say as an aside that the costs would have been miniscule compared to what we’ve paid already if we would have “overreacted” on January 25 and basically closed down international travel).

    2. Lexington Green Says:
      April 7th, 2020 at 10:36 am

      There are a lot of people who like this situation. I have reliable reports from one of the most deep blue communities in the country. People there get off on showing their enthusiastic compliance with the lockdown. It has become a way to do virtue signaling. People try to outdo each other in their absolute commitment to self-isolation. They don’t want it to end. They want the severity of the crackdown to increase. They want to self dramatize, feel like they are gravely responding to a crisis, generally congratulate themselves on their political and moral purity. These people are either wealthy or derive their incomes from tax revenue and face no consequences if the economy is badly harmed. This exercise of brute, lawless, and unaccountable state power verges on being sexually arousing for such people.

    3. Mike K Says:
      April 7th, 2020 at 11:56 am

      It has become a way to do virtue signaling. People try to outdo each other in their absolute commitment to self-isolation.

      Especially if their salaries are not interrupted, like government employees for example.

    4. Stephen Karlson Says:
      April 7th, 2020 at 12:06 pm

      The calling of “bs” will be emergent. Some kids go to the tot-lot. Some young adults go to the beach to play volleyball. The barkeeps on a popular strip will open up. It doesn’t have to be as dramatic as the opening of the Hungarian border in the summer of 1989.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     