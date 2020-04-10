Proactive to Punishment
Posted by Sgt. Mom on April 10th, 2020 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I can’t decide which is the more dispiriting element of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic; the fact that so many local authorities in America and Britain are letting their inner authoritarian out for an untrammeled romp while sanctimoniously insisting that it’s all for our own good whether we like it or not (or agree or not), that a large number of ordinary citizens are falling all over themselves in volunteering to inform on neighbors who are doing nothing more than going for more than one walk a day, visiting a park or beach, or exercising in their front garden, and that representatives of our National Media Establishment are as malicious a set of scurvy, biased, panic-sowing incompetents as ever crawled out of a journalism school armed with delusions of adequacy along with the degree. Age 27 and know absolutely nothing, as Ben Rhodes remarked.
I had come to expect absolutely nothing but cheap, dangerous, badly-made and soon to fail products out of China, so there was nothing much new there. All these other listed shortcomings had been rather suspected for a while; but seeing them confirmed in the broad light of day is … discouraging. There were people and institutions of whom I had thought and expected better of … now revealed in all their shabby disgrace as incipient fascists, natural toadies and cheap propagandists.
The main trouble is, as Sarah Hoyt suggested, that we actually know so very little for certain about the Wuhan coronavirus, since it was loosed upon the world, and of what information is out there, so much is suspect; straight dope, speculation, rumor, tentative conclusion, or hair-on-fire panic-mongering. We – and they just don’t know! We cannot trust the scientific and medical minds, nor our politicians, or our media experts. We have little reason to trust anyone representing to speak with authority since we suspect, with good reason, that they know very little more for certain than we do.
They all have an agenda – and with our political leaders, the agenda increasingly looks more like control … not only control of the Wuhan coronavirus, but control of us. Yes, it was probably a good thing to close down schools; at the best of times, a petri dish of infectious cruds, which school kids invariably bring home to afflict their parents and older kin – many of whom do have underlying conditions. One of the things that we do know for certain is that compromised health and advanced old age do not combine well with a case of the Wuhan flu, or a case serious enough to merit medical attention. The other thing known for certain is that many of those who have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus had either mild or no symptoms at all yet could have spread it without even realizing they were afflicted; rather like the regular yearly flu, as it happens. So – social distancing, masks, quarantine of those diagnosed, possibly exposed, or at risk, even restricting large gatherings in confined indoor spaces … probably a sensible solution for a short term.
But arbitrarily confining everyone to their homes, indefinitely? Closing stores right and left, dictating what counts as necessary supplies – and going so far as to rope off store aisles to prevent purchase of so-called “non-essential items” (non-essential in whose’ judgement, pray tell?), or police officers (as happened in a couple of cases in England) rule on the contents of a supermarket shopping cart? Impose fines on those attending a drive-in church service, or go out paddle-boarding in the ocean, threaten to close city parks, surveille and harass people walking in or playing softball in the park – even while maintaining proper social distance? No – that is not prevention; that is punishment – capricious punishment for not making a proper show of submission to authority. How much longer can we stand this, out and away from the epicenters of Wuhan coronavirus cases? Discuss as you wish and can bear it.
April 10th, 2020 at 4:53 pm
This sort of thing will continue until we have public trials for the politicians involved, followed by their ostracism and/or public execution.
There are two key things missing from the Constitution. One is a measure for enforcement by Congress that cannot be abused absent significant systemic failure throughout government (i.e., a means by which the Congress can enforce its diktat, where necessary), and a means by which the electorate can hold their elected officials accountable via plebiscite and public trial.
Congress, the Executive Branch, and the judiciary at all levels have conspired to take more and more control away from the electorate and hand it over to the unaccountable bureaucrats who really run Washington. We direly need reform at all levels, and a means of holding these faceless cowards responsible for their conduct and performance. Things are spinning out of control precisely because these clowns have arrogated all of this power to themselves, and yet remain essentially incompetent at properly wielding it. Witness the FDA blocking mask production in the face of a pandemic, because their precious process was more important than getting proper PPE into the hands of the public and health care workers.
There is also the not inconsequential fact that few, if any, of these idiots actually understand what they are trying to control. We are going to see, over the course of the next year, just how little they actually understand of what they administer and think they control. I foresee food shortages and other issues, because of the policies and reactions they have put into place this spring, and unless they get things moving again quite quickly, there will likely be famine-like conditions in at least some regions which will be directly traceable back to these days we’re living through right now. Dairy farmers dumping milk and other agricultural sectors leaving food to rot are just the precursor signs of issues with this stuff.
Root problem here? None of these people are actually competent at what they’ve taken on. Few of these governors have any idea at all about what the hell makes the economy work, and fewer still have any idea what the effects of their little pronouncements will be. Governor Inslee here in Washington state is a prime example–This little twit gobbled up an entire emergency hospital, wasted the manpower and money to set it up in a convention center, and it’s treated exactly zero patients. Meanwhile, there are places that actually need such resources, and they don’t have them because this twit thought he did need them, based on… What, precisely?
None of the people in the political sector who think they run things really know what the hell they’re doing. When there isn’t a crisis, things move slowly enough that their little “errors” don’t cost trillions, but this time? Oh, holy spit… The incompetency burns.
April 10th, 2020 at 5:17 pm
We know one thing for certain, and that is the virus came from China. International circuits connected to China, the Chinese export economy, and the Chinese communist leadership have spread the virus. The locations that are layers away from those circuits – homeless tent cities, Rio Carnavalières, African peasants – haven’t been hit.
Here’s another thing we know. The answer to all our problems, whether you think this is just a bad breathless cold or the Black Plague II, is universal testing. Simple tests to separate the wheat from the chaff, sheep from the goats, Ruth from Orphah. Test, baby, test.
April 10th, 2020 at 5:21 pm
We must never allow critical products to be made in China. It will take time but Americans have known for years not to buy dog food and dog treats made in China unless you want your dog poisoned.
We had a scandal 10 years ago with Heparin, a critical drug used in heart and vascular surgery.
he raw material for the recalled heparin batches was processed in China from pig’s intestines by the American pharmaceutical firm Scientific Protein Laboratories.[1][2][3] The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was quoted as stating that at least 81 deaths were believed to be linked to a raw heparin ingredient imported from the People’s Republic of China, and that they had also received 785 reports of serious injuries associated with the drug’s use.[4] According to The New York Times, “problems with heparin reported to the agency include difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating and rapidly falling blood pressure that in some cases led to life-threatening shock.
The drug was recalled in 2008, then came Obama.
The FDA has stated that it does not have the funds nor bear the responsibility to inspect on a regular basis overseas upstream processors of finished active pharmaceutical ingredients such as heparin. However, according to the internationally harmonized guideline, ICH Q7, API manufacturers are fully responsible for qualifying their suppliers through on-site audits, testing, and regular communications.
They also provide “inspectors” who do not speak or read mandarin and who are shown “Potemkin” plants with faked records.
My daughter has been to China several times and had friends there that she stayed with. One morning they went out to breakfast. Her friends told her to avoid the fluffy looking muffins in street shops. They put detergent in thje batter to make them fluffier, they explain ewd.
April 10th, 2020 at 5:30 pm
Stalin & Mao were able to do such harm not just because of their evil dispositions, but because they had legions of loyal followers — useful idiots. Since human nature does not seem to have changed much since the dawn of history, it is no surprise to find that we live among lots of people who would gladly have been Stasi informers.
What’s to be done? The pessimist in me says — Not Much.
Investment guru Ray Dalio is writing a series about the rise & fall of empires which may be worth reading:
https://www.principles.com/the-changing-world-order/
Mr. Dalio has started with what many other writers & historians have noted — all preceding empires & civilizations have grown, thrived, stumbled, and collapsed. Mr. Dalio identifies multiple interacting factors in the decline of civilizations — but I think it could be simplified to one factor: People. When too many people see their place as riding in the wagon instead of pulling it forward, the decline is inevitable. That is a change which takes place over generations, so slowly that we do not notice until it is too late. What causes that change in generations’ attitudes is a discussion for another day.
The optimist in me says that despite the repeated collapse of civilizations, the human race has continued on a general upward trend throughout history (with long periods of backsliding, for sure). What we should be thinking about is how to preserve the good parts of our culture and the lessons learned, so that some future generation can build on what we did right and avoid our mistakes. Maybe in the way that Irish monasteries did so much to preserve learning during the Dark Ages.
Our generation is not going to correct today’s problems. Let’s start thinking about future generations.
April 10th, 2020 at 5:33 pm
We know quite a lot about it, If you cannot use Chinese data, then yes you have a point. What would you like to know?
April 10th, 2020 at 5:48 pm
The big complication is that the virus hit us in the middle of a Cold Civil War that was showing ominous signs of going hot. For the Left, the virus is a miraculous stroke of good fortune that’s given them a new chance to finally achieve victory over the Bad Orange Man and his hoard of deplorable kulaks. Of course they’re going to seize the opportunity and ride it as far as they can. Because they’re facing the existential threat of being defenestrated from the Overton Window if they don’t win.
And one of the ways that the virus is such a stroke of good fortune for the Left is that anti-virus measures intuitively appeal to the Traditional Conservative revulsion against all things icky. Even when those measures are poisoned progressive Kool Aid.
April 10th, 2020 at 5:49 pm
We can’t use Chinese data, Penny. That’s one of the points. Chinese data is not trustworthy at all.
They lied. People died.
Small enough words for you?
April 10th, 2020 at 6:08 pm
Sarah Hoyt sold out long ago to the idea that this is no big deal, and everything she is writing now is bent to support that, whether it makes any sense or not. She’s not 100% wrong, but she is also just a one-trick pony at this point. I skip all her entries at Instapundit now.
I will make a general observation, not specific to Sgt Mom or anyone here, but I think solid in this debate as it has unfolded over the last few weeks. There is significant overlap between the people who say “this isn’t really dangerous, it’s just the flu” and those who say “the authoritarian reach of government is out of control here.” As they seem unable to separate out those concepts, I cannot find their information helpful. Motivated reasoning is not reasoning at all. It’s all dark interpretations of the motives of others, which they cannot in fact know.
April 10th, 2020 at 6:14 pm
My point, AVI – that we don’t know very much for certain, and we’re blundering around trying to figure out what is relevant. Because for whatever reasons – a lot of people are (not lying actually) bending the truth in the way which most immediately benefits them short-term.
And that too many local authorities are using it all as an excuse to get their fash on, and display their regulatory muscles towards us regular citizens.
April 10th, 2020 at 6:34 pm
“We can’t use Chinese data, Penny. That’s one of the points. Chinese data is not trustworthy at all.”
I disagree. I have watched the demonization of China as part of your countries cold war strategy, for quite a while now. Its extensive, but you should not believe your own propaganda. Its just not smart.
We know many things, that they have discovered.
April 10th, 2020 at 6:46 pm
“Chinese data is not trustworthy at all.” Sgt. Mom
“We know many things, that they have discovered.” PenGun
These two statements do not necessarily disagree with each other.
April 10th, 2020 at 7:03 pm
I bet people will be now paying a lot more attention to statewide and local elections.
April 10th, 2020 at 7:12 pm
The Dallas County Judge just had his ears pinned back by the county commission when he decided that if a one month shutdown was good, a two month one was better. It was especially surprising because one of the people leading the charge has an especially good reason to wish the Federal Courthouse stays closed.
I expect that a lot of people are working on a way to extend the cost and inconvenience to the ruling class and their handmaidens, public employees like I am. I’m surely not sanguine, we let them get away with exempting themselves from Obamacare and every other edict that they impose on the rest of us so far. The present situation is going to put a real crimp in their purse as the tax checks stop coming.
April 10th, 2020 at 7:16 pm
I’m a little surprised to see Pengun show up after his bullshit predictions have shown to be so false but I guess it is hard to discourage a determined troll.
I agree about statewide elections but the lines have been pretty well drawn and logic has little to do with it.