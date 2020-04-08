The Shape of the Future?
Posted by David Foster on April 8th, 2020 (All posts by David Foster)
Historian Niall Ferguson cites “the most succinct statement I’ve yet seen of the “massive enduring social and economic change post-pandemic” hypothesis.”
Offices>>Remote Work
NFL, NBA>>Esports
Movie Theaters>>Streaming
TV News>>YouTube stars
College>>ISAs, MOOCs
K-12>>Internet homeschooling
Corporate journalism>>Citizen journalism
EU/EEC>>27 sovereign states
I’m surprised he didn’t also include Stores>>Home delivery.
Of course, the degree to which these changes happen and are sustained will be largely a matter of how long the coronavirus pandemic lasts and how definitively it is suppressed. But even if coronavirus continues as a recurrent plague, none of these trends are likely to be absolute. For example: Offices>>Remote work…my own experience with new-business initiatives, both in existing corporations and in startups, suggests that there really is a lot of advantage in the in-person human interaction. Some of these never would have gotten started in the first place unless such interaction had taken place. And, of course, there are a lot of things that can’t be done at home, including most manufacturing and all construction work. Ditto transportation. And I’m not sure what TV News>>YouTube stars has to do with coronavirus or other epidemics, given that neither modality need involve person-to-person contact.
Assuming that coronavirus is largely or completely suppressed, what are the long-term effects likely to be? Are there now so many people who will have been exposed to the convenience of on-line grocery shopping that they will feel little need to visit physical grocery stores? Will spending half a day at the mall ever again be a thing? Will people want to be densely packed into a movie theater or will they just decide that streaming movies at home (especially with large screens that I bet a lot of people are buying under the current circumstances) is just as good and a lot cheaper? How about airline travel (or sea travel) for vacations?
Colleges..traditionally, the on-campus college experience was (at least supposed to be valued) for free discussion and interaction with professors. Yet much of this has already been suppressed, both via giant lecture classes and by fear of creating offense. College was also valued for its social opportunities, especially those involving dating and mating and the finding of spouses. Yet reports indicate that this has become pretty awkward due to the administrative sex police and their frequent condemnation of people (especially men) with no form of due process. Plus, people are now getting married a lot later, so the pressure to find someone during one’s college years is less-strong than it used to be.
In his tweet, Niall Ferguson also makes the excellent point that “I’d be more persuaded if there were evidence of comparable changes after the (much more lethal) 1918-19 influenza pandemic.” Although media influence in those days was much less comprehensive and continuous; also, many alternatives that exist today (such as work-from-home as opposed to work-at-the-office) really weren’t feasible in those days.
Thoughts?
April 8th, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Also, see this piece on adapting manufacturing work for an era of coronavirus or other epidemics.
https://www.economist.com/briefing/2020/04/08/how-to-reopen-factories-after-covid-19?cid1=cust/ednew/n/bl/n/2020/04/8n/owned/n/n/nwl/n/n/NA/446101/n
April 8th, 2020 at 4:22 pm
Anecdotally, my wife is a 100% convert to the drive up and drive away model. Caveat – only if you know exactly what you want, and if a green pepper you desire only needs to be “good enough”. She won’t go back to walking around the store for things she buys frequently.
Clothes shopping, or if you want perfect produce or a steak will still be done the old fashioned way, according to her. She just likes trying on clothes to see how they fit.
But she is realizing serious time savings in the order and pickup part.
NFL will in no way be replaced by esports. At least in my lifetime.
April 8th, 2020 at 4:29 pm
Well, it’s hard to distinguish attribution between The Flu and The War. But a major social change was the sharp decline in the number of people “in service” below stairs in great houses as romanticized in TV shows like Downton Abbey. Fewer people to be employed, for sure. But a new awareness, perhaps, that crowds of people literally below stairs, or jammed into dark damp chilly poorly ventilated (except when drafty) rooms was not the healthiest of environments.
Just an example. I sometimes think in lots of situations like Mr Ferguson’s, there is a LOT of evidence lying around. But not very many Sherlocks available to pick any of it up.
April 8th, 2020 at 4:32 pm
The US started immigration quotas in 1921 which culminated in the Immigration Act of 1924. A big driver was fear of immigrants spreading disease. Spanish flu was one, but also polio, cholera, tuberculosis, and others.
April 8th, 2020 at 4:37 pm
His list could only be written by someone who lives online. And who doesn’t like sports.
It’s too early to say what the aftereffects will be. If we find a vaccine and/or effective treatment soon, then the main impact will probably just be a lot of people at least temporarily actively avoiding buying things that say Made In China.
There will be a *lot* of parties, especially in small towns. But it’s not like the forces that have hollowed out main streets are going to be reversed, unless there is active pressure to do so, that I just don’t see. There is going to be pressure to “save” New York City (NYC and NYS are going to need absolutely massive amounts of federal money), but not to do the same for Utica and smaller cities and towns, because those places have zero political power anymore.
April 8th, 2020 at 4:50 pm
Brian…”His list could only be written by someone who lives online. And who doesn’t like sports.”
To clarify, it wasn’t Ferguson’s list…he was citing it at a clear statement of one point of view.
April 8th, 2020 at 4:58 pm
As one who has been screaming “Academia Delenda Est” (“Academia must be destroyed”) for the past year in multiple forums, I suddenly feel just mortified that it is actually on the verge of happening. I think that what a campus should be, and once was, will be sorely missed, and many a student, or “student” will have no idea on the wonderful experience that they will never have.
I simply have been unable to contain my raging fury at what collegiate administrators have allowed to happen on their watch, as they have categorically abrogated any idea that, being older and more educated themselves, maybe just maybe it would be for THEM to run the joint, and for not-yet educated students to do a lot more listening and studying and a lot less pissing and moaning about whatever made them feel good to piss and moan about, and a lot less assuming with breathtaking arrogance that they were brought to campuses at age 19 and 20, with virtually no work experience whatsoever, so that everyone else in civilization could sit starry-eyed at their feet while they deign to tell us how the campus and world ought to be run.
Such collegiate authority had a full-stop obligation to ALL of us to keep such arrogance in check, and, when laws and civil rights were violated, as the campus left does on a daily basis, to use and learn the very simple sentences “Go to you dorm, pack your s—, and get the f— out. You have 24 hours.” And then replace them with kids who get what a university is supposed to stand for and achieve.
I guarantee you if ten students across the country had been talked to in this fashion in a very public manner, the word would have gotten out, and the university environment across the country would have been twice as productive. But of course that did not happen, because leftist indoctrination became more important than logic, wisdom, and inquiry. And now when universities suddenly and desperately need the general public to step up for them….. ex-freeking-scuse me??? Yeah, that’ll happen, you malignant pus-filled douchebags. You can believe in God or Karma, same either way. Enjoy the fruits of your gob-smacking stupidity.
Worth noting to what Brian up there said, the cities of New York et al are likely to find out the exact same thing. Spend a generation pouring contempt on the American people, horizontally via geography and vertically through time, and then be real shocked when they respond with re: ex-freeking-scuse me quote above.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:07 pm
But a major social change was the sharp decline in the number of people “in service” below stairs in great houses as romanticized in TV shows like Downton Abbey.
That was the rich. WWI and the flu of 1918 both affected that but my money is on WWII which ended the British Empire and made England poor. WWII was just WW I.5.
There were servants in middle class homes until the 1950s. We had a black man named “Bill” who washed our windows every 6 months or so in Chicago in the 50s. The family two doors down had a black woman to do the ironing. The social changes in the black world ended that, I think.
I think blacks stopped doing such work as The Great Society affected their culture and it became demeaning to work for white families. Our nurse maid, who had been with us since 1941, was “Louise Kennedy” at the corner drug store and converted to Catholicism because we were. After my father sold the home in 1967, Louise had an apartment in Hyde Park and complained about the rowdy boys who would hang out near by. She lived to age 95 and spent her last years in a Catholic nursing home in the south suburbs. She lived long enough to hold my youngest daughter who will be 30 in May.
I agree that MOOC will replace a lot of brick and mortar colleges, partly due to student loan abuse. Charter schools will replace more public schools, especially in red states.
The virus may turn into a seasonal flu but a vaccine should be available by winter.
Maybe we could go back to drive-in movies but real estate is a problem there. If malls die out, as they were doing with online shopping, maybe that will provide the real estate.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:09 pm
I meant WWI ended the empire and prosperity for England. Typo.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:16 pm
Mike K…”There were servants in middle class homes until the 1950s.”
One factor is that home appliances made servants less-essential.
Also, lots of middle-class people, or at least upper-middle-class people, *still* have servants, in the form of people doing lawn work…they tend to be Hispanic, in most places, though I’ve seen exceptions.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:30 pm
I take on the counter arguments about servants, and agree. I request the chair’s permission to revise and extend.
May I suggest the share of the total work force employed as “live-in” servants declined rapidly after the 19-teens?
Changing my own topic, and taking on Andrew’s remarks about universities. My college age girls were kicked off campus as part of the Corona Flu shut down. Have been home a few weeks, and were home April 1st. That day in April is the “snapshot” date for this decade’s US Census.
Turns out the universities seem to be “hard-wired” into the federal system, and the tenants in institutional housing, dorms, etc, are already reported. The instructions my family was given was to NOT count my girls at home on the date. (Despite campus housing, they vote at home, have vehicles registered at home, get mail — even college mail — at home, etc. The military concept of “home of record” applies. They, and I, expect that several different rooms and roommates and situations have and will come up over time in college and grad school. But “home” is long term.) ANYHOW, so as far as their universities go, and the communities around the universities, and the congress critters supposedly representing citizens — these are very dense clusters of voters to be represented. Even though, at least for many, those voters DON’T vote there, or vote at all, or won’t be there through the next decade’s census, or aren’t land-and-property owning citizens as envisioned in the 18th century, at all at all at all.
I’m wondering if maybe student-“owning” institutions should count the bodies on their grounds as three-fifths of a normal citizen, as least as far as congressional representation goes.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:50 pm
Pouncer – I didn’t know that about college students, and didn’t read that vlose when I did my form since it’s just me and my wife here.
It does match, however, with what I’ve started thinking about the supposed importance of suburban women to elections. Since we apportion people, not voters, districts with large numbers of children, like the typical suburb, give the voters there extra clout.
April 8th, 2020 at 5:56 pm
Andrew X: two observations.
ACLU (ain’t no way your desired eviction would survive)
“The Soul of the American University: from Protestant establishment to established unbelief”, George Marsden.